The global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market size was valued at USD 35,497.3 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 62,786.2 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2%.

The neurodegenerative disease continues to pose a substantial burden on global healthcare cost as well as on mental and physical health of the populations. Neurodegenerative diseases include all the diseases that affect the neurons of the human brain. Alzheimers disease is the most prevalent neurodegenerative disease, with 5.8 million estimated cases of Alzheimer”s dementia in 2019 in the U.S alone. Other neurodegenerative diseases include Parkinsons Disease, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Huntington”s disease, spinal muscular atrophy, multiple system atrophy, and others.

The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases is the primary reason for the increased demand for neurodegenerative diseases drugs. The higher potential and future business opportunities in the neurodegenerative diseases drugs market have accelerated clinical research and encouraged huge R&D investments, strategic collaborations, and new product launch. For example, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting phase 3 clinical study on ADS-5102, an investigational amantadine agent for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis.

Market Segmentation

“”FDA Approval of Mayzent to Surge the Multiple Sclerosis Segment “”

Among disease indication, the multiple sclerosis segment accounted for the largest market share with 66.1% in 2018. The segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The primary reasons attributed for the growth of multiple sclerosis segment are high pricing of drugs, positive government recommendations, and new product launch.

Furthermore, FDA approval of Mayzent in March 2019 is likely to propel the growth of multiple sclerosis segment in the global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market. On the other hand, spinal muscular atrophy segment is projected to register an exponential growth during the forecast period. Successful launch of SPINRAZA and limited competition for the drug are major factors for the remarkable growth of spinal muscular atrophy segment.

In terms of drug class, the global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market is categorized into immunomodulator, interferons, decarboxylase inhibitors, dopamine agonists, and others. Based on the route of administration, the global market is divided into oral, injection, and transdermal.

The oral segment accounted for the maximum share in the market in 2018, owing to the active government recommendations and more preference for oral drugs. Various distribution channels covered under the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Regional Analysis

“”North America to Dominate the Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market “”

North America generated a revenue of US$ 18,174.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to dominate the neurodegenerative diseases drugs market share throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for the drugs, high pricing, increased R&D investment, and favorable health reimbursement policies are the factors boosting the neurodegenerative diseases drugs market growth in North America.

North America Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market, 2018

The neurodegenerative diseases drugs market in Europe is projected to have considerable growth owing to the active government”s support and marketing approval for SPINRAZA in June 2017. The neurodegenerative diseases drugs market revenue in Asia Pacific is estimated to report the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, increasing geriatric population, and higher demand for Alzheimers disease and Parkinsons disease drugs in Japan and China.

Key Market Drivers

“”Biogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue “”

Biogen has emerged as a leading player in the global market owing to the higher sales of Tecfidera in 2018, the launch of SPINRAZA, and strategic partnership for increased distribution of drugs. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is ranked second in the global market owing to the launch of Ocrevus and higher sales of Madopar. However, Novartis AG is predicted to gain a maximum of the global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market shares during the forecast period due to the higher demand for Gilenya.

Novartis AG is also expected to benefit by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) decision in 2018 to recommend Extavia for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis or secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. Other players operating in the global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Orion Pharma, UCB S.A, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and other players.

Report Coverage

Neurodegenerative diseases refer to the neurological diseases that mainly affect the neurons of human brains. Neurodegenerative disease imposes not only a substantial burden on global healthcare cost but also on the mental and physical health of the population. Alzheimers Disease, Parkinsons Disease, Multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic

lateral sclerosis are the major neurodegenerative diseases. According to the European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP), approximately 762,760 people in Europe were estimated to have multiple sclerosis in 2015.

According to the European Parkinsons Disease Association, more than 1.2 million people in Europe are living with

Parkinsons Disease, which is expected to double by 2030. Neurodegenerative diseases advance with age; the number of neurodegenerative diseases cases is expected to increase dramatically as the life span of people in many countries continues to increase. Molecular epidemiology and molecular techniques such as genomics, proteomics, and others have provided better insights into the diseases resulting in increased research on novel therapy and presence of potential pipeline drugs candidates. Government research grants, strategic research collaborations, high pricing of the drugs, and active government support have resulted in a huge surge in demand for neurodegenerative diseases drugs.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the neurodegenerative diseases drugs industry and detailed analysis of neurodegenerative diseases drugs market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by drug class, by disease indication, by route of administration, by distribution channel, and by region. On the basis of the drug class, the global market is segmented into immunomodulator, interferons, decarboxylase inhibitors, dopamine agonists, and others.

Based on disease indication, the global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market is categorized into multiple sclerosis, Parkinsons disease, Alzheimers disease, spinal muscular atrophy, and others. In terms of the route of administration, the market is divided into oral, injection and transdermal. Various distribution channels covered under the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report offers key insights on the prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases for key countries, pipeline analysis, patent snapshot, regulatory scenario for key countries, new product launch, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Novartis AG announced the FDA approval for Mayzent, an immunomodulator for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

In January 2018, Eisai Co., Ltd. collaborated with Biogen for the co-promotion of TECFIDERA, TYSABRI, and AVONEX in Japan.

In February 2017, Apitope, a company for drug discovery and development announced positive results from the Phase IIa clinical study of the companys multiple sclerosis drug candidate named ATX-MS-1467.

In February 2019, Acorda Therapeutics launched INBRIJA, an inhalation powder to treat patient with Parkinsons disease in the U.S.

In June 2017, European CommissionÂ (EC) granted marketing approval for SPINRAZA, a drug used for treating spinal muscular atrophy.

