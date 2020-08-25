Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Inflammatory Biologics market.

The global anti-inflammatory biologics market size was USD 64.84 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 149.80 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Anti-inflammatory biologics is emerging as a shining star for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases are increasing and so is the demand for biologics. Continuous research on anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), interleukin antagonists, Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors are adding potential drug candidates waiting for approval or in the clinical stage. Apart from this, the increasing launch of biosimilars is expected to provide remarkable boost to the market. A total of 5 biosimilars of AbbVies blockbuster drug Humira are approved by the FDA which are likely to be launched in 2023 in the U.S. This is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS

Focus on Developing Biosimilars to Provide Cost-EffectiveTherapy

Biosimilars are getting significant traction owing to the patent expiration of major biologics. Biosimilar offers a cost-effective alternative for the reference biologics owing to active government support for the approval of biosimilars. Manufacturers are utilizing the opportunity through significant R&D investment, research collaborations, and the introduction of new products. This has become an important market trend. In December 2019, Amgen received USFDA approval for Avsola, a biosimilar of infliximab. Avsola became the 4th infliximab biosimilar approved in the U.S. This is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases to Favor the Market

Increasing prevalence of autoimmune inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, ulcerative colitis, and others is the major factor driving market growth. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, in 2017, 125 million people across the world were estimated to have psoriasis. This is anticipated to foster the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the rapid adoption of biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases as well as favorable reimbursement for biological therapy is expected to favor the market growth.

Potential Pipeline Candidates to Boost the Market

Many pharmaceutical giants are actively investing in research activities for the development of biologics. This has led to the presence of potential drug candidates in clinical trials. The expected launch of these potential pipeline candidates is projected to provide a significant boost to the anti-inflammatory market growth. With the advent of monoclonal antibodies and technological advancement, novel biological therapies can be developed to have anti-inflammatory action. For example, in December 2019, UCB S.A. announced positive results from the phase 3 clinical study of Bimekizumab for the treatment of psoriasis. Apart from this, research to expand the application of existing biologics to other rare anti-inflammatory diseases such as lupus, diffuse systemic sclerosis, and others is likely to augment the market.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Lack of Inclination for Biologics as First-line of Treatment to Restrict the Market Growth

Despite of biologics being highly effective in the treatment of psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, lack of preference for biologics over Disease-modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) is the key reason that is hampering the market growth. DMARDs such as methotrexate is used as the first-line of treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Similarly, in the case of psoriasis, topical drugs such as corticosteroids, Vitamin D analogues are used as first-line of treatment. In comparison, biologics are used as a third-line of treatment for both diseases. This is expected to reduce the patient pool for the drugs, in turn impacting the market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class Analysis

Anti-TNF Segment to Dominate the Market Due to High Sales of Humira

On the basis of drug class, the market can be segmented into anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), interleukin antagonists, Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors, others. The anti-TNF segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2019. This can be attributed to the high sales of Humira and the rising demand for biosimilars of adalimumab. Also, the segment is expected to benefit from the high sales Enbrel and Remicade as they are approved for a broad category of inflammatory diseases when compared to other drug classes which is approved for limited disease indications. The interleukin antagonists segment is anticipated to expand owing to the increasing demand for Stelara and rising incidence for psoriasis. On the other hand, Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors are gradually gaining market share owing to increased research and new product launches. In August 2019, AbbVie announced the launch of RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. A significant increase in revenues of RINVOQ is expected to fuel the JAK inhibitors segment. The other segment is poised to surge owing to the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and the growing adoption of monoclonal antibodies.

By Application Analysis

Rheumatoid Arthritis to Account for the Maximum Share

Based on the application, the market for Anti-Inflammatory Biologics is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and others. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is estimated to generate maximum revenue in 2019. Primary reasons for the growth of the segment are the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and the availability of more biologics for rheumatoid arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 78 million adults in the U.S. are estimated to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis by 2040. This is estimated to further fuel the rheumatoid arthritis segment. The psoriasis segment is poised to surge owing to significant research investments, strategic partnerships, and new product launches. Primary factors responsible for the expansion of the others segment are presence of potential pipeline candidates and increasing incidences of ulcerative colitis, Crohns Disease, ankylosing spondylitis, and others.

By Route of Administration Analysis

Injection Segment to Witness the Maximum Growth

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and injection. The injection segment can be further bifurcated into subcutaneous and intravenous. The injection segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Maximum of the anti-inflammatory biologics are administrated via subcutaneous or intravenous route, which is the primary reason for the dominant share of this segment. Focus on introducing oral biologics and higher volume sales of Xeljanz and Otezla are factors contributing to the expansion of the oral segment.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital Pharmacy to Account for Major Portion of the Market

In terms of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital segment generated the maximum revenue in 2019 which can be attributed to increasing adoption of monoclonal antibodies, increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases, and favorable health reimbursement. The retail pharmacy segment is poised to surge due to the increasing number of pharmacies and rising prescriptions for biologics. The growth of the online pharmacy segment is likely to propel owing to increasing disposable income, active government support, and rapid adoption of e-commerce.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The Anti-Inflammatory Biologics market size in North America stood at USD 28.63 billion in 2019. Significant increase in demand for anti-TNF drugs, government support for the launch of biosimilars, and potential pipeline candidates are the primary factors attributed for the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, strategic position of key players and the high sales of Ramicade, Humira, and Enbrel are estimated to augment the market in North America. Favoring policies for biosimilars in Europe and new product approvals are the factors contributing to the expansion of the market in Europe. In October 2018, Mylan announced the commercial launch of Hulio, a biosimilar of adalimumab, which is projected to boost the demand for biologics in Europe. In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to expand owing to the rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases, rising aging population, and increasing preference for biologics. In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, the market is projected to grow due to the huge unmet needs of the patient population, improving healthcare reforms, and rising disposable income.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

AbbVie to Account for the Leading Position

In terms of market revenue, AbbVie accounted for the leading position in the market. Higher sales of Humira, significant research investment, and established market presence are the factors attributable for the dominant share of AbbVie. In 2019, the company generated US$ 19.2 billion solely from the sale of Humira, which made the company a leader in the market. However, competition from the Adalimumab biosimilars is gradually eroding the market share of AbbVie. Moreover, the launch of biosimilars has also opened the window for other companies to gain considerable market positions.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

UCB S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

December 2019 â€“ UCB S.A. announced positive results from the phase 3 clinical study of Bimekizumab for the treatment of psoriasis.

December 2019 – Amgen received USFDA approval for Avsola, a biosimilar of infliximab. Avsola became the 4th infliximab biosimilar approved in the U.S.

August 2019 – In August 2019, AbbVie announced the launch of RINVOQ, janus kinase inhibitor for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

October 2018 – Mylan announced the launch of Hulio, a biosimilar of adalimumab in Europe.

REPORT COVERAGE

The anti-inflammatory biologics market report offers a detailed analysis of the various factors affecting the market. These include growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and key developments. In addition to this, the report further helps in analyzing, segmenting, and defining the market based on different segments such as drug class, application, route of administration, and distribution channel. It also provides various key insights such as prevalence of psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis for key countries, patent snapshot, pipeline analysis, new product launches, key mergers & acquisition, joint ventures, and others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Drug Class

Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)

Interleukins Antagonists

Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors

Others

By Application

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, andRest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

