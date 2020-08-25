Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market.

The global anti-counterfeiting packaging market size was USD 104.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 189.9 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Anti-counterfeiting is protection of goods and products from being tampered, copied, and duplicated at a cheaper level. Counterfeiting is the unlawful production and sale of products, including bearing and packaging without the authorized trademark. To protect the products from being counterfeited many anti-counterfeiting packaging technologies have been adopted for brand protection and supplying the consumer with original and genuine products. Many technologies have found its application as anti-counterfeiting such as barcodes, holograms, and RFIDs. Increasing governmental regulation and growing consumer demand for novel products is expected to support the anti-counterfeiting packaging market growth.

MARKET TRENDS

Growing Threat of Counterfeited Products in E-Commerce to Fuel the Market

Rise of millions of online buyers and sellers has surged the demand for online products, while also giving rise to countless counterfeiters. Counterfeits are risk to the e-commerce players, the manufacturer, and the end-consumers. Fake goods impact the genuine brands and investors; same as how fake cosmetic products can harm the skin texture. This has led to many policies being imposed to overcome the counterfeiting products being sold in the market. Anti-counterfeiting measures such as e-commerce companies to publicly sharing details of sellers and making their products available on their websites so as to ensure the genuineness of the products sold. Additionally, these technologies such as digital authentication, product tracking, holography, and serialization also play an important role in preventing counterfeits and different form of tampering. Anti-counterfeiting mechanisms are necessary for e-commerce manufacturers and companies in order to compress down on counterfeiting and prevent losses. This is projected to further propel the growth of this market and drive the anti-counterfeiting packaging market trends during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Brand Protection by Manufacturers to Fuel Market Demand

Addition of brand protection technologies on packaging and labels of the product acts as a solution to losses occurring through tampering and diversion. Moreover, the entire product is counterfeited which includes packaging & labeling, guarantee and certificates of warranty, and ownership documents, making it pass as genuine product. Several authentication and brand protection technologies are fused into the label and pack the original design, such as barcodes, RFIDs, and holograms. Usage of these anti-counterfeit technologies so as to provide an effective solution is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging mainly focuses on the supply of secured products to help protect and uphold brand image and sustain business value. Numbering and barcoding, batch coding, etc., are being used as a part of packaging and labeling to help authenticate and protect the product. Special codes that carry data, use of sequential numbers and codes, invisible codes, optical and magnetic encoding, and others are available options for brand protection from counterfeiting. These brand protection technologies help in providing genuine and authenticated products to users/ customers/patients. Constant focus on usage of this packaging and developing new products are further projected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Growth in the Parent Industry to drive the market demand

Liberalization of the economies around the globe has led to rise in the packaging industry growth. The space for packaged products has widened from designer clothing and luxury watches to include items that can impact personal health and safety such as pharmaceutical and food products, automotive parts, and other products we consume. Packaging also helps in creating successful brands which further becomes the companys single greatest asset. Counterfeited packaged products are commonly understood as products with similar packaging to the originals. Packaging, being the parent industry, is also the major driver for anti-counterfeiting as nowadays every other product comes packaged such as food packaging, consumer goods packaging, automobile packaging, cosmetics packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and others. Thus, these technologies are used for packaging to protect the product from getting tampered and able to differentiate the fake from the original product. Henceforth, above industry growth will fuel the market demand.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost of Production and Investment is Limiting the Adoption of Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Technologies

Given that counterfeiting is driven largely by the desire for cheap goods, which is surging the market demand for counterfeit products, governmental regularization has made most companies adopt different methods of anti-counterfeiting. The high cost of manufacturing these packaging technologies has caused many manufacturers to use the traditional ways of counterfeiting. Besides, many a time the investors are not supporting the development of new technologies as they can turn into a greater loss to the company. These are some of the major factors restraining the market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Technology Analysis

(Radio-Frequency Identification) RFID Dominated the Global Market

Based on type, the anti-counterfeiting packaging market is segmented into radio-frequency identification (RFID), holograms, barcode, and others. The RFID has a microchip placed under the label of the packaged product. The RFID technology is used during the manufacturing process, controlling and securing the motion of products with tracking and authentication. RFID technologies have been adopted due to greater requirement of technology in medical and governmental institutions to keep organized records of products and prevent from counterfeiting. These factors are driving the dominance of RFID in the market.

A hologram is a laser light recording which allows a 2 or 3 dimensional image be recorded on a flat surface as micro-relief diffraction pattern. Holograms are broadly available in variety of forms such as blister packaging aluminum foil, holographic shrink sleeves, polyester-based tamper-evident labels, holographic induction cap seals, and holographic hot stamping foil. The trend of utilizing holograms in packaging for the development of anti-counterfeiting techniques will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Barcode segment may witness significant growth due to easy application, traceability, and low manufacturing cost. Barcodes are high-density single or two dimensional codes fused onto the label of the product package that are scanned and then sent to the central database, enabling instant verification of the goods and packaging. Therefore, this technology is a valuable tool in the recognition of counterfeit products.

By End-Use Analysis

Packaging of Pharmaceutical Drugs will Aid Dominance of the Segment

In terms of end-use, the market is segmented into food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceutical, industrial & automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Healthcare & pharmaceutical is the major application of anti-counterfeiting as counterfeit drugs leads to drug recalls, liability suits, and affects the consumers safety, along with hampering brand loyalty. The implementation of anti-counterfeit technologies is the noticeable preventive measure taken to ensure that drugs in the supply chain are authentic. The high demand from pharmaceutical industry for providing and offering genuine drugs to consumers will support the growth of this market.

Food & beverages segment is likely to show favorable growth rate during the forecast timeframe. Changing lifestyle and growing economies are the key factors causing surge in demand for packaged food, which in turn is making it susceptible to counterfeiting. This leads to distribution of mislabeled, falsified, and possibly hazardous food items to the consumers. Many anti-counterfeiting technologies such as barcode, labeling, and RFIDs are being used to ensure the food safety as well as the expiration of products. High demand for packaged food is thus expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The automobile and consumer electronics industries are majorly affected by counterfeit products due to easy availability in the market. The forged components such as automobile spare parts, mobile phones, cameras, and wearables are so well developed that they are undetectable. These counterfeit products affect the manufacturers in long term damage along with credibility in the market. Increasing innovative technologies for authentication and tracking of the original product, in turn, is propelling the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The market size in North America stood at USD 37.28 billion in 2018. The market in the region is characterized by high use of anti-counterfeiting packaging by manufacturers. This growth in the market can be attributed to the growing demand for food & beverages from the consumers. The introduction of anti-counterfeiting Trade Agreement by the United States is expected to positively impact the market growth.

Growing automobile and consumer electronics segment, along with stringent regulation over counterfeiting by European Commission, is expected to support the market growth of this market in Europe. High sales of automobiles due to changing lifestyle of consumers are causing high demand for anti-counterfeiting packaging. This factor is leading to market demand for anti-counterfeiting packaging.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest-growing region owing to high demand from the growing economies such as India, and China. China has the highest counterfeiting rate, leading the country to adopt several anti-counterfeiting technologies such as barcode, holograms, labeling, and RFIDs. This has led to rising awareness among consumers, thereby expanding the market.

The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is currently in nascent stage. However, developing healthcare & pharmaceutical packaging in these regions and growing consumer lifestyle and demand for luxuries products is projected to fuel the market demand during forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Portfolio and Core Focus of CCL Industries Inc., to Propel the Company to a Leading Position

Competitive landscape of this market depicts a monopoly dominated by CCL Industries Inc. A diversified product portfolio of packaging technologies along with constant innovations to overcome counterfeiting by the company is a prominent factor responsible for the dominance of the company.

However, other players such as 3M Company, DuPont, and Avery Dennison Corporation have entered the monopolistic anti-counterfeiting packaging market competition with innovative packaging solutions. This is projected to positively impact the global market as these companies are anticipated to gain anti-counterfeiting packaging market share during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

CCL Industries Inc.

3M Company

Zebra Technologies Corporation

SML Group

SICPA HOLDING SA.

Avery Dennison Corporation

AlpVision.

Authentix.

BrandWatch Technologies

Impinj, Inc.

MicroTag Temed Ltd.

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

April 2019 â€“ Authentix acquired Security Print Solutions Limited, a high security prints solutions provider. This acquisition will help the company expand the portfolio of security technologies to support in tax recovery plans for government and also increase the scope of product offerings for brand protection.

May 2016 â€“ DuPont introduced a new packaging film design to provide improved protection against counterfeiters. The product has Izon 3D security film that enables innovative anti-counterfeiting features that can be applied directly to product labeling or packaging, including bar codes, text and other images.

REPORT COVERAGE

The anti-counterfeiting packaging market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, technologies, and leading applications. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Technology

RFID

Holograms

Barcode

Others

By End-Use

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Industrial & Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

