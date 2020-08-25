Multivendor ATM software enables banks and financial institutions to take control of their ATM networks to reduce costs, increase functionality and improve competitiveness. Many financial institutions have discovered the need to acquire innovative financial self-service equipment from different manufacturers. This generates the need to install a multivendor software solution to manage their ATM and kiosk network from a central location. The software gives end user the ability to remotely monitor, trouble shoot and control self-service equipment from a central location.

Ongoing modernization of older ATM estates, increase in demand for modern ATM software and hardware, rise in demand for self-service ATM software in various financial sectors and surge in awareness about the benefits of multivendor ATM software are the major factors that fuel the growth of the multivendor ATM software market. However, limitations in terms of ATM management and complexity in working with ATM suppliers are expected to hinder the multivendor ATM software market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as contactless payments, QR codes and touch screens are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Players: Auriga SpA, Clydestone Group, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, GRGBanking, KAL, Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc., NCR Corporation, Printec Group and Vortex Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Incorporated.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Multivendor ATM Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Multivendor ATM Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Multivendor ATM Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Multivendor ATM Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

