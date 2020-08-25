Big data analytics is a method by which companies examine large set of data for uncovering useful information to increase their decision-making capability. In addition, it enables organizations to uncover useful information such as market trends, customer preference, discover hidden patterns, and various unknown facts from the data. Furthermore, organizations are adopting big data analytics to enhance their profit, increase their analytics skills, and to improve the risk management capability. Big data analytics further helps businesses better understand the information contained within the data and provide data that is important for the organization.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SAP SE

SAS Institute TIBCO Software and Teradata Corporation.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

