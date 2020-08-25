Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vertical Milling Machine market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Vertical Milling Machine Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vertical Milling Machine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Vertical Milling Machine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Turret Mills, Bed Mills, and Others), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global Vertical Milling Machine market size was valued at USD 6.91 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.77 billion by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

We have updated Vertical Milling Machine Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The installation of a Vertical Milling Machine aids companies to increase the efficiency and output. The increasing number of axes of movements installed in machines has helped perform complex machining motions with relative ease. Complex machining motions are essential during the production process by multiple applications. This will contribute to the dominance of the Vertical Milling Machine in the overall milling machines market. Applications such as precision engineering, automotive, and general machinery, contribute to more than fifty percent market share and therefore are expected to have a steady impact on the Vertical Milling Machine market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Installation of Multiple Axis for Movements to Achieve Complex Machining Motion

Initially, the standard vertical mills came with 1 or 2 axes options of movement, which limit the use of the machines to certain application. To overcome this challenge, contemporary models are installed with multiple axes options enhancing the use-case of the tools. Furthermore, the multiple axis options have provided prospects for the milling machines to operate on critical irregular, curved, and angular surfaces. This has resulted in increased use of milling machines in various industries such as precision engineering, electronics, etc.

MARKET DRIVERS

Adoption of Automation & Industry 4.0 for Continuous and Efficient Production Process is Expected to Drive the Market

The manufacturing industries are going through a revolutionary phase, with the adoption of automated processes and industry 4.0 to endure the increasing demand from end users. This has made the companies install advanced machines for the continuous and efficient production process. These machines enable the manufacturing process to be smooth, well organized, time-saving, and fewer human errors. Vertical Milling Machines are such examples that allow the companies to perform milling operations on different kinds of surfaces. These milling processes involve activities such as chamfering, turning, gear cutting, filleting, etc. Hence, with these transformation going in the industries, the market growth of Vertical Milling Machine is expected to be steady in the coming years.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Cost Involved in Maintenance & Retrofitting of Accessories after Installation is Restricting the Market Growth

The cost involved in the purchase of Vertical Milling Machine is closely related to its accessories and configuration. This includes the cost of parts, setup, software packages to create designs installation durations, and training cost. Various medium and small industries purchase these machines without considering the regularity of the use. They do not consider this aspect and look for tools with minimized requirements, thus resulting in frequent wear and tear of the machines.

Moreover, once the machines are installed, it becomes a frantic task to have some additional accessory or function that can be performed by the devices. Hence, this restricts the use of Vertical Milling Machine for some of the industries.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Turret Mills Sub-Segment Accounts for a Significant Share

The market Vertical Milling Machine is categorized based on type, namely turret mills, bed mills & others. Among them, the turret vertical mills segment is estimated to hold a significant portion of the market share, owing to its design and application. In turret mills, the spindle of the machines does not move while its operating, but the table moves perpendicularly or parallel to do the cutting job.

On the other hand, bed mills hold the highest market share. The operation process of the bed mills has a spindle that runs in parallel to the perpendicularly moving table. Other mills that are included in the scope are mill drills, drill presses. These types of mills are comparatively compact in sizes, hence are installed and operated by small and medium scale industries.

By Application Analysis

Precision Engineering Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Highest CAGR

Based on applications, the global Vertical Milling Machine market scope is categorized into automotive, general machinery, precision engineering, transport machinery & others. Precision engineering is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its increasing adoption in emerging economies of various regions, including the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the automotive and general machinery segment together is expected to share more than 50% of the market. The use of milling machines in both applications is rising with increasing end-user demand for electronics and automobiles. Additionally, transport machinery is expected to exhibit a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the supply chain & logistics industry. Other applications included the scope of the study applications such as aerospace, shipping, etc.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific Vertical Milling Machine Market, 2018 (USD Billion)

The market of Vertical Milling Machine is further studied among all regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Wherein Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2018 and is estimated to be a prominent contributor to the growth. Additionally, the region will have a significant impact, as there is a high concentration of manufacturing industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, etc. Furthermore, factors such as increased awareness about energy-efficient production process rise in economically developing countries, and rapid industrialization are fueling the Vertical Milling Machine market growth. Additionally, key manufacturers are focusing on establishing their manufacturing facilities in the Asia Pacific region as it provides low-cost labor, land, and expenses.

Europe Vertical Milling Machine market is anticipated to witness significant growth compared to North America, MEA, and LATAM. The region focuses on using Vertical Milling Machine that are energy efficient and technologically equipped during the production process for various applications. Moreover, increased demand in manufacturing and processing operations is subsequently fueling the demand in the Europe. Furthermore, North America is expected to showcase stagnant growth during the forecast period, owing to the reduced use of the machines for industrial applications. Vertical milling machines are used to manufacture products with reduced thermal & mechanical effects, hence used in advanced industries such as aerospace and automobile industry. Manufacturers are intensifying their business line in the developing region by focusing on having their manufacturing facility along with mergers and acquisitions.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to grow at a slower rate during the forecast period. The slow growth is owed to the growth of the manufacturing sector, along with that the companies are focusing on shifting their manufacturing facilities in either the Asia Pacific or Europe.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Prominent Manufacturers are Aiming at Introducing Products in Different Regions by Expansion of Their Sales and Distribution Channel

Key manufacturers are proactively strengthening their share and position by expanding their sales and distribution channel in different regions. Also, some of the manufacturers are focusing on collaborating with other regional and local players to introduce new products for the consumers. Additionally, the introduction of sales and distribution channel at other regions will provide the companies with the additional market to cater; hence resulting in enhanced market share. For instance, in November 2018, TRIMILL, a.s., introduced its first Trimill VU 3525 which installed at Concours Mold Inc., in Canada. This machine will provide the company with high productivity in roughing and finishing operation at one go.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Mazak Corporation

TRIMILL, a.s.

Maschinen Wagner Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

DMG MORI

JET Tools

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC.

Haas Automation, Inc

Wells-Index

BENIGN ENTERPRISE CO.

TOP-ONE Machinery Co., Ltd.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

November 2018 – TRIMILL, a.s., at EMAF in Portugal showcased working model rigid 3-axis facelift TRIMILL VC1810. This was a strategic move by the company to attract customers to experience the product and then buy. The event was done in collaboration with the dealer company STARMILL.

December 2018 – Mazak Corporation acquired MegaStir. MegaStir is a Utah based Friction Stir Welding (FSW) tools, supplier. This acquisition is aimed at expanding and building Hybrid multi-tasking machine technology.

REPORT COVERAGE

The Vertical Milling Machine market report offers qualitative and quantitative insights along with the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market of Vertical Milling Machine.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption of Vertical Milling Machine by individual segments, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porter€™s five forces analysis, business strategies adopted by leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Turret Mills

Bed Mills

Others (Mill Drills, etc.)

By Application

Automotive

General Machinery

Precision engineering

Transport Machinery

Others (Electricals, etc.)

By Region

North America (the US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Vertical Milling Machine in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Vertical Milling Machine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Turret Mills, Bed Mills, and Others), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580