Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ceramic Tiles market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ceramic Tiles Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ceramic Tiles market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Application Area (Floor, Walls, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global ceramic tiles market size valued at USD 57.26 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 82.83 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2026.

We have updated the Ceramic Tiles Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

The market growth is attributable to the increase in construction activities, combined with the growing investment by various countries for the development of infrastructure. The properties such as durability, water-resistant, cracking resistance, and aesthetic appeal, are increasing the demand. Furthermore, factors such as the rising population and the increasing disposable income are supporting market growth.

MARKET TRENDS

Rising Demand for Digitally Printed Ceramic Tiles to boost the market growth

Digitally printed ceramic tiles are the recent trends in the market. Consumers prefer digitally printed tiles due to their intricate designs, which help in improving the aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the development and use of new technologies for printing designs on tiles have helped manufacturers to maintain uniformity in designs. Increased expenditure by consumers and the emerging need for innovative interior decor have led to the rise in the consumption of digitally printed tiles.

Renovation and Replacement Activities Play a Key Role in Increasing Demand for Ceramic Tiles

Renovation and replacement activities due to the availability of disposable income at hand will propel the demand. Ceramic tiles are aesthetically advanced and provide functionality such as slip-resistance, scratch resistance, and anti-bacterial properties. This makes them an ideal option as compared to their counterparts. Consumers from North American and European countries are spending hefty sums on improving the appearance of the wall and floor at their houses and office spaces. This is one of the major factors fueling the demand.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Construction Industry in Developing Countries is expected to fuel the market demand

The growth of the construction industry in developing countries is one of the market drivers. The rise in investments made by the governments to build and renovate infrastructure for public welfare of the nations. The development of public recreational spaces, schools, hospitals, and public transport has led to the increasing consumption of ceramic. Rise in expenditure by the government to improve public places like train stations and airports to meet the premium standards has led to a rise in demand. This also enhances the visual appearance of the infrastructure. Furthermore, rapid industrialization activities and increasing construction of commercial buildings in the developing countries will

propel the during the forecast period.

Rising Population and Urbanization will boost the market demand

The population has been growing exponentially for the past few years. The governments of the different countries are associating with private firms to improve the infrastructure of the residential sector to provide housing to the growing population. The onset of the construction of smart cities has also increased the demand. Moreover, the rising need for multi-story residential buildings over private houses has increased the number of ceramic tiles consumption per area of land, thereby boosting the market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Governmental Regulations to Control the Environmental Impact Caused by the Production of Ceramic Tiles to Restrict Market Growth

Critical challenges that are affecting the ceramic tiles market negatively include concerns regarding the environmental impact caused by the production of ceramic tiles. This industry is one of the significant contributors to air pollution. Polluting elements such as suspended dust particles, smoke and unburnt particles from fuels, aerosol particles, and paint and glaze spray particles are released during the manufacturing of ceramic tiles. Regulations on the utilization of raw materials, post-industrial recycling, the use of anti-polluting manufacturing equipment, and the development of technologies to minimize the harmful emissions have raised the production cost of ceramic tiles. Hence, the rising government regulations are expected to restrict the market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Application Area Analysis

Floor Segment to Gain Momentum during the Forecast Period

Based on application, the market is classified into floor, walls, and others. Among these, the floor segment accounts for the maximum market share. The growing construction of residential and commercial spaces has led to the rise in the consumption of ceramic tiles for flooring. Besides this, the rising demand for tiles with a variety of patterns, colors, and textures to improve the appearance and the aesthetic appeal will support the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the forecast period.

By End-Use Analysis

Residential Segment to Account for Maximum Share

By end-use, the market segments include residential and non-residential. Among these, the residential segment accounts for the major market share. The exponential rise in population and initiatives taken by the governments to create houses for the economically weaker section of the community has led to growth in construction activities for residential spaces, thereby increasing the demand. Additionally, factors such as rising disposable income combined with an increased focus towards comfort and interior decoration will contribute to the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the long run.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The findings based on our research methodology indicate that Asia Pacific will hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific, being the largest manufacturer and consumer of ceramic tiles, shows signs of emerging as a dominant region during the forecast period. Moreover, the booming construction sector in this region will be the major contributor to the growth in the consumption in this region. Europe is expected to witness moderate growth in the future. The rising investment by the consumers in replacement and renovation activities is one of the key reasons responsible for the growth of the market in Europe.

As per the ceramics tiles market report, North America is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. In 2018, North America generated a revenue of USD 4.00 billion. The recent trend of personalization and customization will increase the demand for ceramic tiles in this region. Additionally, the rising demand for green and energy-efficient buildings for commercial and governmental offices is anticipated to grow the ceramic tiles market in North America.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC. Focusses on Strategic Acquisition of Regional Companies to Strengthen its Offerings of Ceramic Tiles

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC., acquired Eliane, a leading exporter of ceramic tiles in Brazil, in October 2018. The acquisition will help MOHAWK INDUSTRIES to grow its presence in South America.

Key companies are investing considerable sums into ceramic tiles. The companies in the market are focusing on adding a variety of shapes, sizes, designs, and styles to improve its visual appeal. At present, the global market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. The dominance of key players is dependent on the production capacity, brand recognition, product offerings, and innovative strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The rise in the demand for ceramic tiles, coupled with the growth of the construction & infrastructure development activities in developing economies, has encouraged the companies to implement these strategies.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC.

SCG CERAMICS

Grupo Lamosa

Grupo Cedasa

RAK CERAMICS

CerÃ¢mica Carmelo Fior

PAMESA CERÃMICA SL

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

STN CerÃ¡mica

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited

Cersanit Group

Somany Ceramics

PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk

Vitromex USA, Inc.

Kale Group

LASSELSBERGER Group

Elizabeth Group

Grupo Celima Trebol

White Horse Ceramic

Ceramic Industries Group

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on ceramic tiles solutions and services and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

An Infographic Representation of Ceramic Tiles Market

View Full Infographic

To get information on various segments, share your queries with us

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption trends of ceramic tiles by individual segments, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porterâ€™s five forces analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

SEGMENTATION

By Application Area

Floor

Walls

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia

Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Israel, UAE, and the Rest of the Middle East &

Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 2019 â€“ MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC., under the brand name â€œDaltile,â€ announced the launch of seven new tile varieties, each having a different design, size, shape, style, and color. These new products would create diversification in the companyâ€™s product offerings.

February 2020 â€“ Kajaria Ceramics Limited opened one of the biggest tile showrooms in Hyderabad. The move is in a bid to improve the companyâ€™s distribution channel in the Indian market.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Ceramic Tiles in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Application Area (Floor, Walls, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580