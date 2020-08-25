Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antipsychotic Drugs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Antipsychotic Drugs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Disease (Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Unipolar Depression, Dementia, Others), By Therapeutic Class (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global antipsychotic drugs market size was valued at USD 14,963.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20,539.5 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.

We have updated Antipsychotic Drugs Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

There is an ever-increasing demand for antipsychotic drugs with greater efficacy and lesser adverse reactions for the treatment of major psychotic disorders including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, unipolar depression, and other psychotic disorders. Among disease segment, the largest global antipsychotic drugs market share was attributed to schizophrenia in 2018. The large unmet need for new and advanced treatment options of psychotic disorders, with an aim to reduce the adverse effects of antipsychotic drugs on the individuals and greater awareness, has been instrumental in the development and introduction of antipsychotic drugs.

Market players are constantly focusing on R&D to improve the efficiency and safety of antipsychotic drugs, as well as improve efficiency and outcomes of the treatment in the patient population. The usage of second-generation anti-psychotic drugs is currently one of the most attractive drug classes in the global antipsychotic therapeutic market.

Key Market Drivers

“”Increasing Awareness Regarding Psychotic Disorders and New Product Launches to Boost Market Growth””

A significant proportion of patient pool globally is suffering from psychotic disorders including the various types of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and unipolar depression or major depressive disorder. The efficiency of drugs in the treatment of these psychotic disorders is of utmost importance, and this has led to increasing demand for safer and highly efficient drugs for the treatment of psychotic disorders. According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), an estimated one in twenty four individuals are anticipated to suffer from serious mental disorders which includes serious psychotic disorders.

Also, there is a increasing awareness amongst individuals regarding the effective treatment of psychotic disorders. These factors, combined with the introduction of new antipsychotic drugs based on innovative R&D by market players, are some of the major factors driving the global antipsychotic drugs market sales in 2018. However, the occurrence of adverse reactions among the patient population attributed to the usage of antipsychotic drugs and the relapses of acute psychotic episodes, are some of the factors limiting the adoption of antipsychotic drugs in the global market.

Market Segmentation

Based on the disease, The antipsychotic therapeutic market segments include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, unipolar depression, dementia, and others. The schizophrenia segment dominated the global antipsychotic drugs market share in 2018. The segment accounted for 45.2% share of the market in 2018. Based on therapeutic class, the global market segments include first generation, second generation, and third generation. Based on distribution channel, the global market segments include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

“”An increasing number of patients undergoing treatment for psychotic disorders is fueling the demand for antipsychotic drugs in North America””

There is a large patient pool in emerging countries including China, India, and other South-east Asian countries suffering from various psychotic disorders. However, there is a greater adoption of second generation antipsychotic drugs over the first generation antipsychotic drugs due to greater awareness and increasing healthcare expenditure. In North America, there is a higher adoption of advanced antipsychotic drugs among healthcare providers in the U.S., and the increasing number of patients are undergoing treatment for psychotic disorders in the country.

This, combined with the rising preference for highly advanced and safe antipsychotic drugs in the treatment of schizophrenia, and other psychotic diseases in the U.S., are propelling the growth of the antipsychotic drugs market in North America. The antipsychotic therapeutic market in North America was valued at USD 9,307.3 Million in 2018. Europe is anticipated to be the second most dominant market after North America. The Asia Pacific is projected to demonstrate a comparatively higher CAGR during forecast period, owing to rising patient pool undergoing treatment for psychotic disorders. The market in Middle East & Africa, and Latin America accounted for a comparatively small share of the market in 2018.

North America Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size, 2018

Key Market Players

“”H. Lundbeck A/S, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., dominated the global market in 2018″”

The global antipsychotic therapeutic market is a semi-consolidated market with the top three players coupled with some other key players accounting for a significant share of the market in 2018. A well-established brand presence in the market, combined with a strong distribution channel and persistent R&D, has been instrumental in the dominance of these players, which augments the global antipsychotic drugs market growth. However, other market players are expanding their portfolio of antipsychotic drugs, and are focusing on the expansion of geographic presence, their pipelines and strengthening their distribution channel, and are expected to gain market share during the forecast period.

Report Coverage

According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), one in every 24 individuals in the U.S., an estimated 4.1%, suffer from a serious mental illness. This includes such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and unipolar depression. This large patient pool suffering from psychiatric illnesses, combined with greater awareness of psychotic disorders, and the increasing efficacy of the recent antipsychotic drugs, are leading to rising demand for antipsychotic drugs globally.

The introduction of new products in the global antipsychotic drugs market report, along with an increasing number of patients undergoing treatment for psychotic disorders globally are projected to further augment the demand for antipsychotic drugs during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the antipsychotic drugs industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The antipsychotic therapeutic market segments include disease, drug classification, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of the disease, the market segments include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, unipolar depression, dementia, and others.

Based on therapeutic class, the global antipsychotic drugs industry is segmented into first generation, second generation, and third generation. Based on distribution channel, the antipsychotic therapeutic market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Geographically, the global market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes global antipsychotic drugs market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of prevalence of psychiatric disorders by key regions, pipeline analysis, key industry developments, new product launches, analysis of the cost and burden of mental health disorders, analysis of antipsychotics in treatment of dementia, analysis of first generation antipsychotics versus second & third generation antipsychotics, overview of R&D initiatives, and others.

Segmentation

Â By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Players

H. Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

ALLERGAN

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Alkermes plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Other Prominent Players

Key Industry Developments

In July 2018, the new antipsychotic drug called Perseris, an extended-release injectable form of risperidone from Indivior PLC won the FDA approval for the treatment of schizophrenia

In May 2019, the FDA approved ALLERGANâ€™s antipsychotic drug Vraylar for the treatment of depression in adults diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which makes the drug the first ever approved to treat the full spectrum of symptoms in bipolar I

In April 2018, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced the launch of REXULTI tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia in Japan

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Antipsychotic Drugs in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Disease (Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Unipolar Depression, Dementia, Others), By Therapeutic Class (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580