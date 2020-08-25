Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cocoa and Chocolate market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cocoa and Chocolate Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cocoa and Chocolate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Filled Chocolate), By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global cocoa and chocolate market size valued at USD 43.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 67.22 billion by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period.

We have updated the Cocoa and Chocolate Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

The major fueling factor for global cocoa chocolate market is the robust demands emanating from end-user industries, particularly the chocolate confectionery sector. The demand for chocolate confectioneries especially in the emerging economies such as China and India has witnessed an exceptional growth trajectory in recent years, attributed by rising consumer expenditure on indulgent confectionery products, especially chocolate confectioneries. This factor is expected to enable cocoa and chocolate market growth. On the other hand, there is a strong indication of rapid expansion in demand for a premium or specialty chocolates, in developed economies such as the U.S., France, Belgium, and Germany.

The overall demand scenario is anticipated to be very promising which is expected to further boost the cocoa and chocolate market revenue. Environmental consciousness is an interesting factor that can guarantee the long-term resilient growth of the cocoa and chocolate industry. Adoption of fair-trade practices by cocoa farmers in order to improve cocoa productivity can facilitate in smoothening the supply-demand disruption. Demand for fair-trade chocolates is expected to magnify during the foreseeable period, owing to its sustainability quotient.

Market Segmentation

Cocoa Powder Experiences Widening Application Spectrum, Cocoa butter is Increasingly Employed for Premiumised Offerings

Cocoa powder is expected to witness the widening application spectrum in the forecast period (2019-2025) with the demand coming from the compound chocolate sector. The robust trend of healthy snacking is accompanied by growing demand for premiumised and indulgent offerings with chocolate flavor as most sought after one. This trend has amplified the global sales of cocoa powder which has now emerged as a versatile ingredient in processed foods.

To know how our report can help streamline your business, Speak to Analyst var get_chart_name1= “”Global Cocoa

Couverture or industrial chocolate with high cocoa content is increasingly perceived as healthy indulgence in the global marketplace. This trend is fueling demand in the industrial chocolate market. According to the cocoa & chocolate market report, the on-going inclination towards high cocoa content is responsible for the surge in the sales growth of dark chocolate. This Factor will, in, turn stimulate global cocoa and chocolate market growth during the forecast period.

Chocolate Confectionery Continue to Lead Application Demand for Cocoa and chocolate

In terms of application, chocolate confectionery is a clear leader within the food processing sector in terms of overall cocoa and chocolate consumption. Nonetheless, the bakery industry is emerging as a lucrative application sector amid the growing popularity of artisanal baked commodities. Cocoa ingredients are now increasingly utilized for premiums and indulgent bakery products due to its appealing organoleptic characteristics.

Regional Analysis

Cocoa Powder is Increasingly Incorporated in Variety of Processed Food and Beverage Offerings

North America and Europe have traditionally remained as dominating regions for the cocoa and chocolate market. The large cocoa processing base present in these two regions remain the key driving force for their market dominance. The global market of cocoa and chocolate has witnessed a transition, more prominent from the last five years with a sales momentum inclining favorably for the developing markets of Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The per-capita consumption of chocolate products remains tepid, but it is largely untapped given the promising potential for indulgent processed offerings and the phenomenal improvements in the discretionary spending patterns. The cocoa and chocolate market in Asia Pacific is primarily responsible for boosting the cocoa and chocolate sales, therefore exhibiting a CAGR of 8.13% during 2018-2025.

Key Market Drivers

Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Inc., and Olam International are the Key Players Responsible for Consolidated Market Structure

The global choclate market exhibits a highly consolidated structure, dominated by large multinational companies owing to their vertically-integrated business models, huge clientele-base, strong brand loyalty, and effective distribution network. The entire market for cocoa and chocolate, encompassing cocoa trading, processing, and chocolate manufacturing has always remained concentrated; the rate of such consolidation has intensified over the last decade. Barry Callebaut AG has remained one or the most active companies in terms of the key market developments -for instance, the company launched the fourth type in chocolate, i.e. Ruby, in September 2017 which is made from the Ruby cocoa bean, possessing intense taste and characteristic reddish color.

List of Companies Profiled

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill, Inc.

Olam International

Fuji Oil Company Ltd. (Blommer)

ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd.

Cocoa Processing Company Limited

Touton S.A

Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd.

BD Associates Ghana Ltd.

PLOT Enterprise Ghana Ltd.

Other Players

Report Coverage

Cocoa and chocolate market report analyses the industry from the B2B perspective, the product in consideration (cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and couverture) acts as an ingredient for various end-use sectors. Chocolate confectionery and bakery are two major application sectors for cocoa and chocolate ingredients. The non-food applications such as pet foods and pharmaceutical sectors have also witnessed decent demand for this indulgent ingredient.

The report on chocolate cacao provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the cocoa and chocolate industry and detailed analysis of choclate market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type and application. On the basis of type, the global cocoa and chocolate market is categorized into cocoa butter, cocoa liquor and cocoa powder, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate and filled chocolate.

Based on the application, the global cocoa & chocolate market is segmented into food and beverage which further encompasses confectionery, bakery, and dairy as a major application. The other non-food applications include pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the chocolate industry report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, health benefits of dark chocolate, recent industry developments such as mergers and acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

Â By Type

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Dark Chocolate

White Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

Filled Chocolate

By Application

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Belgium, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Industry Development

In June 2019, Oils and fats supplier and a Swedish-Danish company, AAK launched COBAO Pure, a new cocoa butter product that delivers â€œbloom-retardingâ€ effects in chocolate.

In May 2019, Barry Callebaut debuted ruby-artisanal pink chocolate made from pure cocoa beans, also known as the â€œfourth typeâ€ of chocolate in the United States and Canada.

In February 2019, Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate launched a new cocoa powder, Gerkens CT70, to its cocoa powder brand Gerkens

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Cocoa and Chocolate in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Filled Chocolate), By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580