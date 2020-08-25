Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Injectable Drug Delivery market.

The global injectable drug delivery market size was valued at USD 440.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,135.1 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period.

We have updated Injectable Drug Delivery Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Injectable drug delivery or systems have evolved over the years. Initially, tablets, pills, or capsules have been the focus of medications, but nowadays, drugs are delivered using technologically advanced and smarter systems. These systems aim at delivering drugs to the target site allowing it to be more localized that would otherwise be difficult to reach.

The increasing demand for effective and convenient systems for drug delivery by patients who rely on medicines daily is posing a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers to develop sophisticated, consumer-friendly, and effective injectable drug delivery devices.

Recent developments in the market include pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, pen-injectors, and wearables, driving the injectable drug delivery market growth. Pre-filled syringes are the fastest-growing segment and are anticipated to hold the highest market share by 2026. Moreover, increasing disease prevalence such as diabetes, cancers, and others is likely to fuel the market during the forecast period.

“”Rising patient interest from vial-and-syringe to ready-to-use (pre-filled), reusable syringes and devices, to fuel the global market””

Traditional vial-and-syringe format of drug delivery is prone to dosing errors and have a high risk of infections due to handling errors. Alternatively, this can be minimized by using pre-filled syringes and reusable glass syringes that are a safe and highly effective mode of drug delivery in the body. Growing patient awareness and interest for convenient & minimal invasive mode of injectable drug delivery is responsible for fueling demand for injectable drug delivery devices.

Additionally, the introduction of cost-friendly systems owing to their effectiveness, on-target delivery, and convenience offered is driving the injectable drug delivery market. The aforementioned factors, along with rapid development in healthcare infrastructure and growing innovations for bringing up novel drug delivery systems, are anticipated to surge the injectable drug delivery market share during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on the device type, the global market segments include conventional injectable, pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, pen-injectors, and others. The conventional injectable segment dominated the global market in 2018. The segment accounted for 34.0% share of the market in 2018, positively impacting the injectable drug delivery market size. Based on the application, the global market segments include autoimmune disorders, diabetes, pain management, aesthetic treatments, and others.

Based on the route of administration, the global market for injectable drug delivery segments include subcutaneous, intravenous, intramuscular, and others. Based on end-user, the global market segments include hospitals, home care settings, clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

“”Adoption of novel devices, combined with the presence of major players is propelling the North America market””

Higher adoption of innovative injectable drug delivery technologies among the patients of diabetes, cancer and, other autoimmune disorders in North America owing to their convenience and therapeutic benefits is responsible for the current mark of the highest share of the region in the global market. Higher prevalence of diabetes and cancer patients in the U.S also contributes to the growth of injectable drug delivery market in North America.

North America Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, 2018

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), approximately 30.3 million Americans were diagnosed with diabetes in 2018. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers in the region is expected to contribute to the development of innovative injectable drug delivery devices such as smart wearables and auto-injectors which is anticipated to fuel the North America market growth during the forecast period.

The market in North America valued at US$ 156.7 Bn in 2018. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about injectable drug delivery systems, rising patient pool, and shift from conventional injectable to ready-to-use injectable. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa accounted for a smaller market potential in 2018.

Key Market Drivers

“”BD (Becton Dickinson), SHL Group and Insulet Corporation, dominated the global market in 2018″”

BD (Becton Dickinson) is a leading player in the injectable drug delivery market owing to a vast and innovative product portfolio comprising of auto-injectors, pen-injectors, pre-filled syringes, and wearables. BD is anticipated to retain its global position during the forecast period owing to its global presence, thus contributing to growth in company revenue. This will further affect the injectable drug delivery market revenue. SHL Group is also a leading player in the development and manufacturing of advanced injectable drug delivery devices such as auto-injectors and pen-injectors. BD, SHL group along with Insulet Corporation, accounts for the maximum share in terms of revenue. Other prominent players operating in the market are Elcam Medical, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Ypsomed AG, Gerresheimer AG, and Others.

List of Companies Profiled

BD

SHL Group

Insulet Corporation

Elcam Medical

Pfizer Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

Ypsomed AG

Gerresheimer AG

Others

Report Coverage

Injectable drug delivery has become an utmost crucial element in the administration of therapeutics drugs for autoimmune diseases, diabetes, pain management, and other disorders. Injectable drug delivery systems are also important for aesthetic treatments like skin tightening, body shaping, wrinkle treatments, etc. Vaccinations, antibiotics, and other liquid drugs can now be safely introduced in the patient through various routes such as subcutaneous, intravenous, or intramuscular. Because of these advancements, the healthcare industry is providing more innovative systems for patient convenience, the effectiveness of drugs, and treatment against health disorders.

The injectable drug delivery market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segment includes device type, application, route of administration, end-user, and geography. Based on devices type, the global market for injectable drug delivery segments include conventional injectable, pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, pen injectors, and others.

Based on the application, the global market segments include autoimmune disorders, diabetes, pain management, aesthetic treatments, and others. Based on the route of administration, the global market segments include subcutaneous, intravenous, intramuscular, and others. Based on end-user, the global market segments include hospitals, home care settings, clinics, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of key diseases by key countries, new product launch, technological advancements, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, pricing analysis of key players, and others.

SEGMENTATION

By Device Type

Conventional Injectable

Pre-filled Syringes

Auto-injectors

Pen-injectors

Others

By Application

Autoimmune Disorders

Diabetes

Pain Management

Aesthetic Treatments

Others

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In July 2019, EVER NEURO PHARMA GMBH launched a D-MINE pump for patients of Parkinsonâ€™s disease. The device provides continuous subcutaneous drug delivery and is convenient for patient use.

In June 2018, AbbVie Inc. and Eisai Co., Ltd., launched an auto-injector for Humira drug response in the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

In November 2017, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., launched a new extension of the SMARTDOSE drug delivery platform including wearable injectors.

