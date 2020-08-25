Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hemophilia Drugs market.

The global hemophilia drugs market size valued at USD 9,875.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15,830.3 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2019-2026.

We have updated Hemophilia Drugs Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The rising burden of rare disorders among people globally is a major concern for the healthcare field. Hemophilia is one of the rarest bleeding disorders in which blood lacks sufficient blood clotting factors. Patients suffering from hemophilia usually bleed abnormally and for a longer time than other people, as the abnormality in the hemophilia gene slows the blood clotting process. Hemophilia is generally caused by gene mutation, and around 70% of the hemophilia cases are inherited.

Increasing awareness of such rare diseases among the population and government participation in the prevention and control of these life-threatening diseases are the key factors associated with the estimated growth of hemophilia drugs market. Moreover, rising investment by key pharmaceutical companies in R&D of novel therapies for hemophilia is propelling the expansion of the market at a remarkable rate.

“”New Product Launch to Accelerate the Market Growth””

Green signal by regulatory authorities for the launch of new products is a major factor expected to boost the hemophilia drugs market growth. For instance, in August 2018, Bayer announced the FDA approval for Jivi for the treatment of Hemophilia A in adolescents age 12 years and above and adults. Also, the rising prevalence of hemophilia, backed by increased government efforts and initiatives to address the need of hemophilic patients is projected to favor the hemophilia drugs market revenue.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 400 babies are born with hemophilia A every year in the U.S., which is estimated to boost the demand for hemophilia drugs during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on disease indication, the global hemophilia drugs market includes hemophilia A, hemophilia B, hemophilia C. Hemophilia has three types, which are hemophilia A, B, and C, out of which the incidence rate for hemophilia A and B is relatively significant. The annual cost of care associated with the hospitalization and medications for hemophilia A treatment is considerably high. The green signal by regulatory authorities for major brands such as Humira in mid of 2017 has improved the hemophilia A treatment scenario across the globe. Hemophilia A accounted for a market share of 85.0% in 2018.

The high cost of Humira and other drugs for hemophilia A treatment, and considerable patient pool for disease type is expected to augment the growth of hemophilia A segment in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In terms of therapy type, the hemophilia drugs market segments include recombinant therapy, plasma-derived, and others. The recombinant therapy accounted for maximum market share in 2018, owing to the improved outcome of recombinant therapeutics over the plasma-derived. However, others segment, which is comprised of gene therapy, biospecific drugs, and other such drugs, is anticipated to witness relatively high growth rate during the forecast period. Based on distribution channels, global market segments include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Regional Analysis

“”Improved Distribution Network of Pharmaceutical Giants Enables Market to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Asia Pacific””

The hemophilia drugs market in North America generated maximum revenue of US$ 3,684.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Strategies of key pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and rising prevalence of hemophilia A & B in the U.S. and Canada are projected to boost the expansion of the market in North America during 2018-2026. The hemophilia drugs market Europe is anticipated to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue by 2026.

North America Hemophilia Drugs Market Share, 2017

However, the hemophilia drugs market in Asia Pacific is likely to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributable to the green signal by regulatory authorities in Australia and Japan for the approval of novel therapeutics for hemophilia A and improved funding by public & private players for the improvisation of healthcare facilities in India and China. The market is Latin America and Middle East, and Africa is estimated to witness considerable expansion owing to the increased government efforts to provide a novel therapy for hemophilia and improving healthcare investment.

Key Market Drivers

“”Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Novo Nordisk to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has emerged as a leading player in the global hemophilia drugs market after acquiring Shire Plc, a leader in the bleeding disorder therapeutics. Takeda is estimated to retain its position in the forecast duration owing to its efficient business expansion strategies that are currently being implemented in potential countries. This company, together with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Novo Nordisk currently holds over half of the market share in terms of revenue. Other players operating in the global hemophilia drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Bioverativ Inc., Octapharma AG, FERRING LÃ„KEMEDEL AB, and Aptevo Therapeutics.

Report Coverage

With adequate and effective treatment, a patient suffering from hemophilia can live a healthy life. The missing clotting factors are injected into the patients bloodstream to cease the abnormal bleeding. With numerous innovative therapeutic options in the pipeline, the hemophilia drugs industry is expected to witness remarkable growth in near future.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the hemophilia drugs industry trends and detailed analysis of hemophilia drugs market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The hemophilia drugs market is segmented by therapy type, disease indication, and distribution channel. On the basis of therapy type, the global market is segmented into recombinant therapy, plasma-derived, and others. In terms of disease indication, the market is categorized into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and hemophilia C. Various distribution channels covered under the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Geographically, the hemophilia drugs market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of coagulation factor deficiency and hemophilia, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Disease Indication

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia C

By Therapy Type

Recombinant Therapy

Plasma therapy

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In October 2018, Roche received FDA approval for Hemlibra, a self â€“ administered therapy for patients having Hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.

In August 2018, Bayer announced the FDA approval for Jivi for the treatment of Hemophilia A in adolescents with age 12 years and above and adults.

In April 2018, Novo Nordisk announced the launch of Rebinyn, a coagulation factor IX for the treatment of hemophilia B in Canada.

