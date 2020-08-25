Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dialyzers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dialyzers Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dialyzers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Dialyzer Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Flux Type (High-flux, Low-Flux), By Usage Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global dialyzer market size was valued at USD 9,344.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13,707.2 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

We have updated Dialyzers Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The rapidly climbing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and end-stage renal diseases is expected to impel the adoption of hemodialysis, which is projected to offer substantial amount of growth opportunities for the dialyzer market during the forecast period. Combined with this, the increasing prevalence of risk factors associated with the end-stage renal disease such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer is expected to rise the prevalence of end-stage renal disease. Developing healthcare infrastructure is equally expected to play a vital role in the growing adoption of hemodialysis equipment since it serves required technological environment and availability of the resources to conduct hemodialysis sessions. Additionally, lucrative reimbursement policies in healthcare are projected to boost the adoption of hemodialysis equipment during the forecast period.

“”High-flux Dialyzers are expected to drive the dialyzer market “”

Proven higher efficiency of high-flux dialyzers to remove large size toxin molecules during the hemodialysis is projected to boost the growth of the high-flux dialyzers during the forecast period. Moreover, the higher compatibility of high-flux dialyzers for emerging technologies in hemodialysis such as hemodiafiltration and online-hemodialysis is projected to boost the growth of the high-flux dialyzers in the global market by 2026. High-flux accounted for a major dialyzer market share in 2018. Among the types, high-flux dialyzers are expected to be the fastest growing product segment globally. The gradual shift of preference from low-flux to high-flux dialyzers is expected to boost the adoption of high-flux ones in developing nations. This is anticipated to further provide considerable growth for the high-flux dialyzers during the forecast period.

Based on flux type, the market segment includes high-flux and low-flux. High-flux type segment is expected to hold considerable dialyzer market share thourghout the forecast period. Based on usage type, the global market includes disposable dialyzers and reusable dialyzers. The disposable dialyzers accounted for maximum market share in 2018 owing to the higher adoption of disposable ones with anaim to prevent adverse effects caused by the reuse of dialyzers. Additionally, the hospitals & dialysis centers in end user segment are expected to register comparatively higher share in the market owing to the increasing number of hemodialysis machine installations in emerging nations. However, home healthcare is projected to register comparatively higher share in developed countries due to patient awareness and availability of resources. Based on end user, the global market segments include hospitals & dialysis centers and home healthcare.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”Rising Adoption of Hemodialysis Combined with Higher Prevalence of End Stage Renal Disease Enables Market to Exhibit Highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific””

Asia Pacific generated maximum revenue of USD 3,359.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Higher adoption of hemodialysis with an aim to treat highly prevalent end-stage renal disease and higher pace of infrastructure development, serving favorable environment to install hemodialysis machines in emerging nations are projected to boost the expansion of dialyzer market in the Asia Pacific during 2018-2026. North America is anticipated to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, Europe held considerable share in the global market owing to higher prevalence of end stage renal disease coupled with increasing adoption of hemodialysis. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also projected to register considerable amount of growth owing to rapidly developing infrastructure and market penetration of established market players.

Asia Pacific Dialyzers Market, 2018

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

“”Fresenius Medical Care and Baxter to Account for More Than Half of the Dialyzer Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Fresenius Medical Care is a leading player in the market and expected to retain its position in the forecast duration owing to its efficient customer reach, robust supply chain distribution, and strong brand presence. Fresenius Medical Care, together with Baxter, currently holds over half of the market share in terms of revenue. Other players operating in the market are Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., B Braun Melsungen, Asahi Kasei Corporation, JMS Co. Ltd., and Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

List of Companies Profiled

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter

B Braun Melsungen

Nipro Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

JMS Co. Ltd.

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Other players

REPORT COVERAGE

Hemodialysis offers an effective treatment option to deal with the end-stage renal disease. The hemodialysis plays a major role in the removal of toxic molecules with the help of artificial kidneys. The rapidly increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease and unmet demand in emerging nations are expected to drive the dialyzer market growth by 2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the dialyzers industry trends and detailed analysis of growth rate and size for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by flux type, by usage type, by the end user, and by region. On the basis of the flux type, the market is segmented into high-flux dialyzer and low-flux dialyzer. In terms of usage, the market is categorized into disposable and reusable. Various end users covered under the report are dialysis centers, hospitals, and home healthcare. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of end-stage renal disease, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease, technological advancements in dialyzers, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new products launch, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

SEGMENTATION

By Flux Type

· High-flux

· Low-Flux

By Usage Type

· Disposable

· Reusable

By End User

· Dialysis Centers and Hospitals

· Home Healthcare

By Geography

· North America (USA and Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

In April 2017, JMS Co., Ltd. launched a Mid-term management plan, GAIN 2020 with the aim to increase the productivity of all business segments and to focus strongly on customer-centric business policies

In February 2018, Toray Medical Company Limited launched TORAY FILTRYZER NF series dialyzers in Europe market. The new dialyzer serves improved anti-thrombogenicity.

In November 2018, Nipro Corporation announced the launch of new advanced single-use dialyzer, CTA (Cellentia-H cellulose triacetate) with the aim to provide improved blood filtration along with a reduction in adverse reactions.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Dialyzers in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Dialyzer Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Flux Type (High-flux, Low-Flux), By Usage Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580