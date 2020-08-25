Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Clear Aligners market.

The global clear aligners market size was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Clear aligners are nearly invisible and advanced products used for correcting mild to moderate orthodontics problems. They assist in aligning the teeth with the help of transparent aligners. The prevalence of malocclusion is rising at a phenomenal rate. According to Align Technology Inc., a leading player in clear aligners industry, about 60%- 75% of the global population suffers from malocclusion (misaligned teeth) every year.

Growing importance of esthetic applications and rise in the demand for clear aligners in orthodontic treatment are likely to fuel the market during the forecast period. Continuous technological advancements, rise in per capita spending, growing economy, and increase in the penetration by leading players in the emerging markets are contributing the of global market at a considerable rate. Moreover, growing competition for advanced product launches for scanning and 3D printing by key players is likely to drive the clear aligners market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2018, Align Technology, Inc. launched Go Clear Aligners System, integrated with ITERO SCANNER which is designed to provide greater flexibility in the treatment of many conditions including crowded or gap teeth is expected to further augment the global clear aligners industry growth during the forecast period.

“”Accelerated adoption of Clear Aligners and an increase in the patient population with malocclusion globally to drive the growth””

Rapidly growing prevalence of malocclusion has resulted in elevated demand for the clear aligners globally. These products are successfully treating cases of teeth misalignment while being invisible. There is huge untapped opportunity for the clear aligners market growth, attributable to large addressable population of misaligned teeth and less penetration of product in many regions of the world.

For instance, out of about 300 million people that could benefit from clear aligners, only 1-2% seeks treatment annually. However, the rate of adoption of clear aligners is growing rapidly owing to increase in the emphasis on training to be given to the orthodontics and general practitioners by the leading players in the market.

This is likely to increase penetration of the product in large addressable population of the world. Growing technological advancements in terms of material, hardness, and CAD-CAM technology; and superiority of clear aligners over traditional malocclusion therapy products such as wires and braces are other likely to accelerate the adoption of clear aligners globally during the forecast period. Additionally, expansion of product portfolio of many players with the help of new product launches and through mergers & strategic partnership are expected to propel the growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2019, Structo Pte. Ltd signed an agreement with uLab for providing various aligners manufacturing solutions to clinicians. With this agreement, Structo Pte. Ltds DentaForm 3D printer is integrated with Labs uDesign aligners treatment planning software to offer clinicians options to print different model of aligners based on patients specification. This advanced development of customized aligners is expected to fuel the growth of the market size during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing demand for dental aesthetics amongst patients and presence of well-equipped orthodontics clinics are likely to drive the growth of market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on patient age group, the market segments include teenager and adults. Among them, the adult segment held dominating share of global market in the year 2018 owing to growing adoption of clear aligners as a treatment option and increase in the prevalence of malocclusion in adults. The segment held significant share in the year 2018.

However, the teenagers segment is projected to expand at considerably high CAGR during the forecast period attributable to growing adoption of clear aligners, desire to look good and confident, and invisible nature of the product as compared to traditional braces and wires.

In terms of end-user, the global clear aligners industry segments include hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. The dental & orthodontic clinics segment dominated the global market in the year 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributable to high preference given to the orthodontics and other dental practitioners due to their skills and increasing number of training sessions conducted at these sites by leading players to enhance awareness and skills of the dentists.

Previously, the use of clear aligners was limited to orthodontists only, however, with growing accessibility of clear aligners to the general practitioners and training programs with advanced tools conducted by the manufacturers to integrate technically advanced clear aligners in their practices are some of the factors likely to boost clear aligners market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

“”Growing penetration of clear aligners and the presence of strong key players are anticipated to drive the market growth in North America””

The North America market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion with lions share of 62.4% in the year 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Presence of strong players, growing investments by key players in the development of advanced clear aligners, and high adoption of these advanced technologies by the American population are major contributors of market in the region.

Moreover, growing esthetic awareness and high cost of the product in the region are likely to drive the clear aligners market growth in North America during the forecast period. In addition to that, growing demand of clear aligners from orthodontics and an increase in the customer base of GPs (general practitioners), favorable dental reimbursement policies and the presence of well-established orthodontic clinics in are likely to boost the clear aligners market share in North America.

North America Clear Aligners Market Size, 2018

Europe is anticipated to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue by 2026, owing to the rising awareness about the recent developments in clear aligners for the treatment of misaligns teeth condition and growing adoption of the products by teenagers in the region. The Asia Pacific market region is projected to grow at a significantly high rate specifically in the emerging economies such as China and India.

According to Align Technologies Inc., a leading player in the market, the sales volume of its clear aligner product, enjoyed explosive growth in sales volume in the year 2018. Â The company predicts, aesthetical application offered by clear aligners is likely to upsurge its demand amongst adults, which is likely to build china as the fastest growing

market after U.S.

Key Market Drivers

“”Align Technology, Inc. Will Continue to Dominate the Global Clear Aligners Market with Strong Focus on Strategic International Expansion””

Align Technology, Inc., is the leading player in global clear aligners industry and will continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of its brand Invisalign, which is the only clear aligners used in the treatment of various dental complex cases, including both teenager and adult with immature dentition.

In 2018, Align Technology, Inc., collaborated with DENTALXP initiated global aligners fellowship program that provided general practitioner dentists professional education on Invisalign clear aligners therapy. This, in turn, is likely to enhance the adoption of clear aligners, expanding the market growth during the forecast period. Other players engaged in the global clear aligners market include 3M, Institut Straumann AG, 3Shape A/S, Danaher, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., and Other prominent players

List of Companies Profiled

Align Technology, Inc.

3M

3Shape A/S

Danaher

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Other prominent players

Report coverage

Continuous investment in the research for the development of innovative clear aligners and rapid rise in the number of patients with malocclusion across the globe are the key factors likely to drive the clear aligners industry growth during the forthcoming years. Increase in penetration of teenager malocclusion along with digitalization simplifying the work flow is anticipated to boost the adoption of clear aligners during the forecast period. Presence of strong key player and rising awareness in emerging nations about the advantages offered by clear aligners are anticipated to fuel the market growth by 2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on clear aligners industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include patient age group and end-user. On the basis of patient age group, the global market is segmented into teenager and adults.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the rest of the world. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of clear aligners market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch, etc.; regulatory framework by key countries, global reimbursement scenario, and economic cost burden for the treatment of malocclusion by key countries/ region.

Segmentation

By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adults

By End-User

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest Of World

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, 3Shape A/S launched open workflow which utilizes 3Shape technology that helps in the introduction of designs aiding practitioners to deliver treatment plan to the patients.

In April 2018, Align Technology, Inc. launched GO CLEAR ALIGNERS SYSTEM integrated with ITERO SCANNER. Go clear aligners system provides greater flexibility in the treatment of wider range of mild to moderate cases such as crowded or gap teeth that require teeth straightening.

In February 2018, ENVISIONTEC, INC., launched two new orthodontic materials at LMT Lab Day Chicago. E-Ortholign is a new material which was used for the direct 3D printing of clear thermoformed aligners.

Clear Aligners Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Patient Age Group (Teenager, Adults), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental & Orthodontic Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

