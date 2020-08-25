Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Probiotics in Animal Feed market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Probiotics in Animal Feed Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Probiotics in Animal Feed market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global probiotics in animal feed market size valued at USD 3.56 billion in 2018 and projected to reach USD 6.24 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.30% in the forecast period.

The major fueling factor for the global market is a rise in awareness of cattle and pet owners regarding the beneficial effects of probiotics on livestocks overall performance. The stringent regulatory approach over synthetic feed additives that are known to have detrimental health impacts both on the humans as well as animals has brought the probiotics on the center stage of animal feed sector, augmenting the probiotics in animal feed market growth.

The robust growth in the consumption of animal-derived products and its promising future growth trajectory have also brought clean-label requirements on the forefront -cattle owners and producers are now inclined to opt for natural offerings that improve their animal productivity. Such developments are resonating favorably with the sustainable growth of probiotics in the animal feed market.

“”Bacterial Species Remain Commonly Employed Microbes in Animal Feed Probiotics””

The bacterial genus viz. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are widely utilized in the majority of probiotics in animal feed sold globally. Bacterial strains have proved to be sustainable and viable alternatives to antibiotic growth promoters. Nonetheless, the use of yeast and other fungi has gained traction – Saccharomyces cerevisiae, for instance, supports the adequate buildup of protein in the animals, they have also exhibited immunostimulatory activity in farm animals apart from improving the digestive physiology.

The rising use of yeast and fungi in animal feed probiotics is projected to positively impact the probiotics in animal feed market share through the forecast years. Ruminants feed is one of the leading application areas for yeast-based probiotics.

“”Poultry – Leading Application Segment for Probiotics and Swine and Ruminant Segments Are Expected to Witness Stronger Growth in the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market””

Poultry sector remains one of the lucrative application areas for probiotics in animal feed industry owing to favorable demand dynamics and equally robust production scenario. Nonetheless, poultry flock are commonly exposed to pathogens such as Salmonella enterica, Escherichia coli, and Campylobacter jejuni owing to improper hygiene and sanitation management.

The growing concerns towards antibiotic resistance has nudge producers to use natural options -the lactic acid bacteria (LAB) remains one of the most utilized strains in the poultry feed, impacting the probiotics in animal feed market size. Swine and ruminant sectors have also witnessed increases utilization of probiotics in animal feed containing strains of Bifidobacterium, Enterococcus, Lactobacillus, Bacillus, Pediococcus, and Streptococcus.

Regional Analysis

“”Asia Pacific is Leading Region in the Probiotics Space, Robust Growth is Anticipated from Markets of Latin America and Africa””

The developing markets such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is majorly propelled by the strong reliance on animal-based food products in the dietary patterns. There has been an ever-growing pressure on the livestock to increase the yield with limited inputs.

The utilization of probiotics in animal feed has not only improved the overall performance of animals but also protects them from enteric pathogens and obnoxious substances. The key companies in probiotics in animal feed industry are tapping these developing markets by offering sustainable and antibiotic-free animal nutrition products, moreover, poultry remains versatile, nutritious, affordable, and high-quality source of protein for human consumption in these regions, thus probiotics in animal feed is set for exponential growth in such markets.

Asia Pacific Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, 2018

The probiotics in animal feed market in North America and Europe are the two dominating regions. These account for the major share in the consumption of probiotics in animal feed. Ban on antibiotics and technological improvements in the use of animal feed to enhance the performance of livestock animals have supported the market growth.

Key Market Drivers

“”Competitive and Consolidated Market Structure Dominated by Key Multinational Firms.””

The global market for probiotics in animal feed has a moderately consolidated structure with the strong presence of globally-established players such as Chr. Hansen, Danisco A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., and Calpis Co. Ltd. These players are innovating their offerings, strengthening their R&D framework and approaching the emerging markets, which in turn, is likely to foster the probiotics in animal feed market revenue by 2026 For instance, In April 2019, Chr. Hansen launched GALLIPRO FIT -a triple strain probiotic solution for poultry in South Africa to effectively support the digestive performance and a healthy normal immune system in broilers, layers and turkeys. Other companies are also planning to adopt new strategies in order to expand their product portfolio in the market.

Report Coverage

the probiotics in animal feed market report analyze the demand and sales of a wide variety of probiotics. Probiotics have been effectively utilized for human consumption owing to their numerous health benefits. The animal feed sector has also embraced probiotics for their high functionality, superior nutritional profiles and their positive effects on animals gut microflora. Recent advancements in the field of molecular biology have opened up new avenues for the innovative application of probiotics that now extends to companion pets. Spurred by these advancements, the market is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the probiotics in the animal feed industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by microbial genus and application. On the basis of the microbial genus, the market is categorized into Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Yeast and other microbes.

The application areas include ruminant, poultry, swine, aquaculture and others. Geographically, the probiotics in animal feed market are segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

In March 2019, BIOMIN launched POULTRYSTAR hatchery gel drop synbiotic for day-old chicks -it is known to deliver the synergistic action of carefully selected probiotic bacterial strains with a prebiotic that selectively stimulates beneficial bacteria that are essential for good poultry gut health.

In November 2018, Phileo Lesaffre Animal Care, launched a new generation live yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae product (ActiSaf Sc 47 HR+) in EU.

