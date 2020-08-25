Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Gas Sensors market.

The global industrial gas sensors market size was valued at US$822.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$1,348.1 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period (2019 -2026).

We have updated Industrial Gas Sensors Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The market has observed a significant growth in the past few years owing to the stringent government regulation. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency has been extending the enforcement actions under the Clean Air Act. Furthermore, the governments are opting to curb their greenhouse gas emissions through treaties such as the Kyoto Protocol, providing the necessary platform to innovate in industrial gas sensors technology. A total number of 141 countries have consented to the Kyoto protocol.

Similar directives have been designed by various countries for pollution control and measurements, which will boost the demand for industrial gas sensors. Thus, the increasing environmental concerns among several nations are expected to drive the expansion of the market size in the near future.

The increasing investment in technological developments of gas sensors is further expected to drive the industrial gas sensors market growth. For instance, the micro- and nano- gas sensing technologies with newly designed materials are expected to significantly improve the performance of industrial gas sensors.

Moreover, the non-dispersive infrared for carbon dioxide and portable small dimensioned photoionization detectors are gaining popularity among the industrial gas sensors industry. The advancement in terms of easy deployment at a lower cost is further expected to increase the penetration of industrial gas sensors. A rise in the need for compact and cost-effective sensors is expected to result in the growth of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

“”NOx gas sensor is expected to gain significant popularity in the global industrial gas sensors market””

The NOx industrial gas sensors segment is expected to gain significant momentum in the global industrial gas sensor market as a result of increasing awareness regarding the impact of NOx emission on climate change. For instance, data from the NASA satellite stated gases detrimental to the atmosphere through made precision measurements on a daily basis, which heightens the importance of installing industrial gas sensors.

Thus, the observation predicted NOx emissions through various regions. The Middle East is expected to remain constant until 2030. Lebanon observed a fall in CO2 emission by 20% in 2011, but its NO2 emission increased by more than 20% in 2014. Thus, increasing environmental awareness through different studies is expected to result in the growth of NOx industrial gas sensors to monitor the emission levels around the world.

CO2 gas sensors, a vital type of industrial gas sensors, are expected to witnessed growth owing to the demand from various industry verticals such as food manufacturing, power plants, generators, boilers, and medical. This is attributed to the combustion of fossil fuel, including oil, gas, and coal. The increasing importance of personal health monitoring in the industrial sector has resulted in the rising adoption of CO2 industrial gas sensors to protect the employees, which will augment the global industrial gas sensors market revenue.

Furthermore, the increasing product development from various manufacturers is expected to drive the market in the near future. For instance, in 2017, the Gas Sensing Solutions (GSS), a UK based manufacturer launched a compact CO2 sensor with SmartIR LED technology.

The infrared technology is likely to observe the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for reliable, quick, maintenance-free, compact sensors, and varied types of gases. These industrial gas sensors are gaining popularity among various industries, including oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemicals, to avoid accidents.

Furthermore, the fail-safe feature is expected to be the driving factor of infrared industrial gas sensors in the near future. However, the high cost of infrared gas sensors can act as a restraint to the market growth of the industrial gas sensors.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Industrial gas sensors market owing to the increasing environmental awareness and governmental policies. For instance, in 2018, China released its 2018-2020 action plan for air pollution. In 2013, China stated PM2.5 targets for key regions, under the Air Pollution Action Plan for the improvement of the air quality, propelling the adoption rate of industrial gas sensors technology.

Asia Pacific Industrial Gas Sensor Market, 2018

Similarly, the U.S. is expected to observe a growing demand for industrial gas sensors owing to the increasing demand from the petrochemical industry. The stringent government regulations regarding integrated pollution prevention and control (IPPC) is expected to result in the growth of the market in Europe.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global industrial gas sensors market and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, technology, and end-user industry on global as well as regional level. Based on product type, the market is segmented by oxygen, carbon dioxide, NOx and others.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into electrochemical, semiconductor, infrared, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the market is drilled down healthcare, building automation & domestic appliances, automotive, petrochemical, and industrial. Geographically, the market for industrial gas sensors is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

NOx

Others

By Technology

Electrochemical

Semiconductor

Infrared

Others

By End-User Industry

Healthcare

Building Automation & Domestic Appliances

Automotive

Petrochemical

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

SOME OF THE KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

City Technology Ltd.

DENSO Europe B.V.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Alphasense

Figaro Engineering Inc.

NGK Spark Plug

Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd.

JJS Technical Services

Aeroqual Ltd.

Techcomp Group

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

May 2019: Sensirion a Switzerland based company launched a miniaturized carbon dioxide sensor named as SCD40 of one cubic centimeter.

March 2015: RLS a Renishaw”s associate company launched a high-performance miniature encoder sensor for space applications.

Industrial Gas Sensors Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, NOx, Others), By Technology (Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Infrared, Others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Automotive, Others) And Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

