The global X-Ray flat panel detectors market size was valued at USD 1,759.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,805.2 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period

We have updated X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Increasing cases of orthopedic diseases among aging population is likely to increase the demand for the efficient and high-quality diagnosis. Better contrast detectability, effective dynamic range, enhanced medical evaluation, superior and more accurate images, minimal radiation exposure to the patients, and flexible image management are some of the factors expected to drive the adoption of digital x-ray flat panel detectors over computed radiography detectors, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global x-ray flat panel detectors market.

Additionally, other factors which are driving the growth in the global market include increasing incidence of orthopedic and cancer diseases and technological advancements in the x-ray flat panel detectors. The introduction of the Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) technology in the development of the flat panel detectors is one of the major factor expected to drive the growth in the global market during the forecast period 2019-2026.

“”Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) is The Type of Flat Panel Detectors to Invest In””

Amorphous silicon, amorphous selenium, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor are the different types of flat panel detectors used for x-ray imaging. Amorphous silicon flat panel detectors accounted for the largest share in the global X-ray flat panel detectors market in 2018.

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) detectors offer more advantages over other types of flat-panel detectors (FPDs), offering faster frame rate for improved imaging, finer pixel pitch, lower electronic noise and have a higher spatial resolution in comparison to amorphous silicon flat panel detectors. The CMOS flat panel detectors were primarily implemented in the applications including dental, extremity imaging, and mammography, owing to small size of the detectors.

Due to these factors, the CMOS flat panel detectors are anticipated to generate higher X-ray flat panel detectors marketdemand during the forecast period, subsequently leading to the growth of the market. Also, CMOS flat panel detectors offer a high-quality image which adds up to the advantages of flat panel detectors technology over conventional computed radiography detectors, such as distortion-free imaging, and better outcomes. These factors are anticipated to drive the demand for the CMOS flat panel detectors, and ultimately boost industry during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on the product, the global X-ray flat panel detectors market is segment includes amorphous silicon, amorphous selenium and Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS). On the basis of imaging type, the market is categorized into static and dynamic. By type, the global x-ray flat panel detectors Industry is segmented into retrofit and new. The retrofit type is expected to register comparatively higher CAGR in the developing countries due to the lower cost of the product and high quality imaging capabilities.

On the basis of application, the global X-ray flat panel detectors market is segment includes general radiography, dentistry, oncology, orthopedic and others. Technological advancements in breast imaging, rising incidence of breast cancer, and increasing awareness for the early screening of breast cancer are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the oncology application during the forecast period. Various end users covered under the report are hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

“”Replacing The Existing X-ray Flat Panel Detectors with Retrofit Type Is Expected Exhibit Highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific””

North America generated maximum X-ray flat panel detectorsmarket revenue of USD 633.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period followed by Europe. The increased demand for the dynamic flat panel detectors is expected to drive the growth in the global market during the forecast period in North America. However, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributing increasing demand for retrofit X-ray flat panel detectors by the hospitals due to the lower cost.

There has been a high pace of X-ray flat panel detectors market growth in countries such as India, China, and others. This is due to various advancements in technology owing to increase in medical tourism, improvement in healthcare facilities, medical research provided by the government and adequate reimbursement policies. The X-ray flat panel detectors Industry in Middle East & Africa, and Latin America accounted for a comparatively small share of the market in 2018.

North America X-ray flat panel detectors Market, 2018

Key Market Players

“”Varex Imaging Corporation, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., and Trixell to Account for Highest Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading player in the global Industry. Varex Imaging Corporation is likely to retain its position in the X-ray flat panel detectors market during the forecast period owing to its diversified product portfolio and strong distribution network globally. In order to strengthen the market position of X-ray flat panel detectors, key market players are focusing introduction of the CMOS technology based flat panel detectors and the introduction of the cost-effective retrofit type flat panel detectors in the global market.

Varex Imaging Corporation along with Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., Trixell, and Detection Technology Plc. accounts over more market share in terms of revenue. Other players operating in the global X-ray flat panel detectors market are KA Imaging, Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., Detection Technology Plc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., and others.

List of Companies Profiled

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa- Gravaert Group

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Trixell

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.

Detection Technology Plc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Other players

Report Coverage

High investment by market players for the development of the advanced flat panel detectors, declining prices of the flat panel detectors due to the introduction of the retrofit flat panel are expected to drive the growth of the global X-ray flat panel detectors market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the X-ray flat panel detectors industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global market is segmented by product, imaging type, type, application, and end user. On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into amorphous silicon, amorphous selenium, and the complementary metal oxide semiconductor.

On the basis of imaging, the global market is categorized into static and dynamic. By type, the market is segmented into retrofit and new. On the basis of application, market is segmented into general radiography, dentistry, oncology, orthopedic and others. Based on the end user, the Industry is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Geographically, the X-ray flat panel detectors market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the adoption of the retrofit type flat panel detectors, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, pricing analysis, technological advancements, and key industry trends.

Â SEGMENTATION

By Product

Â· Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Â· Amorphous Selenium (a-Se)

Â· Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

By Imaging Type

Â· Static

Â· Dynamic

By Type

Â· Retrofit

Â· New

By Application

Â· General Radiography

Â· Dentistry

Â· Oncology

Â· Orthopedic

Â· Others

By End User

Â· Hospitals

Â· Clinics

Â· Diagnostic Centers

Â· Others

By Geography

Â· North America (USA and Canada)

Â· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Â· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Â· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Â· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Varex Imaging Corporation announced an agreement to acquire at least 90% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Direct Conversion AB (publ). The acquisition will expand companyâ€™s product portfolio to include new linear array digital detectors along with a revenue stream from these products for certain medical, dental, and industrial applications.

In February 2019, Varex Imaging Corporation showcased its latest X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors (FPDs), connect and control devices and software solutions at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Vienna, Austria

from February 27 â€“ March 3, 2019.

In October 2018, Teledyne declared the expansion of its X-ray manufacturing capacity, due to the increased demand for the companyâ€™s proprietary complementary metalâ€“oxideâ€“semiconductor or CMOS-based digital X-ray detectors.

X-Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Amorphous, Silicon, Amorphous Selenium, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor), Imaging type (Static, Dynamic), Type (Retrofit, New), Application (General Radiography, Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

