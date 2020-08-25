Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coronary Stents market.

The global coronary stents market size was valued at USD 5,244.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8,414.5 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

We have updated Coronary Stents Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Currently, millions of people are suffering from coronary arterial diseases worldwide. With the help of local anesthesia and mild sedatives, angioplasty has become popular among the patients suffering from atherosclerosis & heart attacks. Coronary stents are small expandable metal mesh used in percutaneous coronary intervention procedure for implantation in the coronary arteries. Coronary stents are useful in establishing adequate blood flow to the heart.

Technological developments in stenting procedure have resulted in the reduction of manual errors during the surgery and is the chief factor driving the coronary stent market. This is expected to boost the adoption for coronary stents among cardiologists in emerging and developed countries. Moreover, refined reimbursements for percutaneous coronary intervention procedure is anticipated to propel the coronary stents market growth during the forecast period.

“”Rapid Technological Advancements in Coronary Stents, to Fuel the Coronary Stents Market Growth””

For decades, coronary stents have been used in coronary and peripheral procedures for sealing the perforation in the arteries. Currently, the field of percutaneous coronary intervention is witnessing many advances to make it safe and effective for patient treatment during complex coronary artery disease surgeries. Large manufacturing companies and healthcare industries are aiming at the development of technologically advanced coronary stents for enhanced deliverability, safety, and efficacy of stents. These rapid advancements, along with demand for effective and minimally invasive surgery, is anticipated to boost the global market potential during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Introduction of novel drugs in eluting stents by leading manufacturers and their widespread distribution globally is responsible for the dominance accounting for a market share of 65.8% in 2017. Drug-eluting stents is anticipated to lead the coronary stents market throughout the forecast period. Besides, Bioresorbable stent, bare-metal stent, and covered stent are the types of stents in the market.

Based on deployment, the global coronary stents Industry segments include self-expandable & balloon expandable. Clinically proven efficiency of self-expandable stents and emerging local & regional manufacturers across the globe are major factors for the estimated dominance of self-expandable stents in global market. Based on end-users, the global market segments include hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and catheterization labs.

Regional Analysis

“”Expansion of Distribution Network by Key Manufacturers to Improve the Accessibility of Stents Augmenting the Market in Asia Pacific with Maximum CAGR””

North America accounted for a maximum coronary stents market revenue of USD 1,616.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant during 2018-2025, owing to the strategic presence of major players of coronary stent market in the U.S. and Canada, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle by the U.S. population. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased supply of coronary stents in hospitals and cardiology clinics, especially in countries such as China & India. Current clinical trials on development of novel, effective, and safe coronary stent in the European countries and the rising angioplasty surgeries in Latin America are expected to propel the expansion of Coronary Stents market during 2018-2025.

North America Coronary Stents Market, 2017

Key Market Players

“”Abbott, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corporation leading in the market””

The current market is consolidated with top five players occupying a prominent coronary stents market share in terms of revenue. In 2018, Abbott received U.S.FDA approval for XIENCE Sierra, a new generation everolimus-eluting coronary stent system, is expected to boost the growth of the company during 2017-2025. Also, the ongoing independent stent imaging studied by Medtronic is projected to improve its market share post-approval. Other major players in the global market include Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cook, C. R. Bard, Cardinal Health Inc., Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

List of Companies Profiled

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Cardinal Health

Cook

C. R. Bard, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Other players

Report Coverage

The industrial developments in the design, operational capabilities, and technology of coronary stents for percutaneous coronary intervention procedures performed in heart patients across the globe has helped in evolvement of coronary stents. Coronary stent is a tube placed permanently in the coronary artery to perforate the arteries or veins and restore the blood flow in patients with coronary artery disease. Efficiency of stent placements is being enhanced owing to the availability of well-qualified interventional cardiologists in the emerging economies.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the coronary stents industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include stent type, deployment, end-user, and geography. Based on stent type, the global coronary stents market segments include drug-eluting stent (DES), bare-metal stent, bioresorbable stent, covered stent, and others. Based on deployment, the global coronary stents Industry segments include self-expandable & balloon-expandable stents. Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and catheterization labs. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report also offers insights on the prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CAD), recent industry developments such as partnerships and mergers & acquisitions, regulatory framework by key countries, global reimbursement scenario, and pricing analysis

SEGMENTATION

By Stent Type

Drug-Eluting Stent

Bioresorbable Stent

Bare Metal Stent

Covered Stent

Others

By Deployment

Self-expandable

Balloon-expandable

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Â·Catheterization Labs

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, Medtronic launched TELESCOPE guide extension catheter, for enhancement of smooth delivery of coronary stents during complex coronary artery surgeries.

In February 2019, Medtronic received U.S. FDA approval for its RESOLUTE Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) platform and RESOLUTE INTEGRITY DES for the treatment of patients with coronary artery disease.

In September 2018, BIOTRONIK, Inc., received U.S.FDA approval for PK PAPYRUS Covered Coronary Stent System, to seal the perforation so as to stop the blood leakage during surgical procedure and avoid life-threatening complication.

