The U.K home healthcare market size was valued at USD 1,192.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,951.7 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR Of 6.4% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

We have updated U.K. Home Healthcare Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The increasing economic burden on the NHS healthcare spending has given rise to the need for new healthcare systems, such as home healthcare. As a result, home care expenditures as a proportion of GDP has been found to be increased since the last decade. Adoption of the concept of home healthcare is likely to reduce the overall burden of healthcare costs by reducing the number of hospital stays. A growing aging population with an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as incontinence, ostomy, diabetic foot ulcer etc. that can be taken care at home is likely to drive the U.K. home healthcare market growth.

The shift in the delivery of many healthcare services from traditional institutional settings to home care is expected to drive the U.K. home healthcare market sales in during the forecast period.

“”Increasing geriatric population and high prevalence of incontinence, ostomy, and diabetic foot ulcer among them are likely to drive U.K. home healthcare market growth during the forecast period””

A rapidly aging population with more than 65 years of age prone to chronic illness such as diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer”s, mental illness, incontinence etc. are likely to boost the demand for easy to access and cost-effective home healthcare systems. According to provisional figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) the U.K., on January 1, 2019, an estimated 3.31 million population in U.K. was above 65 years old, which accounted for an estimated 19.4% of the total population of U.K.

According to the statistics published, by 2023, the share of the elderly population will reach to an estimated 23.0% as compared to 19.4% in 2019. This offers an ample opportunity for the U.K. home healthcare products growth by 2026 since the adoption of home healthcare products is higher by the elderly population.

Moreover, technological advancements in the home healthcare devices have helped to increase the level of care of the dependent elderly population and patients taking treatment for chronic diseases at home healthcare facilities. Various advantages provided by the healthcare technologies like empowerment of patients by making them less dependent on healthcare professionals, improved quality of the care, close monitoring of healthcare parameters, ease of access, and reduced cost of care as compared to institutional care are likely to increase the U.K. home healthcare

market revenue during the forecast period.

Crises in social care, the introduction of new value-based payment and care models, and growing adoption of advanced home healthcare technologies leverages lucrative opportunity to invest in home healthcare industry in U.K. However, those opportunities are likely to be tempered by increased oversight by government and insurance regulators, industry accreditation groups, and independent standards organizations.

Market Segmentation

“”Home Healthcare Equipments & Housekeeping Supplies Segment Dominated the U.K. Home Healthcare Market with Lions Share in the year 2018″”

U.K. home healthcare industry segments by-product includes continence care, wound care, ostomy care, clinical nutrition, respiratory care, types of equipment & housekeeping supplies, and others. Among them, the equipment & housekeeping supplies segment held a significant market share of 53.9% in the year 2018. The segment is likely to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

This is attributable to redesigning the medical devices already being used for institutional care by the manufacturers to fulfil the need of home healthcare facilities. The high cost of this equipment, growing adoption of advanced home healthcare technologies among the population of U.K, and growing elderly population are poised to propel the growth of the overall home healthcare market during the forecast period leveraging lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers.

The home healthcare equipment segment includes a wide range of medical devices intended to be used in the home or another non-medical facility by professional/non-professional caregivers, family members, or patients themselves. Some of the common examples of home healthcare equipment include nebulizers, breast pumps, and artificial limbs, prosthetic devices, wheelchairs, and walkers and seat lifts, etc.

Followed by equipment, the continence care segment accounted for the second-largest U.K. home healthcare market share owing to large population base suffering from urinary or fecal incontinence issues. For instance, as per the NHS estimates, between 3 and 6 million people in the U.K. have some degree of urinary incontinence. Moreover, studies suggest that in the UK “”major fecal incontinence”” affects 1.4% of the general population over 40 years old. All these factors are likely to rise the home healthcare devices” demands.

Key Market Drivers

“”Strategies such as constantly designing and developing advanced home healthcare products with the aim to offer more comfort to the patients at home and emphasis on the mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to increase the revenue generated from home healthcare market””

Some of the major players operating in the U.K. home healthcare market include SCA, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm, KCI Licensing, Smith & Nephew, and Molnlycke health care AB, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group and Hollister Incorporated among others. Strong focus on new product launches specific for home use, emphasis on the mergers and acquisitions, and focus on the penetration across the U.K. for distribution of home healthcare devices are some of the key strategies followed by the U.K. home healthcare market players.

List of Companies Profiled

Molnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew plc

ConvaTec Group plc

Coloplast

Braun

Melsungen AG

Hollister Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

Acelity L.P.

Medline Industries Inc.

Report Coverage

Home healthcare includes a wide range of services and the products offered for the patients that can be taken care of at their homes. The report focuses on the home healthcare medical technologies especially for continence care, wound care, ostomy care, and clinical nutrition along with the other segments such as respiratory care, equipment & housekeeping supplies, and disposables.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights detailed analysis of the U.K. home healthcare market trends based on the product types. Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the U.K. home healthcare market potential, Â home healthcare market dynamics, and competitive landscape.

Various key insights provided in the report are the reimbursement scenario for home healthcare in the U.K., aging population, U.K., 2017 & 2050, home healthcare industry structure, U.K., long-term care GDP expenditure, U.K., government initiatives in home healthcare: U.K., and key industry developments.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Continence Care

Briefs & Diapers

Catheters & Bags

Under pads & Liners

Others

Wound Care

Traditional Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressings

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Others

Ostomy Care

Ostomy Care Bags

Accessories

Clinical Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Respiratory Care

Equipments & Housekeeping Supplies

Disposables

Key Industry Developments

In February 2019, Fresenius Medical Care completed acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. in order to strengthen its position in home-based hemodialysis machines market

In February 2019, Atlanta-based Aveanna Healthcare entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the home health care division of Maxim Healthcare Service

In December 2017, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced that it acquired VitalHealth, a leading provider of cloud-based population health management solutions for the delivery of personalized care outside of the hospital

