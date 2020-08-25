Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Stomach-Gastric- Cancer- Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Stomach-Gastric- Cancer- Treatment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Stomach-Gastric- Cancer- Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists, and Others), By Disease Indication (Gastric Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global stomach cancer/gastric cancer treatment market size was USD 2.61 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated Stomach-Gastric- Cancer- Treatment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Stomach cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the world. According to Cancer Research U.K., 6,697 gastric carcinoma cases are diagnosed each year. Stomach cancers are classified into three types. Gastric Adenocarcinoma is the most common type of stomach cancer and accounts for 90%-95% of stomach cancer cases. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) and Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors (gNET) are rare in nature. Rising incidence of cancer cases and limited drugs as first-line treatment are the major factors that have encouraged many pharmaceutical giants to conduct research for the development of novel drugs.

This has also paved the way for many significant strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies. For example, in March 2019, AstraZeneca entered into a development and commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., for trastuzumab deruxtecan, an antibody-drug conjugate under investigation for gastric carcinoma. As a result, the gastric cancer drugs market is receiving a lot a traction. In addition to this, active government support is also expected to boost the market.

Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitors are considered to be the rising star in the market. Owing to the positive and effective results of PD-1 blocking antibody, they are actively being adopted for the treatment of gastric carcinoma. Apart from this, the launch of biosimilars of trastuzumab and the rapid adoption of biosimilars in oncology is booming the market for gastric cancer treatment.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Gastric Cancer to Fuel the Market

Stomach cancer is emerging as a leading cause of death across the world. According to WHO, the incident cases of stomach cancer are estimated to increase from 1.03 million in 2018 to 1.24 million by 2025. This increasing prevalence of gastric carcinoma is expected to boost the demand for gastric cancer treatment during the forecast period and become one of the leading stomach cancer treatment market trends.

Furthermore, the rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools for the early detection of stomach cancer is raising the patient population. This is anticipated to favor the stomach cancer drugs market growth during the forecast period

Presence of Potential Pipeline Candidates to Boost the Market

Many pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in the research and development of novel drugs for the treatment of stomach cancer. Many potential candidates are in their end stages of development and are projected to give a tremendous boost to the market after their launch. For example, in November 2019, Pfizer and EMD Serono, Inc. announced positive results from their phase III clinical study on avelumab for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer. In addition to this, various biosimilars of trastuzumab are either entering the market or are under development. This, coupled with an increasing preference for biosimilars for cancer treatment, is poised to surge the market.

On the contrary, high cost of the drugs and stomach cancer treatment side effects are the major factors that are expected to hinder the stomach cancer therapeutics market.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Type Analysis

PD-1 Inhibitors Segment to Witness Remarkable Growth

On the basis of drug type, the market can be segmented into Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitors, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) antagonists, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) antagonists, and others. The PD-1 inhibitors segment is estimated to account for the maximum portion of the market owing to the increased research on PD-1 inhibitors and new product approvals. In September 2017, Keytruda received FDA approval for the treatment of stomach cancer. This is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the PD-1 inhibitors segment.

The presence of potential pipeline candidates and the green signal from the government for biosimilars of trastuzumab are expected to drive the growth of the HER2 antagonists segment during 2018-2026. The VEGFR antagonists segment is projected to expand owing to the rising prevalence of stomach cancer, new product launches, and favorable health reimbursement. The prominent use of Lonsurf, fluorouracil, capecitabine, and other chemo drugs as the first line of treatment for gastric carcinoma are the primary reasons responsible for the growth of the others segment. Stomach cancer treatment chemotherapy is a widely preferred option in developing countries which is positively impacting the others segment.

By Disease Indication Analysis

Gastric Adenocarcinoma Segment to Dominate the Market

Based on disease indication, the market can be segmented into gastric adenocarcinoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), and gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors (gNET). The gastric adenocarcinoma segment is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of gastric adenocarcinoma and rapid adoption of targeted therapy and immuno-checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of gastric adenocarcinoma. Potential pipeline candidates and the growing trend of research collaborations are expected to favor the expansion of gastrointestinal stromal tumors and gastric neuroendocrine tumors segments.

By Route of Administration Analysis

Parenteral Segment to Register the Maximum CAGR

On the basis of route of administration, the market can be segmented into oral and parenteral. Favorable reimbursement and the presence of more intravenous drugs for treating stomach cancer are poised to surge the parenteral segment. On the other hand, convenience with oral drugs and increasing sales of Lonsurf and Afinitor are likely to propel the demand for oral drugs.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Strong Government Support to Favor the Hospital Pharmacy Segment

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Strong government support for cancer treatment through establishment of government-aided hospitals and pharmacy and favorable reimbursement are the major factors attributable to the expansion of the hospital pharmacy segment. The retail pharmacy segment is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing number of cancer treatment centers, rising prevalence of stomach cancer, and increasing patient pool. The online pharmacy segment is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of online stores for purchasing drugs and rising focus of pharmaceutical companies to strengthen their distribution networks.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific, with a revenue of USD 1.01 billion in 2018, accounted for the major portion of the gastric cancer treatment market share. The region is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Primary factors attributed to the dominant share of Asia Pacific are the rising cases of gastric cancer especially in Japan, China and India and the rapid adoption of PD-1 inhibitors. According to WHO, the number of incident cases for stomach cancer in Japan and China was 115,546 and 456,124 respectively in 2018. This rising incidence along with new product launches are anticipated to augment the market for gastric cancer treatment in Asia.

Asia Pacific Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size, 2018

Strategic collaborations between major pharmaceutical companies, increased R&D spending, and rapid adoption of targeted therapy and immunotherapy are expected to foster the demand for gastric carcinoma drugs in North America. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, 27,510 people are estimated to be diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2019 in the U.S. This is likely to fuel the market for stomach cancer drugs in North America.

In Europe, the market is estimated to flourish owing to new product launches, favorable health reimbursement, and active government support. In April 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based company, collaborated with PureTech Health, to help the company to apply PureTech™s lymphatic targeting platform to the company immuno-oncology candidate for gastric cancer. As a result, the drug can be administrated directly to the gut lymphatics. The expected launch of such drugs that can be directly administered to the site is anticipated to fuel the market in Europe. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, the demand for gastric carcinoma treatment is projected to boost owing to the improving health infrastructure, unmet patient needs, and the launch of new products.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Merck & Co., Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. to Lead the Market

In terms of stomach cancer treatment market revenue, Merck & Co., Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. accounted for the leading position. Approval of Keytruda for gastric cancer in 2017 in the U.S. and Japan increased demand for the drug and this rendered Merck with the maximum share of the market in 2018. On the other hand, Roche accounted for the second position in the market owing to the rising demand for Roche™s blockbuster drug Herceptin for gastric cancer and also prominent use of Xeloda for chemo treatment.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Ipsen Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Celltrion Inc.

TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

REPORT COVERAGE

Stomach cancer is among the most commonly occurring cancer in the world especially in Asia. Owing to its rising prevalence and increasing patient pool, many pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in the development of novel therapies. Presence of promising pipeline candidates and rapid uptake of targeted and immune therapy is boosting the market.

The gastric cancer treatment market report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the prevalence of stomach cancer for key countries, regulatory and reimbursement scenario for key countries, new product launches, and key industry developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Information on drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Drug Type

Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors

Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) Antagonists

Others

By Disease Indication

Gastric Adenocarcinoma

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors (gNET)

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

November 2019: Pfizer and EMD Serono, Inc. announced positive results from their phase III clinical study on avelumab for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer.

April 2019: Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based company, collaborated with PureTech Health, which will help the company to apply PureTech™s lymphatic targeting platform to the company™s immuno-oncology candidate for gastric cancer. As a result, the drug can be administrated directly to the gut lymphatics.

March 2019: AstraZeneca entered into a development and commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., for trastuzumab deruxtecan, an antibody-drug conjugate under investigation for gastric carcinoma.

September 2017: Keytruda, a PD-1 inhibitor developed by Merck, received FDA approval for the treatment of stomach cancer.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Stomach-Gastric- Cancer- Treatment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists, and Others), By Disease Indication (Gastric Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580