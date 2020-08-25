Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market.

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size was USD 64.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 119.00 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The machines considered in the scope of the study under front-end equipment include silicon wafer manufacturing equipment and wafer processing equipment.

Further, the machines included under the silicon wafer manufacturing equipment include saws, lasers, and grinding & polishing equipment. Wafer processing equipment includes chemical vapor deposition machines, photolithography tools, etching machines, metrology tools, and quality/process control equipment.

The machines present in the scope of the study under back-end equipment include testing and assembly & packaging equipment.

The demand for semiconductors has evolved rapidly owing to the introduction to more advanced products and process technologies for applications in end-use industries. Today, integration of semiconductors has become a common factor owing to the persistent innovations in products such as vehicles, medical devices, smart devices, smart homes, and wearables. Additionally, the trend of integrating semiconductors on a single chip is widening because of the consumer preferences for compact sized products. In such a scenario, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment is gaining impetus as it enables the assemblance of semiconductors on a single chip.

Furthermore, emerging segments such as automotive sector and artificial intelligence are proving to be the potential growth factors for semiconductors. It is further driving the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. For instance, the safety-related electronic systems that are installed in the cars cost around USD 500 per car. Moreover, artificial intelligence is also supplementing the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth owing to the integration of semiconductors in data centers. These centers are equipped with AI chips that help in increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs. Owing to this, semiconductors are gaining traction which is further boosting the semiconductor manufacturing system market.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Data Business, Connected Cars, and IoT to Result in Market Growth

Consumption of semiconductors is widening across various application such as in vehicles, smart devices etc. This is accelerating the semiconductor manufacturing machines market. For instance, semiconductors integrated in autonomous, connected, and electric vehicles. For instance, a conventional vehicle contains roughly USD 330 value of semiconductor while a hybrid electric vehicle with a fully integrated sensors platform consist around USD 1000 and 3500 value of semiconductors. Thus, an increasing consumption of semiconductors in autonomous and hybrid vehicles is expected to drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market revenue. Furthermore, deep learning chips, a subset of the total artificial intelligence systems are one of the major contributors enforcing the market. For instance, according to the United States International Trade Commission, the artificial intelligence semiconductor market was valued around USD 17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 65 billion in 2025. Impact of such a growing trend in the semiconductor industry is supplementing the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Equipment Type Analysis

Front-end Equipment Segment to Hold Highest Share Backed by Rising Product Offerings by Key Players

Based on equipment type, the market is further segmented into front-end equipment and back-end equipment

The front-end equipment segment is set to dominate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market owing to the presence of major players that are offering these systems. Additionally, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the major share percent of the value of a chip costs in the designing and manufacturing the semiconductors. This semiconductor manufacturing system market trend is expected to peg a significant share for frond-end equipment segment, further supplementing the growth of the market. Back-end equipment segment is expected to acquire a considerable market share with the introduction of innovative packaging solutions and stringent norms and regulations for testing the product.

By Dimension Analysis

3D Dimension Segment to Exhibit High Growth Owing to Need for High Efficiency

Based on dimension, the market is further segregated into 2D, 2.5D and 3D.

The 3D segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth and is further anticipated to propel the semiconductor manufacturing machines market in the near future. This growth is attributable to the advancement in technological trends wherein 3D integrated circuits (IC) serve higher performance. Moreover, the design of 3D ICs is expected to emerge as a promising option to overcome the challenges related to the conventional geometrical scaling.

The 2.5D and 2D dimensions enable reduced interconnection length and reusage opportunity, which, in turn, are resulting in decreased time and system cost. This factor is further driving the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth.

By Application Analysis

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry Segment to Grow Rapidly Fueled by High Demand

Based on application, the market is segmented into semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry, semiconductor electronics manufacturing, and test home.

The semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry segment holds the major semiconductor manufacturing equipment market share. This growth is attributable to the high demand of semiconductors across various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, medical devices, and machines.

The semiconductor electronics manufacturing and test home segments are expected to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. This is attributable to the rising awareness regarding the testing of the semiconductor & its components, as well as the stringent norms and standards for packaging various products.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the market is segmented across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. They are further categorized into countries.

Asia Pacific holds the highest share and will dominate the market in the coming years owing to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturing equipment suppliers based in China and Taiwan. Additionally, according to the International Trade Administration, in 2016, countries such as Japan and Korea, held the top positions in exporting semiconductor equipment. Additionally, these countries are signing Information Technology Agreement (ITA) plurilateral agreement with the World Trade Organization wherein the tariffs are eliminated on IT products resulting in non-tariff barriers to U.S. exports. Owing to this, countries such as Japan, Korea are gaining business opportunities to expand its products across the various geographies.

Asia Pacific Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, 2018 (USD Billion)

Europe is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period as the European Union entered as a participant in the World Trade Organization Information Technology Agreement (WTO ITA). Moreover, the companies and institutes within the European nanoelectronics ecosystem proposed to raise an investment through a joint programme with the European Union to increase revenues worldwide for around USD 224 billion per year which would further supplement the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market share in this region.

North America holds a considerable market share and is expected to grow over the coming years owing to the stiff competition from Chinese players. Subsequently, key suppliers based in this region are focusing on setting up plants in locations where generous subsidies are available.

Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the presence of few players operating these regions.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Leading Players Focus on R&D Investments and Expansion Strategies to Widen Product Portfolio

Prominent companies are proactively investing in the research & development activities as products are becoming more complex in response to the increasing technical demands. For instance, Canon invested around USD 3 billion in 2017 to enable the ongoing development of innovative products and services. Additionally, key players are focusing on expansion strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, ZEISS strengthened its partnership with ASML to introduce the next generation EUV lithography system for producing high performance microchips at lower costs.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Applied Materials, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited.

Lam Research Corporation

ASML

KLA Corporation

Dainippon Screen Group

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

ASM International

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Canon Machinery Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the industry. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide financial competency. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Front-end Equipment

Silicon Wafer Manufacturing

Wafer Processing Equipment

Back-end Equipment

Testing Equipment

Assembling & Packaging Equipment

By Dimension

2D

2.5D

3D

By Application

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

Test Home

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2019: Nanometrics and Rudolph entered into a merger agreement in order to provide the semiconductor industry with an end-to-end metrology, inspection, process control software, and lithography equipment.

July 2018: TEL announced that its Triase+ EX-II Pro single-wafer metallization system is set to provide optimal

solutions for technical for technical challenges in the advanced devices.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment), By Dimension (2D, 2.5D, 3D), By Application (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, Test Home) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

