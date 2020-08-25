Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contraceptives market.

The global contraceptives market size was valued at USD 20,111.6 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 31,666.9 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

We have updated Contraceptives Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Contraception is voluntary control of fertility with the help of contraceptive devices or drugs and surgical procedures. It has now become crucial to secure the autonomy of women by ensuring access to contraceptive methods. It also helps in the reduction of death rate from early childbearing.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 214 Mn women of reproductive age in emerging countries willing to avoid pregnancy, are least aware of modern contraceptives. Government participation in promoting the health & well-being of women by propelling awareness about family planning, especially in emerging nations, is a key factor associated with contraceptives market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of novel contraceptive methods by major manufacturers, and their rapid adoption by the population in developed countries is anticipated to augment the expansion of the market during 2018-2025

“”Growing Awareness and Government Initiative Among the Population to Prevent Unwanted Pregnancies, to Boost the Contraceptives Market “”

Increasing population number in emerging as well as under-developed countries is a rising concern worldwide thus promoting the need for government initiatives in driving awareness campaigns to prevent unwanted pregnancies, risk associated with abortion and sexual diseases threat.

The U.S. Government has established a maternal and infant health initiative to promote the effective use methods of contraception to minimize the unwanted pregnancy rates and risk associated with it. Additionally, the government of India has also established National Programme for Family Planning to promote awareness and access to contraceptives, thus contributing to an increase in the contraceptives market size during the forecast period.

Segmentation

Contraceptives Industry is comprised of drugs and devices. Significant uptake of oral contraceptives across the globe at comparatively lower childbearing age is propelling the sales of contraceptive drugs at a remarkable rate. Contraceptive drugs segment accounted for a leading market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant by the end of 2025. Various drug types in the contraceptives market are oral, injectable, and patches, while contraceptive devices segment includes male contraceptive devices & female contraceptive devices.

Based on gender, the market segments include male & female. Female segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of revenue in 2018 & 2025, owing to the widespread distribution of female contraceptive drugs in emerging nations. Based on distribution channels, the market segments include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel & NGO, and others. Retail pharmacy is a major source for the contraceptive drugs & devices owing to the improved conditions for OTP medications, and significant uptake of male condoms across the globe.

Regional Analysis

“”Rapid Rise in the Demand for Cost-effective Contraceptives in Densely Populated Countries Such as China & India Augments the Market””

North America accounted for a maximum contraceptives market revenue of US$ 10,015.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant during 2019-2026, which is attributable to the lowered age of contraceptive users in the U.S. & Canada. However, in terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is likely to grow with relatively significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the proactive government of India & China participating in the control measures of rising population and availability of cost-effective contraceptive measures in the Asian countries.

North America Contraceptives Market Share, 2017

Also, the strategic presence of major companies in India and their improved domestic distribution network are the key factors driving the contraceptives market trends in Asia Pacific. Europe is also expected to register a significantly higher CAGR in the forecast period owing to access and rising awareness about contraceptives in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa currently contribute to a lower market share but have a large untapped opportunity in the industry owing to economic development and awareness regarding contraception in the regions.

Key Market Drivers

“”Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Bayer AG Lead the Global Contraceptives Market””

The current market is fragmented with numerous local & regional players. Technological advancements in the birth control device industry are likely to pave the way for companies to operate in the contraceptives industry. For instance, the U.S.FDA approved the marketing of a mobile application called Natural Cycles to calculate the fertility cycle in August 2018. Currently, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer, Inc. lead the market with dominating share. However, withdrawal of a permanent contraceptive implant of Bayer AG from the market owing to its safety issues is estimated to affect the contraceptives market share of the company in the coming years. Other prominent players operating in the global market are Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry, Mylan, Allergan plc, Reckitt Benckiser plc, The Female Health Company, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., and Medisafe Distribution Inc.

List of Companies Profiled

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Veru Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Other players

Report Coverage

Use of contraceptive methods can reduce the risk on womens health due to early childbearing, unsafe abortion, and aid in preventing sexually transmitted diseases. The surge in women health and family planning through various government initiatives act as promotors of contraceptives.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the contraceptives industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, gender, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the contraceptives market is categorized into contraceptive drugs (oral, injectable, and patches) and contraceptive devices (male contraceptive devices and female contraceptive devices).

Based on gender, the market is categorized into male & female. Various distribution channels for contraceptive products include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel & NGOs, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,

Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries. Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are fertility statistics for key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory scenario for key countries, and technological advancements.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Contraceptive Drugs

Oral

Injectable

Patches

Contraceptive Devices

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGO

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In August 2018, Lupin launched contraceptive drugs Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, and Levomefolate Calcium tablets approved by U.S.FDA.

In August 2018, U.S.FDA allowed the marketing of NATURAL CYCLES medical application (App) that can be used as a method for contraception to prevent pregnancy.

In May 2018, Aurobindo Pharma launched MILI and TRI-MILI oral contraceptive tablets for use in women to avoid pregnancy.

In April 2018, Mylan N.V., launched generic YAZ oral contraceptive drug for use by women to avoid pregnancy.

