The global motor grader market is estimated to grow, with the increasing need for better-quality of shallow finish and for speeding up the grading process, unlike the rough grading process that is performed by other construction vehicles and heavy equipment, such as bulldozers and scrapers.

The major players catering to the market are investing in research & development activities for upgrading graders, to provide better steering & draft control in tricky underfoot conditions such as mud, snow & sand.

A shift in the market has been observed in the market since the launch of the motor grader because earlier grading was done by dozers and other heavy equipment machinery, as it provides specialized grading that is not restricted to one surface. Furthermore, an additional advantage of graders is that it can be operated with multiple attachments for numerous applications in construction & mining industry such as pavement of roads, certain soil foundation for buildings & underground mining.

Motor graders are being sold at their capacity, i.e., whether it is a small motor grader, medium motor grader or large motor grader. The medium motor grader is expected to drive the market as it provides better handling with the weight being the less, efficient power supply and precise control over the blades.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

“”Technological Advancements in Motor Grades to Propel the Global Market””

Manufacturers have continued refining motor graders with advanced and latest technologies that are further making the operation more precise and is providing greater control over the graders such as engine & braking technology along with changing designs of blades. For instance, introducing joystick in place of traditional levers made the operation smoother in motor graders. Currently, motor graders are being installed with GPS technologies & the latest engine designs for generating more power & better fuel efficiency.

List of Companies Profiled

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd

LeeBoy

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Calder Brothers Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Veekmas Oy

SANY GROUP

AB Volvo

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”Increasing government investment in infrastructure favor the growth of the Asia Pacific, and Europe is predicted to have a substantial growth””

Asia Pacific was valued at USD 1,011.2 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge as a dominant region in the global market during the forecast period. Growth perceived in the region is likely to be driven by infrastructure development & increasing capital investments by government. Similarly, China is spending its capital more in public infrastructure and renewable energy, along with residential construction projects, which is expected to boost the motor grader market in the region.

Furthermore, major infrastructure projects such as ongoing Jubail II industrial city expansion in Saudi Arabia whose, second phase which begun in the year 2014, is expected to conclude by 2024 costing around USD 11 Billion which will increase the sales of the graders in the region.

Asia Pacific Motor Graders Market, 2018

Europe generated a revenue of USD 973.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to show a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth is owed to the increasing demand for new infrastructural projects, improving employment level, increasing inclination towards effective, productive & environment-friendly technologies, etc. Also, as Germany is called the home to Europes best-performing machine and equipment sector it has never-ending demand for construction projects, Europe is expected to have a significant opportunity to grow over the forecast period.

REPORT COVERAGE

“”The increasing emphasis on infrastructure and development of automation in the construction and manufacturing processes had a significant impact on the growth of the market.””

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market as well as detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market has been segmented by type, capacity, application, and geography. By type, the motor graders market is classified into a rigid frame & articulated frame. Based on the capacity, the global motor graders market is segmented into small motor graders, medium motor graders & larger motor graders. By application, the market is segmented into construction, mining, forestry, & agriculture & others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Rigid Frame

Articulated Frame

By Capacity

Small Motor Graders (80 – 150 HP)

Medium Motor Graders (150 – 300 HP)

Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP)

By Application

Construction

Mining

Forestry & Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

August 2018: Deere & Company introduced the first fully integrated mastless grade control, motor grader.

December 2016: The manufacturers of motor graders such as Komatsu, John Deere, etc. are planning to lengthen frame rails or increase the size of the engine enclosure or both in a motor grader.

