The global healthcare architecture market size valued at USD 5,954.3 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8,210.5 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period 2018-2025.

We have updated Healthcare Architecture Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Healthcare architecture refers to the architecture that is utilized for the designing of hospital facilities engaged in medical activities. The construction of hospitals is especially critical for the maintenance of public health as they contain all the important components needed for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of a variety of medical diseases and disorders.

According to the Cybermetrics Lab and the research group of Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), due to the increased requirement of new hospitals, there are a number of new hospital constructions and refurbishments in the pipeline worldwide, with some of the investments amounting to US$ 500 Mn. A growing number of hospitals in developing and developed nations is expected to boost the expansion of healthcare architecture industry during the forecast period of 2018-2025.

“”Increasing Rate of Hospitalizations is Driving the Growth of the Global Market “”

The growth in the healthcare architecture market considered to be primarily driven by the increasing rate of hospitalizations which can be attributed to increasing diagnosis of acute and chronic diseases, increasing incidences of traumas and also, the rising demand for preventive medical care.

In many of the regions, there has been an increasing trend of medical tourism, which requires an extensively developed medical infrastructure which is likely to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. A significant range of funds allocated by the government to the hospital sector of emerging economies is estimated to boost the healthcare architecture market revenue during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on facility type, the global healthcare architecture market segments include hospitals, ASCs, long term care facilities & nursing homes, academic institutes, and others. Hospitals segment accounted for a 54.1% share in the global market in 2017, due to the significant increase in number of government aided hospitals to expand the accessibility to healthcare. In terms of service type, the global healthcare architecture market segments include new construction and refurbishment.

New construction service is likely to be the fastest growing segment for the forecast duration, owing to the high and sustained demand for the most advanced hospital architecture across the globe. A significant range of funds allocated by the government to the hospital sector of emerging economies is predicted to accelerate healthcare architecture market growth.

Regional Analysis

“”Evolving Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Nations Enables Market Exhibit Highest CAGR in Asia Pacific””

The global healthcare architecture market in North America generated revenue of US$ 1,680.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. The market growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by high demand for the technologically advanced hospital architecture in the Unites States. The market in Asia Pacific region, Japan is expected to provide the largest market opportunity.

North America Healthcare Architecture Market, 2017

This is owing to the fact that Japanese healthcare is developed and there is a high demand for the technologically advanced hospital architecture. China also contributes heavily due to the increase in the expenditure of Chinese healthcare.

Evolving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations such as China, India, and others offers immense growth opportunity in Asia Pacific. The healthcare architecture market in Europe, and Latin America is poised to grow at moderate CAGR during forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa is projected to register comparatively high CAGR.

Key Market Drivers

“”HDR, HKS, and Perkins+Will to Account for Majority of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Healthcare architecture market is fragmented with numerous small & mid-size players operating across the globe. Rising demand for lead design consultant for healthcare facilities in countries such as Australia and UAE and stronger network of qualified architects across the globe are the key factors associated with an estimated rise in the number of architecture firms in the world by the end of forecast duration. Some of the major companies that are operating in the global market are Stantec, Jacobs Engineering Group, CannonDesign, NBBJ, and Smith Group.

List of Companies Profiled

HDR

HKS

Stantec

Jacobs Engineering Group

CannonDesign

NBBJ

Perkins+Will

Smith Group

Other prominent players

Report Coverage

Technological advancement in the healthcare industry and the huge demand for advanced hospital architecture from developed nations considered to drive the global healthcare architecture industry during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2017, the Kengo Kuma & Associates of Japan unveiled the first ever Green Hospital in Tokyo.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the healthcare architecture industry trends and detailed analysis of the healthcare architecture market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by facility type, service type, and geography. On the basis of facility type, the global market segments include hospitals, ASCs, long term care facilities & nursing homes, academic institutes, and others.

Based on the services, the global healthcare architecture market segments include new construction and refurbishment. Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes healthcare architecture market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are data on a number of architects for key countries, the number of healthcare facilities for key countries, and key strategies adopted by top players.

SEGMENTATION

By Facility Type

Hospitals

ASCs

Long Term Care Facilities & Nursing Homes

Academic Institutes

Others

By Service Type

New Construction

Refurbishment

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, CannonDesignÂ announced the acquisition of a healthcare consulting firm namely Blue Cottage Consulting.

In February 2017, the Kengo Kuma & Associates of Japan unveiled the first-ever Green Hospital in Tokyo.

