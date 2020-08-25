Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dialysis Equipment market.

The global dialysis equipment market size was valued at USD 15,092.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 22,405.4 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

We have updated Dialysis Equipment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, an estimated 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney disease. Moreover, according to the studies conducted by the CDC, diabetes and high blood pressure were highly prominent risk factors that caused chronic kidney disease.

An exponentially increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease is projected to increase the growth of the dialysis equipment during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing the share of the healthcare expenditure to treat end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease offer a substantial amount of opportunity for the growth of the dialysis equipment market by 2025.

Market Segmentation

“”Peritoneal Dialysis is Projected to Drive the Global Dialysis Market””

Among the dialysis types, hemodialysis equipment segment holds a major share of the dialysis equipment market. Additionally, peritoneal dialysis equipment segment is projected to register comparatively higher growth in the global market. A higher level of patient comfort, a dramatic reduction in treatment cost and a high operating flexibility of peritoneal dialysis is expected to fuel the growth of the peritoneal dialysis during the forecast period.

Higher prevalence of end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease in the emerging nations represents a huge demand for peritoneal dialysis. Moreover, the proven efficiency of peritoneal dialysis over hemodialysis in terms of cost, session time and equipment functioning are anticipated to increase the adoption of peritoneal dialysis in emerging nations by 2025.

Based on the dialysis equipment type, the dialysis equipment market segment include hemodialysis equipment and peritoneal dialysis equipment. The hemodialysis equipment industry is expected to hold considerable share in the market during the forecast period. Based on the end-user, the global dialysis equipment market segment includes dialysis centers & hospitals and home healthcare. Hospitals & dialysis centers are projected to hold a considerable share of the global market.

A rapidly increasing number of dialysis centers and hospitals in emerging nations combined with an increasing number of patient treatments are projected to increase the installments of new dialysis equipment are anticipated to boost the growth of the global dialysis equipment market by 2025.

Regional Analysis

“”Higher Prevalence of End Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific””

Asia Pacific generated revenue of USD 5,573.0 Million in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Higher incidence and prevalence of end-stage renal disease is leading to an increasing adoption of dialysis equipment, resulting in the growth of the dialysis equipment market size in the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific Dialysis Equipment Market Size, 2017

Moreover, a higher pace of infrastructure development and increasing awareness and education amongst patients are creating a favorable environment to utilize and install dialysis equipment in the emerging nations.

North America is anticipated to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue by 2025. In Europe, rapidly increasing prevalence of end stage renal disease is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

“”Fresenius Medical Care and Baxter to Account for More Than Half of the Dialysis Equipment Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Fresenius Medical Care is one of the leading players operating in the global dialysis equipment market volume. The company is estimated to retain its position in the forecast duration owing to its innovative product offerings, efficient customer reach, and strong brand presence. At present, Fresenius Medical Care together with Baxter holds over half of the market share in terms of revenue. Baxter holds a considerable share of the peritoneal dialysis market.

Other players operating in the global dialysis equipment market are Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., B Braun Melsungen, Asahi Kasei Corporation, JMS Co. Ltd., and Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

List of Companies Profiled

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter

B Braun Melsungen

Nipro Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

JMS Co. Ltd.

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

Dialysis offers an effective treatment option to deal with end-stage renal disease. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the two major types in the dialysis market, which hold the capacity to remove toxic molecules. The rapidly increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease and unmet demand in emerging nations are expected to drive the global dialysis equipment market by 2025.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the dialysis equipment industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by dialysis type, by the end user, and by region. On the basis of the dialysis type, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into hemodialysis equipment and peritoneal dialysis equipment. Various end users covered under the report are dialysis centers & hospitals and home healthcare.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of the end-stage renal disease, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease, technological advancements in dialyzers, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new products launch, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

Â By Type

Hemodialysis Equipment

Hemodialysis Machines

In-Center Hemodialysis Machines

Home Based Hemodialysis Machines

Hemodialysis Consumables

Dialyzers

DialysateAccess Products

Others

Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment

Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Type

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Peritoneal Dialysis Product

Cyclers

Fluids

Other Accessories

By End User

Dialysis Centers and Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In January 2019, Baxter International Inc. got FDA approval for its clinical trial on on-demand peritoneal dialysis solution generation system. The new system offers a good platform for patients to perform peritoneal dialysis at home.

In September 2017, Fresenius Medical Care started new manufacturing facility in Malaysia. The strategic move was taken by company to accelerate the production of advanced continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis materials.

