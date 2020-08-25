Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Drug Class (C-1 Esterase Inhibitors, Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitors), By Application (Prophylaxis, Treatment), By Route of Administration (IV, Subcutaneous), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global hereditary angioedema treatment market size was USD 1,883.1 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6,533.3 million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8% in the forecast period.

We have updated Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Hereditary angioedema is an extremely rare genetic disorder typically characterized by edema (swelling) across different parts of the body including throat (airways), feet, face, and hands. Hereditary angioedema is considered to be potentially life-threatening and can affect from 1 in 10,000 people to 1 in 50,000 people. The major causative factor of hereditary angioedema is familial history and in 50% of the cases, the child may inherit the disorder from its parents. Although the presence of no familial history may lead to lower risks but does not completely rule out the disorder because it may occur due to genetic mutation also.

Increasing treatment options for hereditary angioedema, increasing incidences of diagnosis due to advances in diagnostics, increasing incidences of genetic mutations leading to the disorder, and large proportions of unmet clinical needs are considered to boost hereditary angioedema treatment market growth during the forecast period.

“”C-1 Esterase Inhibitors to Emerge as Most Attractive Drug Class””

The global hereditary angioedema market growth is attributed to a number of factors such as the increasing prevalence of hereditary angioedema, increasing awareness regarding the disorder, rising demand for preventive care, and others. C-1 esterase inhibitors segment accounted for 61.3% of the total share in hereditary angioedema treatment market in 2017. According to The US Hereditary Angioedema Association, hereditary angioedema can occur in individuals with no prior family history of the case and 25% of the cases may arise due to spontaneous mutation of the gene called C1 -inhibitor.

Based on the application, the global hereditary angioedema market segments include prophylaxis and treatment. The prophylaxis application segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment for the forecast duration, owing to the high and sustained demand and rising adoption of hereditary angioedema treatment across the developed nations.

Regional Analysis

“”North America to Account for Majority of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

The North America hereditary angioedema market value was US$ 1,752.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global hereditary angioedema treatment market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be boosted by a number of factors such as the increasing prevalence of hereditary angioedema, increasing treatment options for hereditary angioedema and established healthcare system.

Europe accounts for second-largest hereditary angioedema treatment market share owing to high healthcare expenditure, access to advanced diagnostics leading to greater diagnosis of cases and rising demand for preventive medical care. High cost of drugs, combined with limited availability of products in other countries, have led to limited adoption of hereditary angioedema (HAE) drugs in these countries.

North America Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Share, 2017

Key Market Drivers

“”CSL Behring, Shire, and Pharming Group NV to Account for More Than Half of the of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

The hereditary angioedema treatment market is consolidated with a few big players operating across the globe. Some of the major companies that are operating in the global hereditary angioedema treatment industry are CSL Behring, Shire, Pharming Group NV, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Adverum. At present, CSL Behring, Shire, and Pharming Group NV account for significant global market share owing to established brand value, competitive pricing of major brands and strong distribution channels across the globe.

List of Companies Profiled

CSL Behring

Shire plc.

Pharming Group NV

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Attune Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adverum

Other prominent players

Report Coverage

Hereditary angioedema treatment options include a number of medications and also the usage of oxygen, as advised by the doctor. The major drug classes used in the treatment of hereditary angioedema includes C-1 esterase inhibitors, bradykynin receptor antagonist, and kallikrein inhibitors. Ongoing research and strong pipeline by many pharma giants are considered as hereditary angioedema treatment market drivers during the forecast period.

The market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the hereditary angioedema treatment industry and detailed analysis of market size & market growth rate for all possible market segments. The market segmentation include drug class, application, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of drug class, the global market is categorized into C-1 esterase inhibitors, bradykynin receptor antagonist, and kallikrein inhibitors.

Based on application, the global market segments include prophylaxis and treatment. Based on route of administration,hereditary angioedema treatment market is categorized into IV (intravenous) and subcutaneous. On the basis of distribution channel the market segments include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others. Geographically, the market segments are classified into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the market on hereditary angioedema treatment report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the market report are key strategies of leading market players, epidemiology of hereditary angioedema -for key countries, pipeline analysis, and introduction of new products/approvals (by major players).

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class

C-1 Esterase Inhibitors

Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist

Kallikrein Inhibitors

By Application

Prophylaxis

Treatment

By Route of Administration

IV

Subcutaneous

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In August 2018, Shire announced U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for TAKHZYRO, as a preventive treatment for hereditary angioedema.

In June 2017, CSL Behring received approval from U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HAEGARDA, a subcutaneous therapy used to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks in adolescent and adult patients.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Hereditary Angioedema Treatment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Drug Class (C-1 Esterase Inhibitors, Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitors), By Application (Prophylaxis, Treatment), By Route of Administration (IV, Subcutaneous), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580