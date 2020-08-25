Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contraceptive Drugs market.

The global contraceptive drugs market size was valued at USD 13,097.7 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 20,200.5 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

We have updated Contraceptive Drugs Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

According to the United Nations Organization, approximately 800 million married or in-unison women are projected to be using contraception by 2030. Ensuring access to contraceptive methods for women is essential in securing the autonomy of women and it reduces the rate of deaths from early childbearing. Relatively fewer complications, ease of reversibility and positive menstrual effects are some of the advantages of contraceptive drugs over other alternative methods which have resulted in the demand for contraceptive drugs.

Active government participation in the promotion of women health and the importance of family planning, especially in emerging nations, is a key factor associated with the growth of global contraceptive drugs market. Moreover, the improved distribution channels for contraceptive drugs through government-aided pharmacy is also encouraging its consumption.

“”Increased Research and Proactive Government Initiatives to Fuel the Demand for Contraceptive Drugs””

The increasing population and concern for womens health has triggered the government to launch various women health policies and awareness schemes to promote use of contraceptive drugs. Free distribution of drugs and counseling by the doctors in government-aided hospitals to promote family planning is anticipated to drive the contraceptive market.

Furthermore, the increased research for the development of new drugs is also expected to fuel the global contraceptive drugs market. For example, in November 2018, The Population Council, Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), and University of Washington School of Medicine launched first clinical study to test the efficacy and safety of a gel to be used by men for the prevention of unintended pregnancy.

According to WHO, around 214 million women belonging to reproductive age in developing countries who want to avoid pregnancy are deprived of modern contraceptive method. These huge unmet needs are projected to provide new growth opportunities for the global contraceptive drugs market.

Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the global contraceptive drugs market segments include oral, injectable, and patches. Oral contraceptive drugs comprise of combined contraceptives and progestin-only pills. Rising uptake of oral contraceptives worldwide and their ease of availability are responsible for propelling the sale of oral contraceptive drugs at a remarkable rate.

Oral contraceptives segment is expected to remain dominant by the end of 2025. The oral contraceptive pills are given free of cost to women under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S., which is another factor accelerating the oral contraceptive drugs market value.

Based on distribution channels, the global contraceptive drugs market segment include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channel & NGO, and others. Retail pharmacy is expected to emerge as a major source for the contraceptive drugs, owing to the significant increase in the over-the-counter purchase of the contraceptive drugs.

Regional Analysis

“”Rapid Rise in Demand for Cost-effective Contraceptives in Densely Populated Countries Such as China and India is Augmenting the Market in Asia Pacific with Maximum CAGR””

North America accounted for a contraceptive drugs market revenue of US$ 6,596.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance in the market during the period of 2018-2025, which is attributable to the lowered age of contraceptive drugs users in the U.S. and Canada.

North America Contraceptive Drugs Market Share, 2017

However, in terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is likely to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to active government initiatives for birth control measures in order to tackle the rising population in India and China. Also, improved domestic distribution network through government-aided pharmacy and NGOs in India are the key factors associated with the estimated rise in the contraceptive drugs market size in Asia Pacific with significant CAGR during the forecast period. The contraceptive drugs market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa is anticipated to expand owing to the impoving health infrastructure and health investment.

Key Market Drivers

“”Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Allergan Plc Leading the Global Contraceptive Drugs Market””

The current global contraceptive drugs market is fragmented with numerous local and regional players. The major contraceptive drugs market share is captured by Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Allergan Plc. However, the recent recall of a major contraceptive drugs product Taytulla by Allergan Plc is expected to affect its position in the global market.

Ongoing clinical trials on birth control medications in the U.S & Europe and R&D funding by public players for the development of efficient birth control measures are the key factors associated with the estimated rise in the number of players in global contraceptive drugs market during 2018-2025. Other prominent players operating in the global contraceptives market are Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry, Mylan, Novartis AG, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bayer AG, Agile Therapeutics, etc.

List of Companies Profiled

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan Plc

Agile Therapeutics

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Report Coverage

Contraceptive drugs are medications used for the prevention of unwanted pregnancy. Contraceptive drugs are available in the form of oral pills, injections, and patches and have established their dominance as a means of emergency contraception. Use of contraceptive drugs can reduce the risk on womens health due to early childbearing, unsafe abortion, and infant mortality rate.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the contraceptive drugs industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global contraceptive drugs market is categorized into oral (combined contraceptives and progestin-only pills), injectable, and patches. Various distribution channels for contraceptive drugs include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channel, public channels & NGOs, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are fertility statistics for key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory scenarios for key countries.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Oral

Combined Contraceptives

Progestin-only Pills

Injectable

Patches

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGOs

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Development

In November 2018, The Population Council, Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), and University of Washington School of Medicine launched first clinical study to test the efficacy and safety of a gel to be used by men for the prevention of unintended pregnancy

In August 2018, Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, and Levomefolate Calcium tablets contraceptive drugs in the U.S.

In May 2018, Aurobindo Pharma launched MILI and TRI-MILI oral contraceptive tablets for use in women to avoid conception.

In April 2018, Mylan N.V., launched generic YAZ oral contraceptive drug for use by women to avoid unintential pregnancy.

