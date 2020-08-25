CRM Software (Customer Relationship Management) is a tool designed and used to manage a business customer relationship by performing various functions namely access business information, customer interaction, marketing, tracking leads, and customer support. CRM Software is used to meet the customer management relationship goals by the organization. CRM Software helps organizations to stay connected with their customers and increase their profitability and improve the workflow of an organization.

Due to advancements in technology and the growing popularity of social media, CRM software market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient solutions. Companies providing CRM Software are focusing on providing a more powerful and efficient tool to maintain their competitive position in the market. Growing popularity of digital media and better workflow are expected to drive this market, whereas the high cost of deployment is the major restraining factor.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

2. Oracle Corporation

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. Salesforce.com, Inc.

6. Adobe Systems, Inc.

7. Convergys Corporation

8. Huawei Technologies co. Ltd

9. Sugar CRM

10. Nimble

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the CRM Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about CRM Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The CRM Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global CRM Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 CRM Software Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global CRM Software Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

