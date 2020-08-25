Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Natural Vitamin E market.

The global natural vitamin E market size was USD 672.18 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,187.59 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

We have updated Natural Vitamin E Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The rapid increase in personal health and wellness is motivating the consumers to incorporate vitamins and supplements in their diet. Among the types of supplements, vitamins formed the largest category and accounted for a share of 30-32% in the global total supplements market in 2018.

Natural vitamin E is among the popularly consumed dietary supplements. It has also been utilized as an effective fortifying micronutrient. The rising healthcare expenditure in the backdrop of a growing number of reported lifestyle disorders has nudged consumers to opt for diverse supplements to obtain concentrated, purified, and high-quality nutrients.

MARKET DRIVERS

Robust Popularity of Geriatric Nutrition is Touted to Drive the Sales of Natural Vitamin E 

Natural Vitamin E is increasingly utilized in a plethora of geriatric supplements products with claims such as addressing vitamin E deficiency. Developed markets of the U.S., Japan, and Western Europe have a significant chunk of the population above 60 years of age. Moreover, awareness from regulatory authorities and health associations has further boosted the consumption of natural vitamin E.

Naturally-sourced, Minimally-processed, and Sustainable Food Ingredients Trend is Driving the Sales of Natural Vitamin E

The global market for natural source vitamin E is also driven by the growing demand for natural ingredients and additives. Micronutrients have also gained importance because of the rising awareness of its health benefits among the general public. Supplements from natural origin have become mainstream, especially among the millennials, who are even willing to spend extra dollars on premiumization aspects such as clean-labeling. The vitamins and minerals supplements category has evolved dynamically over the years with increased preference for single vitamins and minerals as opposed to blends and mixtures.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Tocopherols are dominating type of Natural Vitamin in Global Marketplace -High Functionality, and Wider Availability Are Fueling its Sales Performance.

The natural source of vitamin E is widely available as highly fractionated D-alpha-tocopherol or its esters. The Alpha-tocopherol is known to meet human nutrition requirements out of eight chemical forms. The accepted units for vitamin E are International Units (IU), wherein one IU of vitamin E is equivalent to 0.67 mg d-?-tocopherol (natural vitamin E). Tocotrienols are less common forms of vitamin E than tocopherols, owing to the availability of latter in the majority of diets as compared to former. The dietary supplements thus are also designed and developed with greater quantities of tocopherols.

Tocotrienols are nonetheless utilized for specific requirements such as certain genetic disorders, high cholesterol, scars, and in the treatment of certain cancers. The rise in R&D activities for tocotrienols and enabling regulatory scenarios are supporting the growth of the natural vitamin E market. The growing consumer demand for natural sources of vitamin E and its benefits for chronic conditions of cardiovascular health, inflammation, and bone health is expected to facilitate market growth in tocotrienols.

By Application Analysis

Dietary Supplements is a leading application -Fortified food and beverages domain is the fastest-growing application of Natural Vitamin E.

Natural Vitamin E market witnessed dietary supplements as the leading application sector in 2018. A majority of micronutrients are available in the form of isolated and purified concentrations in the global market place. Isolated and purified concentrations such as pills and tablets are among the frequently purchased formats of vitamin E.

The nutraceuticals market is gradually transforming in favor of fortified foods as a medium to achieve maximum penetration of nutrients among masses. Fortified foods are thus convenient, economical, accessible, affordable, and safe platforms for the addition of micronutrients such as vitamin E.

The decent growth of animal feed additives market is also strengthening the sales trajectory of vitamin E. Vitamin E is considered as a key nutrient for improving immunity, health, reproduction, and meat quality in the livestock feed industry.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Regional Market for Natural Vitamin E

The Asia Pacific, natural vitamin E market is the fastest-growing market in the global scenario owing to the promising potential in markets of China and India. The rapid expansion of the nutraceuticals market in India has led to rise in demand for vitamins over the years. Moreover, multinationals are eying on developing economies such as Asia Pacific, both as a favorable destination for raw materials sourcing as well as a lucrative market with strong inclination for active principles from plant origin.

North America Market Size (by Value), 2018

North America natural source vitamin E market is also performing decently with the U.S. as a leading consumer -the utilization of natural vitamin e in fortified foods, and cosmeceuticals are expected to act as a major growth propellor.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Consolidated Industry Structure in Global Natural Vitamin E Market

The global Natural Vitamin E market share remains consolidated owing to the dominance of key global giants such as Cargill, Incorporated., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette FrÃ¨res. The key players in the natural source vitamin E market are constantly seeking base expansion along with the increased investments in the production of improvised formulations. The key players in the global natural vitamin E market are actively seeking to penetrate effectively in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Amway Corporation

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Healthful International Co., Ltd. (HSF)

Organic Technologies

Nature”s Bounty Co.

Puritan”s Pride

Report Coverage

Natural vitamin E should ideally have all the eight isomers; however, most vitamin E supplements available today contain D-alpha-tocopherol. The main market for natural vitamin E is dietary supplements, but sustainable growth in future lies in incorporating its plethora of functional foods and beverages, and cosmetics.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the natural vitamin E market trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of the MEA)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

In January 2019, DSM announced the intention to set up a company together with Nenter & Co. Inc. in China. DSM will acquire a 75% majority shareholding in this company, which will include all Nenter”s production and related assets for Vitamin E.

In June 2018, DuPont Nutrition & Health launched a naturally sourced mixed tocopherols product named GUARDIAN TOCO 30P. The product is in powder form and it helps in easing the manufacturing concerns such as homogenous distribution, handling, labor-intensive clean up and application equipment costs and limitations.

In December 2015, Archer Daniels Midland Company launched two new natural source vitamin E products namely ovatol Sunflower 5-67 Vitamin E and Novatol Sunflower Vitamin E Succinate.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Natural Vitamin E Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Tocopherols, and Tocotrienols), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

