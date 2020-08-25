Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hemodialysis Equipment market.

The global hemodialysis equipment market size was valued at USD 11,471.6 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 16,321.6 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

We have updated Hemodialysis Equipment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Hemodialysis is the filtration of blood with the help of dialyzer, which is also known as artificial kidney. The process helps to maintain blood pressure and composition of minerals & nutrients within the body in a condition of kidney failure. Certain conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, urinary tract problems, excessive alcoholism, drug abuse, and genetic disorders amongst others cause end stage renal disease. For instance, according to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, an estimated 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney disease. Moreover, an estimated 48.0% of CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) patients had severely reduced kidney function, and they were not aware of it. Enabled by this, the hemodialysis equipment market share is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

“”Exponentially Growing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease is Expected to Drive the Hemodialysis Equipment Market””

Rapidly growing prevalence of end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease is expected to boost the hemodialysis equipment market share during the forecast period. As hemodialysis offers an effective treatment option for chronic kidney disease, the market demand is expected to fuel by 2025. For instance, according to data published by kidney org Australia, in 2016, an estimated 2,000 people in Australia start dialysis each year. Moreover, technological advancements in healthcare are leading to the development of hemodialysis machines with improved ergonomics In 2017, Quanta, a UK based company, announced the proposed launch of their new personal hemodialysis machine, SC+, which can be utilized at home as well as at clinics with better ergonomics. This, as a result, can spur the hemodialysis equipment market revenue.

Market Segmentation

The global market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. The product segment of market includes hemodialysis machines and hemodialysis consumables. In 2017, hemodialysis consumables segment dominated the market owing to their higher adoption than machines. Hemodialysis machines segment is further categorized as in-center hemodialysis machines and home-based hemodialysis machines. Additionally, the hemodialysis consumables segment is sub segmented as dialyzers, dialysate, access products, and others. The demand for hemodialysis equipment is anticipated to stoke in end-users such as dialysis centers & hospitals and home healthcare.

Regional Analysis

“”High Prevalence of End Stage Renal Disease Coupled with Increasing Adoption of Hemodialysis Equipment in Asia Pacific Enables Market to Maintain its Leading Position Throughout the Forecast Period””

The market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 4,301.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is observing highly unmet needs for patients of ESRD due to lack of accessibility in remote regions of the emerging nations. Moreover, according to studies conducted by the International Society of Nephrology, the prevalence of ESRD and CKD is increasing at an exponential rate in China, India, and South East Asia. Considering this, the hemodialysis equipment market growth is expected to boost in the forthcoming years. There is a huge gap between patient pool and available infrastructure, which is offering lucrative opportunity for growth of the market in Asia Pacific. North America held a significant share in the market owing to highly developed infrastructure coupled with favorable reimbursement policies. Certain factors such as rising awareness about the benefits of hemodialysis and availability of hemodialysis equipment in Europe are anticipated to offer substantial amount of opportunities for the growth of the market in Europe. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America also held considerable share in the global market.

Asia Pacific Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size, 2017

Key Market Drivers

“”Fresenius Medical Care and Baxter International Inc. to Account for the Significant Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Fresenius Medical Care is considered to be a dominating player in the hemodialysis equipment market, with a major share in the market. The company is reinforcing its strategic position in the market owing to a robust distribution network, superior quality, post-sale support, and strong brand presence. This company, together with Baxter International Inc., currently holds the maximum share in the market. This, in turn, can positively impact the hemodialysis equipment market revenue. Other players operating in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO CORPORATION, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., and JMS Co., Ltd.

List of Companies Profiled

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO CORPORATION

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

JMS Co., Ltd.

Report Coverage

Hemodialysis is the removal of toxic materials from the blood in the absence of kidney. The exponentially growing prevalence of ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease) is leading to higher adoption of hemodialysis treatment across the globe. Therefore, several healthcare institutions are planning to install hemodialysis equipment to treat ESRD patients. Moreover, developing healthcare infrastructure, unmet demands of hemodialysis, and diabetes awareness initiatives taken by healthcare institutes are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the hemodialysis equipment industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the hemodialysis equipment market is segmented into hemodialysis machines and hemodialysis consumables.

Hemodialysis machines are sub-segmented as in-center hemodialysis machines and home-based hemodialysis machines. The hemodialysis consumables segment is further categorized as dialyzers, dialysate, access products, and others. End users covered under the report are dialysis centers & hospitals and home healthcare. Geographically, the market is segmented into major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are global prevalence of CKD, global prevalence of treated End-stage Renal Disease, estimated number of patients on HD vs. PD, an overview of major dialysis services providers, and a number of nephrologists (2016)- key countries.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Hemodialysis Machines

In-Center Hemodialysis Machines

Home Based Hemodialysis Machines

Hemodialysis Consumables

Dialyzers

Dialysate

Access Products

Others

By End User

Dialysis Centers & Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

In January 2019, Fresenius Medical Care launched an advanced hemodialysis machine, 4008A in India market. The newly launched machine is equipped with new blood filteration technology and available at comparatively lower costs.

In August 2017, one of the branches of company B. Braun Avitum launched a new dedicated website for dialysis patients with the aim to share helpful information and tips of nutrition to dialysis patients.

In March 2016, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., got FDA 510(k) clearance for its DBB-06 hemodialysis machines, which opened the US dialysis market for the company.

