The global blood pressure monitoring market size valued at USD 1,037.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,074.6 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

We have updated Blood Pressure Monitors Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Blood pressure is considered to be an essential indication for the assessment of physiological condition. Measurement of blood pressure is one of the most frequently conducted diagnostic test across the globe that depicts changes in blood volume, the resistance of peripheral vasculature, and the pumping efficiency of the heart. Blood pressure monitors non-invasively measure the blood pressure and produce numerical data, depending on their configuration.

A significant rise in the prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular disorders worldwide and the participation of the government to control the same are the major factors associated with the increasing uptake of these devices. Moreover, the improved distribution network of key manufacturers and distributors in emerging countries is projected to boost the global blood pressure monitoring market growth during the forecast period.

“”Unhealthy and Sedentary Lifestyle to Cause Cardiovascular Disorders, Fueling the Blood Pressure Monitors demand””

Increased urbanization and modernization worldwide, has reduced the level of physical activity leading to increasing rates of cardiovascular disorders such as hypertension, rise in blood lipids and blood glucose levels. Other risk factors responsible for hypertension are stress, obesity, and an unhealthy diet.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity has become one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases worldwide with 400 million adults who are obese and more than 970 million people with hypertension. This increasing prevalence of hypertension rates is anticipated to cause upsurge demand for these devices during the forecast period thus propelling the growth of blood pressure monitoring market.

Market Segmentation

The popularity of home blood pressure monitors is increasing without a physicians encouragement in countries with a significant prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Introduction of technologically advanced and cost-effective digital blood pressure monitors by key manufacturers such as Omron Healthcare is propelling their adoption with a remarkable rate. The segment accounted for a blood pressure monitor market share of 64.3% in 2017 and is estimated to remain dominant in global blood pressure monitors industry throughout the forecast duration.

Based on end-users, the global blood pressure monitor market segments include hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics, home care settings, and others. Hospitals are anticipated to be leading in terms of revenue by the end of 2025, which is attributable to the rising need for continuous blood pressure monitoring during the surgery in healthcare facilities. However, homecare settings is likely to expand with a relatively significant rate, owing to the improved accuracy and precision rate of home-use devices.

Regional Analysis

“”Proactive Government Involved in the Control of Hypertension Augmenting the Market in Asia Pacific with Maximum CAGR “”

In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is likely to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle by the population in emerging countries of Asia is propelling the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, which is anticipated to boost the expansion of blood pressure monitor market in Asia Pacific by the end of 2025. North America generated a blood pressure monitors market revenue of USD 415.2 Million in 2017.

North America Blood Pressure Monitor Market Share, 2017

Strategic presence of key manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada and improved domestic distribution of these devices by them is expected to propel the revenue in North America during the forecast period.

Improvised amendments by European union for safety and accuracy of these devices has led to demand and development of these devices in the European countries, thus driving the market in Europe. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to emerge significantly slower in owing to lack of awareness about advanced technology and lesser adoption in the regions during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

“”Omron Healthcare Inc., to Remain Leading in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Market””

Omron Healthcare is estimated to remain leading in terms of revenue during the forecast period, which is attributed to the diversified presence of the company in the global market, and its significant investment in R&D. The company began construction of its new plant in Brazil for the manufacturing of blood pressure monitors in May 2017.

Fortune Business Insights predicts that this is projected to boost the sale of Omron blood pressure monitors in Latin American market. Other players operating in the global blood pressure monitoring market are American Diagnostic Corporation, Welch Allyn, Philips, Nihon Kohden Corporation, GE Healthcare, Smiths Group, and Masimo Corporation.

List of Companies Profiled

American Diagnostic Corporation

Welch Allyn

Philips

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Smiths Group

Masimo Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Other players

Report Coverage

One of the most important medical tests performed across the globe is blood pressure measurement, and yet it is significantly undervalued. High or low blood pressure is indicative of cardiovascular disease. Accurate measurement of blood pressure with the help of appropriate devices is hence vital in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the blood pressure monitors industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include product type, end-users and geography. On the basis of product type, the global blood pressure monitor market is categorized into sphygmomanometers, digital blood pressure monitors, and ambulatory blood pressure monitors.

Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics, home healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes blood pressure monitor market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the epidemiology of cardiovascular disorders by key countries, new product launch, government recommendations for blood pressure monitoring, pricing analysis, and recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions,

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Sphygmomanometers

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In July 2019, Withings launched iPhone-connected blood pressure monitors BPM Core and BPM Connect which provides accurate measurements of heart rate and systolic & diastolic blood pressure.

In May 2019, Omron Healthcare launched COMPLETE, the first blood pressure monitor with EKG capability in a single device.

In January 2019, Omron Healthcare, Inc., announced the launch of HEARTGUIDE, the first wearable blood pressure monitor along with mobile application HeartAdvisor.

