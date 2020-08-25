AI having applications in various sectors including agriculture has completely transformed the approaches of the agriculture market. AI in Agriculture helps the farmers in examining weather, soil, and field data to improve farming operations and crop productivity. AI in the agriculture market seems to be driven by the Internet of Things (IoT) due to its ability to revolutionize and transform current farming methods to a new level. Although, collecting accurate field data requires high initial investments which may hamper the growth of AI in the agriculture market.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture with detailed market segmentation by type, component, application, and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players:

Ag Leader Technology

2. Trimble Inc.

3. Agribotix LLC

4. Granular, Inc.

5. SAP

6. Mavrx Inc.

7. PrecisionHawk

8. aWhere

9. IBM

10. Prospera Technologies

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

