The global computer numerical controls (CNC) machine tools market size was USD 83.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 128.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for high efficiency in complex machining products is expected to drive the CNC market. Rise in demand for low operating cost and high precision, along with technological advancement in production processes, is further resulting in the popularity of CNC machine tools. Furthermore, the increase in mass production across industries including electronics and automotive sectors is contributing positively to the CNC machine tools market growth. An upsurge in demand for mass customization is resulting in the popularity of CNC machine tools. CNC programmable machine tools offer quick and efficient production of different products in one batch.

Increasing demand error reduction through the adoption of CNC machines is expected to drive the CNC machine tools market trends. CNC has various advantages over conventional machines. The various advantages of CNC machines, including high accuracy, safety, time efficiency, flexibility, and low maintenance, is further expected to drive the CNC machine tools market demand. Thus, they are readily applicable where machining is complex in non-conventional machining industries including metal removal and metal fabrication sectors. Furthermore, reduction in labor cost, high versatility, and reliability is further expected to result in the growth of this market over the forecast period.

A rise in additive manufacturing is driving the CNC machine tools market. Manufacturer shift towards cost-effective and rapid production process is resulting in increased adoption of additive manufacturing. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of heterogeneous material manufacturing capability is further expected to result in the growth of the market. Besides, the application of 3D printing in consumer electronics, medical and automotive sector is resulting in the growth of the additive manufacturing market. Reduction in production time is further resulting in additive manufacturing popularity among customers.

Shift of manufacturers towards smart manufacturing is resulting in the growth of the CNC machine tools market. The metal processing industry has changed significantly over the past years. Rising focus on automation, high connectivity, and data collection are resulting in factories to function as a single, coherent, and wholesome system. Furthermore, the machine tools industry is readily following the Fourth Industrial Revelation (Industry4.0) which is expected to drive the smart factories” penetration and result in the growth of smart machine tools. Smart tools can collect data and help save energy. For instance, a smart meter is expected to help efficient energy flow.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Evolution of IoT (Internet of Things) to Drive the Market

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting the Internet of Things in their production processes owing to the surge in demand for real-time information access. This would, in turn, improve productivity, safety, production innovation, and reduce downtime cost. The availability of sensors, internet access, and cloud computing is further expected to drive the CNC machine tools market. Increasing investments in IoT in the manufacturing sector are driving the CNC machine tools market. For instance, according to sources, the manufacturing sector will be investing approximately USD 267 billion in IoT by 2020. Manufacturers are focusing on the adoption of smart devices. The sources state that approximately 31% of production processes and equipment already incorporate smart devices.

Increasing adoption of Predictive Analytics to Favor Market Growth

Increasing demand for predictive analytics is further expected to impact positively on the CNC machine tools market. Manufacturers have to bear a high cost for critical equipment repair along with the downtime cost. For instance, according to sources, more than 95% of organizations stated that on an average one-hour downtime cost equates to USD 100,000. Thus, to avoid the unnecessary cost burden and ensure the smooth running of equipment, manufacturers are readily adopting predictive maintenance technologies in their processes. According to a present analytical result of industry experts, predictive maintenance technologies reduce equipment repair costs by 20% and unplanned outages by 50%. Predictive analytics is further expected to extend machinery life through continuous performance monitoring.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Metal Cutting CNC Machine Tools to Boost the Market

Based on type the market is segmented into metal cutting and metal forming.

Increasing demand from various industries such as automobile, construction, general machinery, shipbuilding, aerospace, and electronics is expected to drive the metal cutting industry in the near future. The CNC metal cutting machine tools are gaining popularity owing to the increasing demand for high accuracy, time and energy efficiency in the metal fabrication industry. Rise in demand from widespread applications such as grinding, turning, shaping, drilling, and sawing is resulting in product penetration which in turn is expected to contribute to the CNC machine tools market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for electrochemical machining is resulting in the growth of metal cutting tools segment. This is attributed to the various benefits of electrochemical machining and electrochemical micromachining for better surface integrity on different applications, including stress-free drilled holes in the automotive sector and complex shapes manufacturing in the aerospace industry.

High demand for optimal performance with high precision and control is expected to result in the growth of the CNC metal forming machine tools market. The widespread use of CNC forming operations in sheet bending including press brake bending, roll forming, tube bending, and stamping are expected to drive the CNC metal forming machine tools market in the near future. Thus, the time and space efficiency offered by CNC metal forming machines is expected to drive this market.

By Application Analysis

Automotive to be the Dominant Segment in This Market

Based on application, the segment is broken down into automotive, general machinery, precision engineering, transport machinery, and others.

The automotive sector holds a significant market share of the CNC machine tools market. This is attributed to the increasing demand for faster production of highly efficient parts in the automotive sector. The CNC machines can be used to produce various parts, including a car™s combustion engine, suspension components, lights, exhaust parts, fluid system components, bushings, and valve retainers. The automotive sector demands high accuracy, precision, reduced operational time, and repetitive task without discrepancies are resulting in the increased penetration of CNC machine tools in this sector. In addition, increasing automation in the manufacturing and production process is expected to drive the market in the near future.

High precision engineering is the fastest-growing segment in the CNC machine tools market. This is attributed to the increasing demand from the aerospace, medical and defense sectors. Furthermore, the general machinery and transport machinery segments are expected to positively contribute to the CNC market revenue.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Based on geography, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, which is further sub-divided into countries.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the CNC machine tools market share. This is attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive industry from developing economies such as India. The growing demand for lightweight vehicles for different uses and made from different materials is resulting in production of machinery having applications for different metals. Furthermore, increasing demand in electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the CNC market. In addition, rising demand for CNC equipment from various industries including aerospace, industrial machinery, and transportation equipment, is expected to drive the CNC machine tools market.

Asia Pacific CNC Machine Tools Market Share, 2018 (USD Billion)

North America exhibits significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the U.S. The Middle East & Africa is also expected to contribute to the market growth as a result of increasing the development of non-oil industries. Latin America is expected to positively contribute to the advanced compact CNC machines used in various industries including the automotive sector. Europe observed stable growth over the past few years however, the region is expected to recover by 2020.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Leading Players to Focus on Enhancing R&D Capacities

Key manufacturers are continuously focusing on R&D so as to upgrade their product portfolio with advancement in technology. They are also readily adopting the trends set by Industry 4.0. For instance, Okuma Corporation has developed a smart factory with their own machine tools named as Dream Sites (DS1, DS2). Furthermore, partnerships in the machine tool industry are further expected to drive the CNC machine tools market in the near future.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Trumpf

Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd

JTEKT Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Hyundai WIA

FANUC America Corporation

General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation

REPORT COVERAGE

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

By Application

Automotive

General Machinery

Precision Engineering

Transport Machinery

Others (Energy, Electrical and etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2019: Okuma develops production facility in China Okuma (Changzhou) Machine Tool Co. Ltd in order to manufacture GENOS series, a premium-eco class of horizontal CNC lathes and vertical machining centers, to meet the increasing demand of the Chinese market.

January 2019: Dynamic International, a distributor of machine tools, has opened a new U.S. owned factory in Korea called Smart Machine Tool Korea.

