Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) helps to manage patient’s medical history, the medication data, and the emergency services record which are considered as very important data in the healthcare sector. Some of the major applications of healthcare EDI systems are insurance & reimbursement data management, medical & dental patient database management, and clinical trials & regulatory data management.

Regulations for transaction processes, increasing need to curtail healthcare costs, and government support for healthcare information technology (HCIT) is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare electronic data interchange market. Moreover, increase in outsourcing of EDI services and introduction of new guidelines to implement EDI solutions are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of healthcare EDI market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Allscripts

2. Cerner Corporation

3. McKesson Corporation

4. Optum, Inc.

5. ZirMed Inc.

6. The SSI Group, LLC

7. Dell Inc.

8. Cognizant

9. Experian plc

10. SYNNEX Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report's authors in the study.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Healthcare EDI Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Healthcare EDI Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Healthcare EDI Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

