The global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics market size was USD 1.49 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency refers to a medical condition which is characterized by the deficiency of the exocrine pancreatic enzymes. This deficiency results in maldigestion or the inability of the proper digestion of food. The diagnosis of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency is often purely clinical because the signs and symptoms of the disease often go undetected. This disease can often only be detected by a variety of diagnostic tests such as blood, stool, malabsorption, and pancreatic function tests.

In the current scenario, there are a number of positive factors providing major impetus to the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics market trends. There is an increased awareness with respect to this disorder and the possible repercussions or negative impact if it is neglected. A number of chronic and serious disorders such as cystic fibrosis, celiac disease, and tumors are associated with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

One of the critical factors contributing to the growth of the global market is that several acute and chronic pancreatic disorders often lead to exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Improved understanding of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency have contributed substantially to the introduction of new therapeutic measures and continued R&D by key market players. While the prevalence of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in the general population is difficult to gauge, a number of key gastrointestinal disorders are linked to this disease. This is estimated to severely increase its prevalence in the global scenario, augmenting the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increased Awareness and Innovation of Therapeutics is likely to Propel the Pancreatic Exocrine Insufficiency

Treatment Market

One of the crucial drivers for the global EPI therapeutics market growth is the increased awareness regarding exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and the corresponding effect on the overall health of the individual. For instance, acute pancreatitis is one of the leading gastrointestinal causes of hospital admission in the U.S. and causes a high prevalence of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Trends such as these are anticipated to drive the growth of the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics market. For instance, in October 2019, AzurRx BioPharma announced that the first patients were dosed of its drug candidate MS1819-SD for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Increasing Prevalence of Associated Disorders to Drive the Market

Other critical driving factors are the rising prevalence in associated disorder, leading to high prevalence of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics have undergone major R&D innovations since the time they were initially introduced to the general public. A number of different clinical conditions of acute and serious nature have a high prevalence of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. These include acute and autoimmune pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, Shwachman“Diamond syndrome, and pancreatic tumors. These factors have led to the development of new therapeutics which has a number of advantages for the effective management of the disorder. Another key driving factor leading to the wide adoption of these therapies such as pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) for the efficient treatment, due to increasing awareness resulting from the increasing prevalence of the disorder.

SEGMENTATION

By Therapy Analysis

The Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT) Segment to Generate Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

On the basis of therapy, the global market can be segmented into pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), and nutritional therapy.

The PERT segment is estimated to hold the dominant share of the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics market owing to their status as the conventional therapy. This is expected to enable the pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy to grow at the highest CAGR due to its positive features such as efficiency, efficacy, and potency in terms of treatment.

Nutritional therapy is also one of the critical components of the treatment regime for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. This segment will hold a lower market share and will grow at a lower CAGR, but its importance cannot be undermined. This is because poor nutrition is expected to result in more complications and a higher mortality.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies Segment Likely to Hold the Highest Share among Distribution Channels.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to have the dominant share because these medications are often prescribed by medical professionals at these institutions after due diagnostic measures.

Retail pharmacies & drug stores segment are anticipated to hold the second largest share because in terms of refilling prescriptions, these institutions are able to provide more efficient care. Retail pharmacies & drug stores segment are also anticipated to experience opportunities for revenue increase due to the increasing usage of online pharmacy facilities, which are often supported by these institutions.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.18 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of advanced therapeutics coupled with the usage of consistent and continued R&D across the region will drive the market growth in the region. Besides this, the increasing prevalence, coupled with the high awareness of associated gastrointestinal disorders, is expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of market value. Owing to the increasing disposable incomes across the region, there is a greater adoption of advanced therapeutics with respect to critical gastrointestinal disorders and its impact on overall health. For instance, Japan is one of the key countries across the world apart from North America and Europe to give population distributions of the disorder. This would drive the market growth across the region.

North America Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapeutics Market Size, 2018

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the market due to the under penetration of the therapeutics. The high growth countries, including the U.K., France, and Germany would contribute to the growth of the market in Europe. The rest of the world market for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics is anticipated to undergo a comparatively higher growth compared to the other key regions, due to the under penetration of the market where the revenue growth has not reached its complete potential and future growth prospects.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like AbbVie, and Allergan Likely to Strengthen the Market Position across the Globe

The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics market is dominated by some key companies due to their strong product portfolio, key strategic decisions and dominance of market share. These includes a group of 2-3 key companies with wider geographic presence. But some new market players with new R&D is anticipated to result in strong regulatory approvals despite some recent setbacks in R&D. For instance, in April 2016, Anthera Pharmaceuticals announced that its product candidate Sollpura, a novel, non-porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy failed its exocrine pancreatic insufficiency trial.

List Of key Companies Covered:

REPORT COVERAGE

The increased awareness of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and anticipated product launches based on new R&D is expected to fuel the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics market growth.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of major disorders associated with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, pipeline analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, regulatory scenario in crucial countries, and new product launches. Along with this, other key insights include overview of new R&D in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency treatment, key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Therapy

Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT)

Creon

Zenpep

Others

Nutritional Therapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2018: VIVUS, Inc. announced its acquisition of product rights of Janssen Pharmaceuticals™ PANCREAZE, a pancreatic enzyme preparation consisting of pancrelipase, which is an extract derived from porcine pancreatic glands to treat EPI

April 2016: Allergan plc received Positive Opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for the commercial release of ENZEPI, the company™s flagship pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) for patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), in the European Union

