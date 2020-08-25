Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Breast Cancer Therapeutics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, HER2+), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global breast cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 17,868.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 38,573.5 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

We have updated Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Existing market players operating in the global market are focusing on constant innovation and upgrading their portfolio with new and advanced product offerings. The status of breast cancer as one of the most commonly occurring cancer in the world, increased diagnoses in the developed and developing market due to increased awareness and increased breast cancer therapeutics launches, and extensive R&D initiatives are the key drivers of the market.

The change in the breast cancer therapeutics scenario primarily driven by greater thrust towards the R&D initiatives due to the expiry of the number of patents in breast cancer therapeutics held by key market leaders, is also expected to drive the market. The introduction of new and advanced targeted therapies such as TALZENNA by Pfizer Inc. is expected to drive the breast cancer therapeutics market trends in developed as well as emerging countries, during the forecast period 2019-2026.

“”Sophisticated and advances in precision therapeutics such as targeted therapy combined with increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving the growth of the global market””

Increasing adoption and demand for targeted therapies which is considered to be the foundation of precision medicine due to the increasing R&D initiatives is one of the most prominent driving factors for the breast cancer therapeutics market growth in 2018. Targeted therapy segment is estimated to have the largest market share among therapy types. Increasing focus towards the diagnosis of breast cancer and the subsequent treatment based on the molecular subtype of breast cancer is also driving the growth in the targeted therapy segment.

Globally, the targeted therapy segment is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of new product launches specifically in the targeted therapy segment. Currently, there is a growing adoption of the targeted therapy in the emerging markets also, and this is expected to contribute to the growth at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on the therapy, the market segments include targeted therapy (which can be further sub-segmented into abemaciclib, ado-trastuzumab emtansine, everolimus, trastuzumab, ribociclib, palbociclib, pertuzumab, olaparib, and others), hormonal therapy (which can be further sub-segmented selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), aromatase inhibitors, and estrogen receptor downregulators (ERDs)), and chemotherapy.

The targeted therapy segment dominated the breast cancer therapeutics industry in 2018. The segment accounted for 71.6% share of the market in 2018. Based on distribution channel, the global market segments include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Based on cancer type, the market segments include hormone receptor, and HER2+.

Regional Analysis

“”Growing prevalence of breast cancer and increasing adoption of breast cancer therapeutics expected to result in highest CAGR in Asia Pacific””

North America generated revenue of US$ 8,033.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to account for a dominant share in the global market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by increasing adoption of advanced breast cancer therapeutics and increasing prevalence and diagnoses of breast cancer.

In developed countries, the adoption of advanced targeted therapies is increasing along with the existing therapies of chemotherapy and hormonal therapy. Whereas, in emerging countries such as India and China, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is fueling the growth in the breast cancer therapeutics market trends during forecast period.

North America Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market, 2018

In Asian countries like China and India there is an existing dominance of chemotherapy. However, in countries like Japan, there is increased adoption and expenditure towards the advanced targeted breast cancer therapies. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa, the markets represent future potential for breast cancer therapeutics market growth due to increasing adoption of advanced therapeutics.

Key Market Players

“”Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company and AstraZeneca to be the leading players in the breast cancer therapeutics market””

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), emerged as the leading player with the highest market share in 2018, as the company has a number of product offerings in the targeted therapy and chemotherapy segment. The company accounts for the highest shares of its revenues in the breast cancer therapeutics from regions such as North America and Europe.

In addition, other market players are also getting product approvals such as Pfizer, Inc., product offering of Talzenna. Other players operating in the Breast Cancer Therapeutics market are Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Eisai Co. Ltd., Kyowa Kirin, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, etc.

List of Companies Profiled

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin

Bristol Myers Squibb

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Novartis AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Report Overview

The increasing prevalence of all classes of cancers are prevalent in the general population and breast cancer comprises of one of the most common forms of cancer. The increasing prevalence and incidence of breast cancer across women and in some instances, men, across all the age groups have led to increased demand for breast cancer therapeutics. According to Breastcancer.org, an estimated 1 in 8 women in the U.S., will develop invasive breast cancer over the individualâ€™s lifetime.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global breast cancer therapeutics industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include therapy, distribution channel, cancer type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of therapy, the market is categorized into therapy (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy). Targeted therapy is further sub-segmented into abemaciclib, ado-trastuzumab emtansine, everolimus, trastuzumab, ribociclib, palbociclib, pertuzumab, olaparib, and others.

Hormonal therapy is further sub-segmented into selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), aromatase inhibitors, and estrogen receptor downregulators (ERDs). On the basis of distribution channel, the global industry is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and others, while the market is classified on the basis of cancer type into hormone receptor and HER2+.

Along with this, the report analysis includes breast cancer therapeutics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of breast cancer therapeutics by key countries, regulatory scenario by key regions, key industry developments and overview of current advances in R&D for breast cancer therapeutics.

SEGMENTATION

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Abemaciclib

Â Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine

Everolimus

Trastuzumab

Â Ribociclib

Palbociclib

Â Pertuzumab

Olaparib

Â Others

Hormonal Therapy

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

Aromatase Inhibitors

Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (ERDs)

Chemotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Â· Hospital Pharmacies

Â· Retail Pharmacies

Â· Online Pharmacies

Â· Others

By Cancer Type

Â· Hormone Receptor

Â· HER2+

By Geography

Â· North America (U.S. and Canada)

Â· Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Â· Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Â· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Â· Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, Novartis announced U.S. FDA approval for the companyâ€™s new launch of breast cancer therapeutic called Piqray, a PI3K inhibitor for the treatment of advanced breast cancer

In May 2019, Roche announced the U.S. FDA approval of Kadcyla, a breast cancer therapeutic, for the adjuvant treatment of individuals with HER2+ early breast cancer with residual invasive disease after neoadjuvant treatment

In April 2019, Emcure Pharma announced the future launch of the generic version of Eisai Pharmaâ€™s breast cancer

