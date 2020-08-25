Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the AATD Augmentation Therapy market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on AATD Augmentation Therapy Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the AATD Augmentation Therapy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Augmentation Therapy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Glassia, Aralast NP, Prolastin C, Zemaira/Respreeza), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) augmentation therapy market size was valued at USD 1,115.5 Million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 1,959.8 Million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9%

We have updated AATD Augmentation Therapy Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is an inherited condition characterized as a low or unpredictable level of alpha-1 protein, generated by liver. The disease most commonly affects lungs and liver and is often undiagnosed. Augmentation therapy is the most specific therapy for the treatment of AATD, and includes various preparations derived from pooled human plasma.

According to Kamada Ltd, a key manufacturer of augmentation therapy drug for AATD, there are around 100,000 people in the U.S living with AATD. The improved diagnostic techniques for genetic disorders, coupled with rising prevalence of AATD are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, efficient distribution network of leading manufacturers of augmentation therapy drugs is propelling the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) augmentation therapy market growth with a remarkable rate.

Market Segmentation

“”Prolastin C to Account for Highest Market Share by 2026″”

Prolastin C manufactured by Grifols, S.A. is considered to be a dominant product in augmentation therapy for AATD, accounting for 63.1% share in 2018 in terms of value. The product is expected to remain leading during the forecast period. In terms of product type, the market is classified into 4 brands, which are Prolastin C, Glassia, Aralast NP, and Zemaira/Respreeza.

Green signal by regulatory authorities in Europe for Respreeza is anticipated to propel the growth of Zemaira/Respreeza with relatively highest CAGR by the end of 2028. In 2016, Kamada Ltd and Shire plc announced the US FDA approval of expanded label for Glassia, marking it to be the first self-infused treatment for adults with emphysema due to severe AATD. This is likely to boost the growth of this product during 2019-2026.

In terms of end user, the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) augmentation therapy market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals accounted for the highest market share in 2018, which is attributable to the emergnece of multispecialty care in the developing economies, and rising investment of public & private players in the healthcare sector.

Regional Analysis

“”Green Signal by Regulatory Authorities Augmenting the Market in Asia Pacific at Highest CAGR””

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with relatively significant CAGR during 2019-2026, owing to the participation of government in prevention and control of genetic disorders, and improvement in the diagnostic techniques for critical diseases. However, North America generated maximum revenue of USD 620.0 Mn in 2018, and is likely to remain leading throughout the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to the rising prevalence of the disease in the U.S. and Canada, and strategic presence of key companies in the region. Europe is estimated to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue in 2018.

North America AATD Augmentation Therapy Market, 2018

Key Market Drivers

“”Grifols, S.A. and Shire plc leading the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Augmentation Therapy Market””

The current vendor landscape in the global market is consolidated with presence of only 4 players, which are Grifols, S.A., Kamada Ltd, Shire plc (Baxalta), and CSL Limited. Grifols accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2018, and is expected to continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. In 2018, Grifols launched AlfaCare, a first comprehensive motivational training and support program for AATD patients.

This is expected to strengthen the position of Grifols in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) augmentation therapy market and propel the sale of its leading brand Prolastin C during the forecast period. However, considering the fact that over 80 new and existing molecules that include inhalation therapy are being tested in clinical trial for AATD, the market is estimated to witness the emergence of new players during the forecast period.

Report Overview

Recent advancements in the diagnostic tools for genetic diseases has made revolutionary progression in the diagnosis and treatment of AATD. Patients with AATD require regular regimented care, for which augmentation therapy is specifically preferred treatment option.

The manufacturers and researchers are currently striving to find effective ways to provide them with more flexibility in their treatment regimen. Various established pharmaceutical players such as Biocerna LLC and Octapharma are engaged in conducting research on new and existing molecules for the betterment of AATD treatment scenario.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the AATD augmentation therapy industry and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. On the basis of product type, the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) augmentation therapy market is categorized into Aralast NP, Prolastin C, Glassia, and Zemaira/Respreeza, while various end users in the report are hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of AATD by major countries, pricing analysis of available products, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and a regulatory scenario for key countries.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

· Glassia

· Aralast NP

· Prolastin C

· Zemaira/Respreeza

By End User

· Hospitals

· Specialty Clinics

· Others

By Geography

· North America (USA and Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

· Rest of the World

KEY COMPANIES COVERED IN THE REPORT

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on AATD Augmentation Therapy in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Augmentation Therapy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Glassia, Aralast NP, Prolastin C, Zemaira/Respreeza), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580