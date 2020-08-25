Connected agriculture assists the farmers on the tactics to use different methods, tools, pesticides, fertilizer, machinery, and other equipment increase productivity. Use of connected agriculture in farming activities also supports the farmers to increase their income level. With an aim to improve the level of farm yield while reducing labor wages is driving the connected agriculture market in a current scenario

However, due to limited awareness of connected agriculture technology introduced by IT industries for farmers, is one of a restraining factor responsible for creating barriers in the growth of connected agriculture market. Nevertheless, use of the internet for rural development including agriculture is expected to result in a prominent increase in social and economic benefits for the rural people which would nurture the connected agriculture market in the forthcoming period.

Key Players:

Accenture Plc

2. Ag Leader Technology

3. Decisive Farming

4. Epicor Software Corporation

5. IBM Corporation

6. Link Labs

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Orange Business Services

9. Trimble Inc.

10. Vodafone Group Plc

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Connected Agriculture Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Connected Agriculture Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Connected Agriculture Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Connected Agriculture Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Connected Agriculture Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

