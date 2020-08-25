Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pull Out and Down Kitchen Faucet market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pull Out and Down Kitchen Faucet Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pull Out and Down Kitchen Faucet market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pull Out And Down Kitchen Faucet Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type, By Flow Rate (1.5, 1.7 / 1.75 / 1.8, 2.2 / 2.5), By Application (Commercial / Industrial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Material (Zinc, Stainless Steel, Brass, Copper) By Install Type (Wall Mounted, Deck Mounted) By Functionality and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global pull out and down kitchen faucet market size which was valued at US$ 1,990.6 Mn in 2018 is projected to reach US$ 2,954.3 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019 -2026)

We have updated Pull Out and Down Kitchen Faucet Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

All the models of pull out and down kitchen faucets contain a spray hose fitted precisely inside the spout when not in use These hoses are extendable and can be pulled out or pulled down to be used as a manual sprayer according to the customer requirements

The consumers rising demand for modern pull out and down kitchen faucet is urging the key players to focus on developing faucets which can cover a larger working area and even cater specific requirements of the customers Additionally, the introduction of hands-free pull out and down kitchen faucets, including advanced sensor technologies, are also expected to be adopted majorly by the end-users

The emergence of a large number of smart homes globally is also anticipated to create a huge demand for the market For instance, in US, more than 30 million households are projected to incorporate smart homes technology in the forecast period 2018-2025, which would directly contribute to the pull out and down kitchen faucets market growth

Market Segmentation

“”Residential applications to grow at the highest CAGR””

The pull out and down kitchen faucets for residential applications are anticipated to hold a major share in the global market in 2017 It has around 60% market share, followed by faucets for commercial applications According to the UN, the global population is set to reach over 92 Bn by 2050 from 76 Bn in 2017, which would require around 500 Mn new houses This growth in housing would propel the pull out & down kitchen faucet market growth during the forecast period owing to multiple benefits offered by it

It is expected that the offline distribution channel of pull out & down kitchen faucet will have a higher market share than online in 2019, however online distribution channel would grow with a higher CAGR of around 59% during the forecast period 2019 -2026 Additionally, as per the classification of market by material, stainless steel faucets have the highest pull out and down kitchen faucet market share among the zinc, brass, and copper kitchen faucets and would also grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

“”Delta Faucet, Kohler and American Standard Hold a Dominant Market Share in Terms Of Revenue””

“”Key industry participants of the global market include Moen Inc, Kohler Co, Hansgrohe SE, Danze Inc, Kraus USA, Grohe Ltd, Wasserrhythm, WEWE, Pfister, American Standard Brands, etc with many other regional players as well””

Prominent market players operating in the pull out and down kitchen faucet are focusing on new technologies and designs to gain substantial market share For instance, Moen, Delta, Kohler, etc have launched new touchless and automatic faucets for the convenience of the customers and to save water as well The key companies of pull out & down kitchen faucet market are also offering faucets with hand wave technology, clap technology, and Wi-Fi technologies

Vendors are also offering pull out and down kitchen faucets at restricted flow rates in an effort to save water and also create awareness for saving water Most of the new pull out and down kitchen faucets do not have a high flow rate owing to government regulations and urge consumption of less water among people

LIST OF THE KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Hansgrohe SE

Delta Faucet Company

Moen, Inc

Pfister

Kohler Co

American Standard

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”The emergence of smart homes and growing number of houses enables Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR””

The North and Latin America together hold around 45% share in the global Pull Out & down Faucet market However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the during the forecast period 2019 -2026 North America is anticipated to dominate the pull out and down kitchen faucets market share throughout the forecast period owing to the early adoption of modern kitchens

North America Pull Out and Down Kitchen Faucet Market, 2018

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high pull out & down kitchen faucet market growth owing to the increasing population resulting in the construction of new homes The emergence of smart homes and smart kitchen backed by the rising income of the people in the region is also expected to boost the pull out and down kitchen faucet market growth during the forecast period Europe holds the second spot in terms of pull out and down kitchen faucets market share and revenue owing to peoples interest in modern technologies and adopting a modern lifestyle

REPORT COVERAGE

The key market drivers for pull out and down kitchen faucets include the construction of new homes globally owing to rising population coupled with the adoption of smart homes in developed economies The emergence of smart and modern kitchens in developing economies would also create a huge demand for pull out and down kitchen faucets during the forecast period of 2019-2026

The report covers qualitative and quantitative insights on the market and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market The market has been segmented by type, flow rate, application, distribution channel, material, install type, functionality, and geography By type, the pull out and down kitchen faucets market has been categorized into pull out and pull down faucets By flow rate, the global pull out & down faucet market has been segmented into 15 GPM, 17 / 175 / 18 GPM, and 22 / 25 GPM By application, the market for pull out & down kitchen faucet has been segmented as commercial/industrial and residential By distribution channel, the market for pull out & down kitchen faucet is divided into online and offline By material, the market for pull out & down kitchen faucet has been segmented into zinc, stainless steel, brass, and copper By install type, the global market is divided into wall and deck mounted By functionality, the market for pull out & down kitchen faucet is segmented into manually operated, touchless and hybrid Geographically, the global market is segmented precisely into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa The regions have been further categorized into countries

Along with this, the report on pull out & down kitchen faucet market provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape Key insights provided in the report on pull out and down kitchen faucets are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, analysis of technology, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends

Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Pull Out

Pull Down

By Flow Rate

15

17 / 175 / 18

22 / 25

By Application

Commercial / Industrial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Material

Zinc

Stainless Steel

Brass

Copper

By Install Type

Wall Mounted

Deck Mounted

By Functionality

Manually Operated

o Single Handle

o Double Handle

Touchless

Hybrid

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Recent Developments

In January 2016: Delta Faucet Company launched new faucets at the Kitchen and bath industry show (KBIS), which was held in Las Vegas, US Mateo, and Trinsic Pro Pull-down kitchen faucets are the faucets that are launched

In February 2019: Moen Inc announced black stainless steel kitchen faucets which are named as Align, Sleek and Nio Moreover, the company also launched smart kitchen faucets as well named MotionSense Wave Technology and Spot Resist Finish Technology

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pull Out and Down Kitchen Faucet in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pull Out And Down Kitchen Faucet Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type, By Flow Rate (1.5, 1.7 / 1.75 / 1.8, 2.2 / 2.5), By Application (Commercial / Industrial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Material (Zinc, Stainless Steel, Brass, Copper) By Install Type (Wall Mounted, Deck Mounted) By Functionality and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580