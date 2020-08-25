Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Blood Pressure Monitors market.

The global digital blood pressure monitors market size was valued at USD 666.6 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,440.3 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

We have updated Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

For more than a century, auscultatory blood pressure monitors and mercury sphygmomanometers have been used in clinical practice for the measurement of blood pressure. However, the introduction of digital blood pressure monitors has changed the face of blood pressure measurement and they are being adopted at a remarkable rate across the globe.

Digital blood pressure monitors use the oscillatory technique to measure the blood pressure and provide the numerical data in a digital form. Improved precision and accuracy of digital blood pressure monitors and the significant rise in the purchase of home-use blood pressure monitors in the developed countries are the key factors associated with the rising popularity of digital blood pressure monitors.

Moreover, the shift of population from conventional blood pressure monitors to digital ones owing to the hazardous effects associated with the traditional mercury sphygmomanometers is expected to boost the growth of digital blood pressure monitors industry during the forecast period.

“”Increased Precision and Accuracy of Digital Blood Pressure Monitors, Propelling the Growth of the Market””

Hypertension has now become a common cause for cardiovascular diseases affecting the whole world and so its accurate measurement is of utmost important for early diagnosis and management. For measurement of blood pressure by a non-invasive procedure mercury sphygmomanometers are considered as gold standard and have been used in medical practice for long. But, the threat due to mercury toxicity and problems associated with disposable of mercury, has led to the invention of digital blood pressure monitors. Digital blood pressure monitors have eliminated the environmental risk associated with disposable of mercury. Also, the modern device is capable of delivering accurate results to the patients and hence are reliable thus anticipated to register a higher digital blood pressure monitors market size in the forecast period.

Arm type & wrist type are the two major types of devices available in the market. The rapid expansion of the multi-parameter wrist type blood pressure monitors and their integration with smartphones are anticipated to propel the expansion of wrist-type digital blood pressure monitors with relatively significant CAGR during 2018-2025. Based on end user, the market segments includes hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & clinics, homecare settings, and others. Homecare settings is likely to be the fastest growing segment during 2018-2025 which is attributed to the remarkable increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in developed countries and rising awareness about the same.

“”Strategic Presence of Key Manufacturers & Improved Domestic Sale of Their Products to Propel the Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Growth in Asia Pacific with Highest CAGR “”

Omron Healthcare (Japan) holds a dominant market share in global home-use blood pressure monitors. The widespread distribution network of the company in Asia Pacific, and favorable reimbursement policies in India & China are the key factors estimated to propel the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific by the end of 2025. North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing incidence of coronary heart diseases in the U.S., and government participation for their prevention & control. Rising incidence rates of hypertension in Europe is likely to expand the digital blood pressure monitors market potential in Europe. Latin America and Middle East & Africa currently are a nascent stage in terms of adoption of latest technology in healthcare, lack of awareness about digital blood pressure monitors and lack of healthcare investments.

North America Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market, 2017

“”Omron Healthcare to Capture Highest Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Share in Terms of Revenue in the Global Market””

Japan-based Omron Healthcare is estimated to be a major manufacturer in the market, due to the significant investments of the company in R&D of novel devices, and its expansion in emerging economies. Other players operating in the digital blood pressure monitors market are American Diagnostic Corporation, Welch Allyn, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, GE Healthcare, Smiths Group, Masimo Corporation, and others.

The shift of consumer preference towards automated machines & digital readouts in the medical sector has led to technological advancements in the traditional blood pressure measurement system. Proactive manufacturers investing in the R&D and distribution of digital blood pressure monitors are augmenting their demand in the emerging countries at a remarkable rate.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the digital blood pressure monitors industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, and end users. On the basis of product type, the digital blood pressure monitors market is categorized into arm type & wrist type. Various end users covered in the report are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics, homecare settings, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes digital blood pressure monitors industry dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the epidemiology of key cardiovascular diseases (Peripheral Artery Diseases & Coronary Artery Diseases), recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch/approvals, pricing analysis, and overview of government recommendations for blood pressure monitoring.

Key Industry Developments

In July 2019, Withings launched iPhone-connected blood pressure monitors BPM Core and BPM Connect which provides accurate measurements of heart rate and systolic & diastolic blood pressure.

In January 2019, Omron Healthcare, Inc., announced the launch of HEARTGUIDE, the first wearable blood pressure monitor along with mobile application HeartAdvisor.

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Arm Type & Wrist Type), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Homecare Settings & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029

