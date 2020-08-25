Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics market.

The global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market size was valued at USD 23,822.5 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 33,958.4 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period (2018-2025).

We have updated Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

The increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis globally, the launch of novel therapeutic agents, and favorable reimbursement policies for high-cost treatment products are some of the factors that are driving the growth of global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market. Improvements in diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are expected to witness an increased number of diagnosed cases.

This factor is anticipated to enable the rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market growth during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population and rising awareness about arthritis and its prevention among patients and healthcare professionals are also expected to drive the global market during 2018-2015.

“”Increasing efficiency of the drugs in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, combined with the favorable reimbursement policies is driving the growth of the global market””

The presence of high cost drugs and favorable reimbursement policies are the most prominent driving factors for the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market. The biologics segment is estimated to have the largest market share among product types. The biologics segment accounted for a significant market share in 2017. Among product types, it is expected to be the fastest growing product segment globally. Increase in prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in developed countries like the U.S. and other European countries is expected to boost the biologics segment during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market segments include biologics, and non-biologics. The biologics segment dominated the global rheumatoid arthritis market in 2017. Non-Biologics can be further sub-segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammataory drugs (NSAIDs), synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (sDMARDs), and others . Based on distribution channel, the global market segments include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Regional Analysis

“”An increasing number of patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis in the U.S. combined with new product launches are fueling the demand for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics in North America””

North America generated a rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market revenue of US$ 9,929.6 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to account for a dominant share in the global market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is driven by increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, increasing awareness about the disorder, and increasing healthcare spending. In Europe, the increasing prevalence combined with the adoption of advanced rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics is expected to drive the market growth.

Moreover, increasing penetration of rheumatoid arthritis treatment drugs, specially biologics, and increasing healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries is expected to positively impact the consumption of rheumatoid arthritis treatment products. This is anticipated to result in high growth rate of market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and Middle East & Africa account for a smaller share of the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market currently, but increasing awareness and undertaking of treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is expected to drive the market growth in the future.

North America Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market, 2017

Key Market Drivers

“”AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Ltd., and Amgen Inc., dominated the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market in 2017″”

AbbVie Inc. emerged as the leading player in 2017 attributed to Humira, the mostly used medication for rheumatoid arthritis, and is expected to continue dominating the market during forecast period. The expected biosimilar erosion for Humira and sales for strong pipeline drug candidates will keep Abbvie Inc. at leading position. Top 10 market players accounted for more than 80.0% of the rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market share. Other players operating in the rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market are Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, UCB S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., etc

List of Companies Profiled

Report Coverage

The increasing prevalence and rising awareness about breathing disorders have resulted in demand for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics. Additional factors expected to contribute to the growth of the market include the favorable reimbursement policies for expensive drugs in the U.S., increasing geriatric population in developed and developing countries, and increased diagnostic capabilities in developing countries. The introduction of new products in the market, along with an increasing number of patients undergoing rheumatoid arthritis treatment globally is projected to further augment the demand for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include product type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics can be segmented into biologics and non-biologics.

Non-biologics can further be sub-segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (SDMARDs), and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report also offers key insights related to pipeline analysis, the regulatory scenario for key countries, pricing analysis, key industry developments, incidence & prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, snapshot on the novel & upcoming therapies, and an overview of treatment plans for rheumatoid arthritis.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Biologics

Non-Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammataory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Synthetic Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (SDMARDs)

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

A targeted methotrexate prodrug to mitigate the toxicity in the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis is being developed by a Danish start-up company ROS Therapeutics

In April 2017, Unichem Laboratories received approval from the US FDA for Piroxicam Capsules for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

