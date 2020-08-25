Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ultrafine Tungsten Wire market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ultrafine Tungsten Wire market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market for Medical Applications by Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Application (Medical/Surgical Robots, Stents, Guide Wire, Electro Surgery) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global ultrafine tungsten wire market size For Medical Applications held a volume of 2,371.5 thousand km in 2017, is projected to reach a volume of 4,177.4 thousand km by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5%.

We have updated Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Tungsten wire is extremely valuable for medical applications such as brain stimulation and neural probing, where the diameter of the wire is required to be ultrafine. Additionally, tungsten wire has high tensile properties that offer a cost-effective alternative to many refractory metals for steerable guide wires in critical medical applications.

It is widely used to manufacture X-ray equipment and computer tomography. Tungsten wires high density also defines its unique radiopaque value, allowing it to be used in fluoroscopic applications. Unique medical grade tungsten alloys for 3D-printed medical implants are being developed to offer enhanced strength and capability. These alloys are ideal for manufacturing ultra-fine tungsten wire suitable for various medical applications.

Market Segmentation

“”Electro Surgery to Emerge as the Leading Medical Application””

In terms of application, the global ultrafine tungsten wire market for medical applications is segmented into medical, stents, guidewire, electrosurgery, and others. Electrosurgery application segment is expected to dominate the global ultrafine tungsten wire for medical applications market during the forecast period. This is mainly because in electrosurgery, ultrafine tungsten wire finds usage in a wide spectrum of general and specialized electrostimulation procedures such as probing and stimulation. The stents segment covered approximately 6.2% of the global market volume in 2017.

Medical/surgical robots segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the ultrafine tungsten wire market for medical applications. Tungsten wire is deployed in surgical robots for various functions such as incorporating flexible arm movement, elbow and wrist mechanism, and in gripper tool for the enhanced grasping ability.

Due to its unique characteristics, tungsten wire can be used as a substitute for steel and other hard metal wires used in surgical robot arms. Further, tungsten wires have a low risk of thermal stress, thereby enabling longer service life when used in medical robotics parts.

Regional Analysis

“”Widespread Adoption of Ultrafine Tungsten Wire in Electro Surgery and Surgical Robots in North America Ensures Highest Market Share””

The global market is dominated by North America mainly due to rising demand for ultrafine medical grade tungsten wire for electro surgery and surgical robots. The region held a market volume of 1,092.8 thousand km of ultrafine tungsten wire in 2017, and is expected to maintain its foothold during the forecast period. In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America Ultrafine Tungsten Wire for Medical Applications Market, 2017

Presence of abundant tungsten powder reserves and healthy growth in medical industry in APAC is likely to propel the growth of ultrafine tungsten wire for medical applications in the region. Development of customized and cost-effective tungsten wire is a prominent adoption trend observed in this region. Due to high density and high melting point, tungsten wire is visible on x-ray machines. This, in turn, is helpful in guiding the surgeon/ doctor to block valves or channels for injecting and positioning catheters accurately.

Key Market Drivers

“”Luma Metall AB, Xiamen Honglu Tungsten Molybdenum Industry Co., Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd., and Plansee Leading the Global Ultrafine Tungsten Wire for Medical Applications Market in Terms of Volume””

Currently, the global ultrafine tungsten wire market displays a fragmented competitive scenario due to the presence of a large number of global and local vendors. The market is likely to direct towards consolidation during second half of the forecast period, 2022-2025. Market positioning of key players is likely to be determined by their installed capacity to supply ultrafine tungsten wire market. Among the global market leaders are Luma Metall AB, Xiamen

Honglu Tungsten Molybdenum Industry Co., Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd., Plansee, and Midwest Tungsten Service.

Adoption of innovative manufacturing technology in wires and cable industry by market leaders along with the growth of local manufacturers and suppliers or distributors in countries such as China and Korea are expected to affect the market positioning of players during 2018-2025. Other prominent players functioning in the global ultrafine tungsten wire market are Elmet Technologies, Sumitomo Electric USA, California Fine Wire Company, Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., American Elements, Tungsram, Metal Cutting Corporation, and others.

List of Companies Profiled

Luma Metall AB

Elmet Technologies

Sumitomo Electric USA

California Fine Wire Company

Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc.

American Elements

Xiamen Honglu Tungsten Molybdenum Industry Co.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Plansee

Tungsram

Metal Cutting Corporation

Midwest Tungsten Service

Report Coverage

Ultrafine tungsten wire is used in medical devices for applications where electric current needs to be applied and accuracy is critical. Remarkable properties of tungsten, make it suitable for use in wire form in medical/surgical equipment for healthcare industry. Also, factors such as increasing affordability of tungsten wire due to declining prices and over production of tungsten is promoting adoption of ultrafine tungsten wire for diverse commercial applications.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on ultrafine tungsten wire for medical applications and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by application and geographically. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into medical, stents, guide wire, electro surgery and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Key insights provided in the report are the adoption trends of ultrafine tungsten wire, cost structure analysis, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, industry SWOT analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro economic indicators, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

Â SEGMENTATION

By Application

Medical/Surgical Robots

Stents

Guide Wire

Electro Surgery

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Key Recent Developments

In January 2018: Luma metal AB, implemented an advanced electron microscope technology called â€œSEM (Scanning Electron Microscope)â€ in gold plated tungsten wire so as to enable performing cross-section tests and provide oxidation resistance with improved wettability for soldering in medical applications.

During 2016-18: AT&M has established 4 major manufacturing units well-equipped with advanced technologies for the production of tungsten and its heavy alloy. These production bases are situated in manufacturing base cities of China such as Konggang, Yongfeng and Changping areas of Beijing, and in Zhuozhou and Shijiazhuang areas of Hebei.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Ultrafine Tungsten Wire in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market for Medical Applications by Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Application (Medical/Surgical Robots, Stents, Guide Wire, Electro Surgery) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580