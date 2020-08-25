Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commercial Refrigeration Compressor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Commercial Refrigeration Compressor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global commercial refrigeration compressor market shipments accounted to around 161.4 Million units annually in 2018 and is projected to reach 221.7 Million units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Commercial refrigerators are primarily used for food storage as well as merchandising purposes containing a remote condensing unit. With rising frozen and processed food consumption globally, the refrigeration compressor market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace. The global commercial refrigeration compressor market is likely to grow significantly in the upcoming years, owing to growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets requiring HVAC systems as well as increased adoption of HVAC systems by the pharmaceutical industry for the preservation of medicines and raw materials at freezing temperatures.

Growing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning in developing countries is a major reason for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the expansion of automotive HVAC market globally is also expected to contribute to the commercial refrigeration compressor market growth during the forecast period 2019-2026.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Numbers of Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Requiring HVAC Systems

There has been rapid growth in supermarkets and hypermarkets globally due to factors such as growing economies and rising disposable incomes. The supermarkets are also consuming less energy at present as IoT, coolers, freezers, HVAC units, and other equipment are connected to a centralized program helping to manage energy.

For instance, according to the Institute of Grocery Distribution research, the total global supermarket and grocery stores size is expected to increase from USD 6,705 Billion in 2018 to around USD 8,550 Billion in 2023 having a growth of more than 27% which would boost the refrigeration compressor market growth in the forecast period.

Furthermore, with the growing population, the demand for superstores is also expected to increase. Also, the demand for excellent air quality for the supermarkets and hypermarkets is expected to significantly rise contributing positively to the growth of the commercial refrigeration compressors market.

Technological Advancements Enhancing Overall Refrigeration Performances, Reliable Operations, Less Noise, Etc.

Many companies are focusing on cost reduction in the manufacturing of commercial refrigeration compressors. A large number of commercial refrigeration compressor companies are also striving to achieve improved levels of efficiency. They are financing deeply in their research and development division to develop new technologies in the refrigeration compressor industry. Owing to these factors, commercial refrigeration compressors are expected to experience more demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the introduction of new technologies in refrigeration systems, including advanced thermal insulation, high-efficiency fan motors, and compressors driving refrigeration equipment energy efficiency, as well as sensors, controls, and communication modules assist in providing uninterrupted levels of service to predict problems and perform efficient diagnostics and performance.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

The Reciprocating Compressors Segment Is Expected to Hold the Maximum Market Share Throughout the Forecast Period

The commercial refrigeration compressors market has been segmented into reciprocating, screw, rotary, and others. The reciprocating segment held the largest market share in 2018 which is followed by rotary segment owing to its wide commercial as well as domestic applications. However, the rotary compressors are expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it is also widely used in commercial and residential split systems. The screw compressors are used in large commercial applications and scroll compressors are largely used in commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The rising demand for air conditioners and refrigeration systems in urban and semi-urban cities for both commercial and domestic usage would boost the market for commercial refrigeration compressors during the forecast period 2019 -2026.

By Cooling Capacity Analysis

The 1-15 kW Cooling Capacity Segment is Expected to Hold the Maximum Market Share Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on Cooling capacity, the scope of study takes into consideration Upto 1 kW, 1 -15 kW, 15 -100 kW and Above 100 kW

The specific power consumption (kW) is a valuable indicator of the performance of refrigeration system. By measuring refrigeration duty performed in the kilowatt inputs, kW is used as a reference indicator for energy performance. The 1-15 KW cooling capacity segment is expected to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period followed by 15-100 kW cooling capacity refrigeration compressors. This segment is prominent owing to the reciprocating compressors falling under this category which have energy usage of 1.0-1.3 kW.

By Application Analysis

Transport Refrigeration Compressor is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth in the Market During the Forecast Period.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Refrigerator and freezer, Refrigerated Display Cases, Transport

Refrigeration, Beverage Coolers and Freezers, Others (Vending & Ice Machines)

The transport refrigeration compressors are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for frozen food, expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, rising per capita income, and increasing cross-continent & highway networks for quicker road freight transportation. Growth of transport refrigeration also helps in minimizing food wastage, so the penetration rate of transport refrigeration in developing countries is very high.

Furthermore, the refrigerated display cases, as well as beverage coolers and freezers, are expected to have the fastest growth followed by transport refrigeration system owing to the rapidly expanding number of hypermarkets and supermarkets globally during the forecast period 2019-2026.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America commercial refrigeration compressor market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the presence of prominent industries and commercial spaces requiring refrigeration and refrigeration compressors. Furthermore, the need to have a strong presence of the cold chain industry for commercial transport systems with chilling facilities in food and chemical sector will fuel the market. Also, the expanding cold storage warehouses in the region will also contribute to the growth of commercial refrigeration compressors. Furthermore, with the presence of well-established distribution channels of retail companies, several growth opportunities exist in the U.S. retail market for retail providers of all sizes. Additionally, small to medium-sized franchise unit owners, individual or direct sellers, to large store operators are positively influencing the market. The expanding retail sector and increasing demand for frozen food and vegetables are driving the growth of the European commercial refrigeration compressor market.

Asia Pacific Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market Size, 2018 (Million Units)

Asia Pacific commercial refrigeration compressors market is expected dominate the market and anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization, emerging economic growth and growing new companies in the region. Expanding economy in India and China leading resulting in expansion of a large number of retail stores and outlets is expected to support the regional industry growth. The increasing sale of packaged food products and preserving canned products will surge refrigeration and compressor demand. Also, the rise in the level of disposable income of the people in this region is projected to play a major role in boosting the demand for commercial refrigeration compressors throughout the forecast period 2019-2026.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players Like Danfoss, Ingersoll Rand, Daikin, etc. are Focussing on Manufacturing More Energy-Efficient Compressors

Most of the key players in the commercial refrigeration compressor are constantly focussing on developing cleaner, greener, and eco-friendly compressors to be used for refrigeration. The global players are persistently focussing on introducing new technologies through heavy investments in R&D as well as involving in mergers and acquisitions.

The new technologies being introduced by the key players such as transformer refrigeration compressor in which common main components and main parts make it possible to switch from one configuration to the other serving as a base for both large size HFCs and CO2 sub-critical compressors.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Bitzer

Emerson Climate Technologies

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Rechi Precision Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huayi Compressor

Danfoss

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the global commercial refrigeration compressor market dynamics and competitive landscape. Numerous key insights have also been presented in the report, which includes recent industry developments in the global market, such as mergers & acquisitions, macro and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, refrigeration industry trends, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Reciprocating

Rotary

Screw

Others (Scroll, Centrifugal)

By Cooling Capacity

Upto 1 kW

1 -15 kW

15 -100 kW

Above 100 kW

By Application

Refrigerator and freezer

Refrigerated Display Cases

Transport Refrigeration

Beverage Coolers and Freezers

Others (Vending & Ice Machines)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2018, BITZER introduced a new service software enabling service engineers to adjust refrigeration device parameters, analyze errors, display data logs, update firmware, and also calculate the performance data.

October 2019, GEA group introduced its new StarCO2mpressor with star drive gear design based on a radial reciprocating technology specifically designed for use with the natural refrigerant CO2 for electric bus and rail air-conditioning.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Reciprocating, Rotary, Screw, Others), By Cooling Capacity (Upto 1 kW, 1 -15 kW, 15 -100 kW, Above 100 kW), By Application (Refrigerator and freezer, Refrigerated Display Cases, Transport Refrigeration, Beverage Coolers and Freezers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

