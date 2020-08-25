Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Infection Type (Hospital-acquired ABSSSI, Community-acquired ABSSSI), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) treatment market size Was Valued at USD 7,270.9 Million in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 14,972.6 Million by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% between 2019 and 2026.

We have updated Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections are referred to as bacterial infection of the skin and associated tissues. These infections can be complicated skin infections or uncomplicated skin infections.

Antibiotics are used for the treatment of skin and skin structure infections but an increase in antimicrobial resistance between gram-positive and negative bacteria with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus has become quite challenging in treating ABSSSI. So, the development of novel drugs to fight against resistant microbes is the need of the hour.

Additionally, the prevalence of bacterial skin infections is rising in emerging nations such as China, India, and some regions of Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Extensive research in the development of new treatment options and a huge number of potential pipeline drugs in late and mid-stage development are anticipated to create a profitable environment for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market growth during the forecast period.

“”Unmet needs in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) globally, is driving the demand for anti-MRSA treatment options in the market.””

Growing economic burden of aucte bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) including direct and indirect cost of treatment, along with prolonged treatment duration and lack of effective drugs in treating skin infections, has presented significant unmet needs in the global acute skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) treatment market growth. This is providing huge opportunities for major players to enter the ABSSSI treatment market by introducing new drugs against MRSA, with an aim to fight the resistant bacteria thus lowering the economic burden of the treatment cost. This coupled with increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired ABSSSI and demand for effective drugs, will fuel the ABSSSI treatment market growth in the future.

Market Segmentation

Hospital-acquired ABSSSI are caused upon admission to a hospital that was not present in the patient before hospitalization. These infections have become a tremendous concern to healthcare providers as they are among the top causes of death worldwide. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) been the cause for most infections as well as the growing resistance against this bacterium is leading to the rise of hospital acquired acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections Community-acquired ABSSSI accounted for a significant market share in 2018. Among the infection type, hospital-acquired ABSSSI is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of route of administration, the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market segments include oral and parenteral. The parenteral route accounted for maximum share in 2018 owing to penetration of novel products against the resistance of MRSA, therapeutic benefits offered by parenteral treatment, and shorter curative time as compared to oral administration. On the basis of distribution channel, the market segments include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Regional Analysis

“”Extensive R&D and New Product Launch Enables North America to Hold a Higher Share in the Global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment Market””

North America generated an acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market revenue of US$ 3,293.7 Mn and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Focus on extensive research activity by the top pharmaceutical companies in the development of anti-MRSA drugs for ABSSSI treatment and novel product launch is responsible for the generation of higher ABSSSI treatment market revenue.

North America Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market Size, 2018

Moreover, approval of several pipeline candidates is also responsible for driving the North America acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market during the forecast period. Europe holds the second position in terms of market revenue for the year 2018. Asia Pacific acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

“”Merck & Co., Inc and Pfizer Inc., to Account for Maximum Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Merck & Co., Inc is a leading player in the global acute skin and skin structure infections treatment market. Merck & Co., Inc is expected to retain its position in the forecast period owing to its acquisitions of companies manufacturing ABSSSI drugs responsible for increasing Mercks product portfolio, efficient customer reach, and strong brand presence. This company, together with Pfizer Inc., currently accounts for maximum market share in terms of ABSSSI treatment market revenue. Other players operating in the global ABSSSI treatment market are MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC., ALLERGAN, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Others.

List of Companies Profiled

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

ALLERGAN

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other prominent players

Report Coverage

The ABSSSI are bacterial skin infections having a minimum lesion surface area of 75 cm2. Typical bacterial pathogens responsible for the cause of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections are Streptococcus pyogenes and Staphylococcus aureus including methicillin-resistant S. aureus.

The treatment include antibacterials like vancomycin, dalbavancin, oritavancin, linezolid, clindamycin, daptomycin, and others. Increasing prevalence of MRSA associated ABSSSI and unmet demands in emerging nations is expected to significantly drive the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market revenue during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the ABSSSI treatment industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The ABSSSI treatment market segments include infection type, route of administration and distribution channel.

On the basis of infection type, the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) treatment market is further segmented into hospital-acquired ABSSSI and community-acquired ABSSSI. On the basis of the route of administration, the global market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment Industry is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. Geographically, the ABSSSI treatment market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report on global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections treatment market analysis comprises of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of bacterial skin infections in key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, and recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions.

SEGMENTATION

By Infection Type

Hospital-acquired ABSSSI

Community-acquired ABSSSI

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In February 2019, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., launched NUZYRA intravenous and oral antibiotic in the treatment of ABSSSI.

In January 2018, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., launched BAXDELA for the treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

In May 2016, Allergan, launched TEFLARO an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Infection Type (Hospital-acquired ABSSSI, Community-acquired ABSSSI), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580