The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market, was valued at US$ 291.5 Mn in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 472.6 Mn by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3%. The water misting market is expected to gain momentum owing to its various benefits including cost-effectiveness, innovative installation methods and eco-friendly properties.

The reduction in water usage have resulted in increased adoption of high pressure misting systems over the traditional sprinklers by environmental conscious customers. Furthermore, the misting systems being harmless to people and environment is gaining popularity among customers. Special purpose system for applications including Ro-Ro spaces of ship and datacentres are the key driving factors of the market.

“”Misting System to Emerge as Most Attractive Product Type for Specific Purpose Applications””

The upsurge in demand for specific purpose application including data center and Ro-Ro spaces of the ship is positively contributing to the high pressure fixed firefighting misting system industry. The increasing safety concerns among cloud services providers have shifted their focus on firefighting misting system as an ideal solution. Owing to its various benefits including faster activation, easy installation, smooth running of data center even during fire suppression and eco-friendly. For instance, the SEM-SAFE® high-pressure water mist system for data centers by Danfoss double interlock pre-action system and modular design to provide added safety and flexibility for expanding structure. In addition, the facility itself can be protected using one pump unit serves the cost-effective purpose and is expected to result in the growth of product in near future. The HI-FOG® Water Mist Fire Protection System by Marioff Corporation for Ro-Ro decks and special category cargo spaces has gained popularity over the past decade owing to its efficiency, reduced stability issues as compared to other fire suppression systems.

The industrial sector is expected to be the fastest growing with a growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period. The increasing installation by industrial customer owing to the flexibility, cost-effectiveness, excellent efficiency, and minimal damage. For instance, FOGTEC provides misting solutions for Prinovis printing presses Dresden in Germany. FOGTEC has specially designed the system with nozzles and manually operated FOGGUNS. The architectural structure including historic buildings, museums, libraries, and public utilities are increasingly inclined towards high-pressure fire suppression misting systems. For instance, FOGTEC water mist solution protects the Tianjin Qiaoyuan Bridge Culture Museum in China with irreplaceable exhibits. Moreover, FOGTEC is providing special mist solution designed on special fire test for 60m long superior Power Cable Tunnel Project in Singapore.

The growing environmental impacts and safety concerns of other fire suppression systems have resulted in increasing inclination of customers towards misting systems over the past few years. The high efficiency, minimum damage with little or no clean-up required after the fire accident is expected to result in increased product demand from customers.

North America High Pressure Fixed Fire Fighting Misting System Market, 2017

The compliance of standard norms including NFPA 750 by National Fire Protection Association of U.S. is resulting in product awareness in North America. Thus North America account for more than 53% of the global market share in 2017. The similar standards are underway in Europe; however, in compliance with BS 8458:2015 water mist testing solution can be delivered.

Report Coverage

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the high pressure fixed firefighting misting system industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by applications on global as well as regional level. On the basis of product application, the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market is categorized into industrial, commercial, residential and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of coagulation factor deficiency, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, an analysis in relation to alternative firefighting systems available in the market such as CO2, sprinklers and others, and key industry trends.

Segmentation

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY COMPANIES COVERED IN THE REPORT

FOGTEC Brandschutz GmbH & Co. KG

Marioff Corporation

Ultra Fog Global Service

The Danfoss Group

Tyco, Securiplex Inc.

Swastik Synergy Engineering

Others

Key Recent Developments

In May 2019: Danfoss A/S took over full ownership of Danfoss Semco A/S and changed its name to Danfoss Fire Safety A/S.

