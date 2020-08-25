Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the global Pin Marking Machine market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Pin Marking Machine market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Pin Marking Machine market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Pin Marking Machine market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Pin Marking Machine market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Pin Marking Machine market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Pin Marking Machine Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Pin Marking Machine market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By System

Single pin marking

Dual pin marking

Multiple pin marking

By Technology

Pneumatic

Electromagnetic

Pin Marking Machine Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Pin Marking Machine market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Pin Marking Machine market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Kwik Mark Inc.

Mecco Partners LLC

Gravotech Group

SIC Marking, Inc.

Telesis Technologies, Inc.

Gravotech Engineering PVT Ltd

Edward Pryor & Son Ltd

Ostling Marking Systems (SEA) Pte. Ltd.

Pannier Corporation

Nichol Industries Pty Ltd.

