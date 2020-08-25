Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Peracetic Acid market.

Global Peracetic Acid Market: Overview

Peracetic acid (C2H4O3) is the combination of two important and versatile compounds i.e. hydrogen peroxide and acetic acid. Peracetic acid also known as peroxyacetic acid or PAA which is a colorless organic chemical compound used in numerous applications, including chemical disinfectant in healthcare, sanitizer in the food industry, and disinfectant during water treatment.

Global Peracetic Acid Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of PAA in medical and food & beverage sector coupled with increasing demand for high quality biocides products in emerging and developed economies is the major factor anticipated to propel growth of the global peracetic acid market. Additionally, changing lifestyle, eating habits of individuals, and innovative techniques developed for the use of peracetic acid in many new applications are also expected to fuel growth of the global market over the long run. Moreover, benefits of peracetic acid over other substitutes such as hydrogen peroxide, sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, and calcium hypochlorite, along with increasing consumer demand from food & beverage and water treatment industries is also expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the global market.

However, lack of awareness about the benefits of peracetic acid in different application areas and high cost as compared to other substitutes is expected to hamper growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Latest trend shows that, applications of PAA is not just limited for disinfection or oxidation purposes but increasingly used in medicines, aerospace, and FMCG sector which is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Global Peracetic Acid Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of application, the target market is segmented into disinfectant, sterilant, and sanitizer. The sterilant segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global market is segregated into healthcare, food & Beverage, water treatment, pulp & paper, and others. Food & beverage sector expected to register significant growth rate in the market over the forecast period. Peracetic acid is being used in food & beverage applications as a sanitizer for filters, pipes, tanks, evaporators and other such equipment.

Peracetic Acid Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific accounts for highest share in terms of revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rising demand for peracetic acid from end-user industries such as healthcare, water treatment, and food & beverage sector in developing countries such as India and China in the region are some of the factors expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding food quality, pharmaceutical sterilization, and wastewater disinfection, coupled with governmental initiatives regarding biocides products is expected to increase target market in the region.

The market in North America accounts for significant market share in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing water pollution level and the favorable government norms to safeguard marine life is projected to drive demand for the target product. Europe is another substantial region in the target market. The Middle East & Africa market is estimated to grow at significant rate during the review period.

Global Peracetic Acid Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Disinfectant

Sterilant

Sanitizer

Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Others (Agriculture and Laundry)

