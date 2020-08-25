Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection market.

The global mobile runtime application self-protection market report has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: Overview

Mobile runtime application self-protection is a security technology, that identify and blocks application security threats in real-time without human interference. It provides detailed view like activities running in system in order to improve security. Mobile RASP application only protect individual application, which required separate installation for each application running on the device.

Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of various types of mobile application is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, Apple’s App Store, Google Play as well as Windows Phone Store, and BlackBerry App World are majorly used operating system-native stores, which in turn expected to rising adoption of smartphones and other internet-based devices.

Moreover, rising demand for smartphones for mobile advertising, including SMS & MMS advertising, mobile television & videos, mobile web, and online advertising channels, dependency on social networking sites, and rising on-demand services such as video chat, voice calls, and other online applications is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market in the near future.

Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing adoption of 2G, 3G, and 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) wireless networks that enables connectivity and communications in order to exchange data, real-time information, and online transactions are some factors expected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing rate of cyber-attacks on various industries such as telecom, banking and financial, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing is increasing adoption of mobile runtime application self-protection solutions owing to, security concern. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Introduction of 5G mobile networks in developed countries is expected to boost demand for mobile applications, which further creates potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of deployment mode, the cloud-based RASP segment is expected to register significant share in terms of overview over the forecast period, owing to budget constraints or lack of resources. On the basis of industry vertical, the banking, financial services, and insurance segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to register highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing rate of cyber-attacks across various countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant share over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of mobile devices among users across various countries in the region.

Global Mobile Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by component:

Solution

Web applications

Mobile applications

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segmentation by deployment mode:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by organization size:

Large Organization

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Segmentation by industry vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others (Government and Defense)

