Global Mustard Seed Market: Overview

Mustard seed is an important ingredient used in many regional foods as it is rich in minerals, vitamins, phytonutrients, anti-oxidants. It is used to make medicine as it offers several health benefits including providing the respiratory relief and helping digestion, lowering cholesterol levels, helps strengthens bones, teeth, and gums, treating flu and fever. Mustard seed increases the metabolism rate of body which helps in digestion. The mustard seed is widely cultivated crop across the globe, especially in Asia. It is generally found in round shape and in three different colors such as black, brown, and yellow.

Global Mustard Seed Market: Market Dynamic:

Growing demand for mustard seed and mustard oil in cooking, owing to its various properties is a major factor expected to drive growth revenue in the global market in the next 10 years. Changing consumer preferences and taste is another factor expected to support growth of the target market. Mustard seed is a good source of B-complex vitamins such as niacin, folates, riboflavin, thiamin, pantothenic acid, and others. Mustard seed oil is also used to relieve arthritis pain, muscle pain, and other body ailments. In addition, this oil helps to prevent cancer risk and asthma. These are among some factors expected to fuel growth of the target market to a certain extent.

However, stringent regulations and statutes pertaining to mustard oil is a major factor which may restrain growth in terms of revenue in the target market.

Global Mustard Seed Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the black mustard seeds segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution in the global market, due to their antimicrobial properties and its wide use in pickles, chutneys, and others.

Among the application segments, the industrial segment is projected to register moderate revenue share contribution in the global market. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into food and beverages, cosmetic, and personal care. The food and beverages sub-segment is expected to increase at a higher rate in the near future, due to widespread use of mustard seed condiment.

Global Mustard Seed Market: Region Analysis

The Europe mustard seed market is expected to account for significant revenue share, and is projected to maintain its dominance in the next 10 years, owing to growing demand for mustard paste and mustard oil in food preparation in countries in the region. The Asia Pacific mustard seed market is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Rising population, coupled with growing demand for mustard seed, and high production of mustard seed in countries are factors expected to drive the Asia Pacific mustard seed market. North America market is projected to grow at a moderate rate in the next coming years, owing to increasing demand for mustard seeds in salad dressing.

Global Mustard Seed Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

White/Yellow Mustard Seeds

Black Mustard Seeds

Sarepta Mustard Seeds

Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Application

Commercial Application

Household

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales Channels

Indirect Sales Channels

