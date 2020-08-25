Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Recreational Vehicle Awnings market.

Global Recreational Vehicle Awnings Market: Overview

Recreational vehicles (RV) are vehicles or trailers that are modified to be used as temporary accommodation on-the-go. Recreation vehicles include all the basic things that are required for accommodation. On most of the RVs the roll out awnings are done, and these awnings are made of canvas or other materials. This awning is attached to the door side of the vehicle and it has length of 75% of the RVs. There are two types of awnings, one which is operated manually and other is operated electronically. To keep out wind and bugs, some awnings have side curtains. To prevent inside material of vehicle such as furniture and carpets from fading, recreational vehicle awning is used. Recreational vehicle awning prevents rain, dust, sun shining through windows, so that a standard temperature is maintained inside the recreational vehicle.

Global Recreational Vehicle Awnings Market: Dynamics

Key factor driving growth of the global market is rising interest in outdoor activities such as camping. Recreational vehicle awning is much better and safer than tent as it offers various advantages over tents. Few years ago, only manually operated awnings were available in the market but after development of technologically advanced electronically operating awnings have been made available. This has led to it being more reliable and is expected to drive growth of the global recreational vehicle awning market. Increasing number of RV parks and ground and rising number of RVs have resulted into higher demand for awnings to be installed in RVs.

Moreover, installation of luminous LED, speakers, fans has augmented the sales of the products. Moreover, increasing adoption of solar panels instead of fabrics as roof material as it has more benefits and can be used to generate energy for functioning of the RVs is expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for players operating in the global market. Currently, very few companies are offering solar panels awnings.

However, government rules and regulations regarding use of recreational vehicles in certain countries might limit growth of the global recreational vehicle awnings market.

Global Recreational Vehicle Awnings Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments in the global recreational vehicle awnings market, the electric segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue. Electronically operated recreational vehicle awnings offer more reliability which is expected to increase the demand for the electric segment.

Global Recreational Vehicle Awnings Market: Region Analysis

The North America market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the target market and is expected to continue with its dominance. This can be attributable to increasing demand recreation vehicles for outdoor activities, camping and tours in countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register moderate growth rate owing to less adoption of RVs in countries in the region as the roads are narrow and not suitable for RVs. Moreover, it is difficult to park RVs on the roadside due it is size.

Global Recreational Vehicle Awnings Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Vinyl

Acrylic

Segmentation by Application:

Electric

Manual

