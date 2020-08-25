Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bed Linen market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bed Linen Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bed Linen market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global bed linen market is segmented by type, application, and regions/countries.

Global Bed Linen Market: Overview

Bed linen is the fabric or cloth that is laid above the mattress of a bed. It shields the mattress from dirt or dust and provides warmth to its end-user. Such pieces of fabric are also used as a decorative accessory and can be washed. Bed linen encompasses home textiles products, such as bed covers, mattresses, pillows, bed throws, cushion covers, blankets, duvets, cushions, duvet covers, mattress covers and much more. It is the largest segment in the home textiles market.

Global Bed Linen Market: Dynamics

The surging demand for household items with an increase in the construction of residential buildings are factors that are resulting in the adoption of better bedding materials. Rising disposable incomes are leading individuals to invest in home furnishings from a wide range of product choices and fiber combinations, designs, textures, colors, and fabrics. A key factor that has resulted in an increased number of bed linen consumers is the growing awareness regarding the positive effects on ones mental and physical health due to better sleeping practices. The growing need for premium quality linen is gaining traction and leading to increased consumption of such products. Manufacturers are focusing on the production of better quality products that can offer better comfort and not affect an individuals sense of hygiene. Changing lifestyles and a shift in home decor trends have resulted in an increase in the purchase of items that cater to the evolving need for personal comfort. Improved sustainability and durability of the products are further contributing factors that are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global bed linen market. In addition, growth in the hospitality industry and the demand for hospitality services is increasing. This is projected to act as a catalyst for the future growth of this market.

Global Bed Linen Market Segment Analysis

By Type: Among the product type sector, the fitted sheet segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the market.

By Application: The home division is expected to account for the highest revenue with respect to the application segment.

Global Bed Linen Market: Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for the majority of the global bed linen markets revenue share, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to several factors ranging from the steady growth of emerging economies, the rising adoption of a nuclear family system, expanding consumer bases owing to the increased availability of product choices, expanding distribution channels and the demand for designer bedding among a growing middle-class population. Some of the other factors include the availability of cheap labor in countries such as China and India that are leading to a growth in global exports from the markets in the Asia Pacific region. Currently, China is leading global bed linen exports followed by India. Countries such as Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh are emerging as export competitors to China and India.

Global Bed Linen Market Segmentation:

By Type

Fitted sheet

Pillowcase

Bed skirt

Flat sheet

By Application

Home

Hotel

Others

